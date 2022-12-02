Read full article on original website
Related
KUTV
Storm has sites set on Utah County; wet roads along rest of Wasatch Front
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — A slow-moving front that brought freezing rain to areas of Utah overnight now has its sites set on Utah County for the morning commute. Road conditions were affecting traffic early on, and problems started getting worse ahead of the 7 a.m. hour. UDOT reported...
KUTV
Considerable avalanche danger as next storm arrives in Utah
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — The incoming storm isn't expected to be as severe as the past two for valley areas, but some higher elevations are already under a Winter Weather Advisory as the next system moves into the state. As more snow falls on the layers from previous...
KUTV
FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Snow coming to Utah's northern mountains
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — Northern mountains are expected to pick up 5-10" of snow with the storm moving in Sunday night through Monday. The storm's impact on the Wasatch Front valleys will be minimal, with a trace to 2" of snow expected. The cold front will be moving...
KUTV
No injuries after car slides down embankment into structure in Summit County
SUMMIT PARK, Utah (KUTV) — Officials said there were no injuries after a car slid down an embankment and into a structure. Park City fire officials and deputies responded to the scene at Parkview Drive in Summit County. They said on Saturday the car slid on its side. They...
KUTV
22 homes evacuated after natural gas line break in Payson
PAYSON, Utah (KUTV) — Nearly two dozen homes have been evacuated due to a broken natural gas line in a neighborhood in southern Utah County. Officials with the Payson Police Department said firefighters and officers were dispatched to a stretch of Saddlebrook Drive around 9:20 a.m. Saturday. The gas...
KUTV
Body found on street near Provo River in Rivergrove neighborhood
PROVO, Utah (KUTV) — Investigators are looking into the death of an unidentified person whose body was found Thursday evening in or near a Provo road. Officer Shad LeFevre with Provo Police Department said the woman's body was discovered around 6 p.m. near 850 West 800 North. The circumstances...
KUTV
Northbound Bangerter Highway closed after items spill on road in West Jordan
WEST JORDAN, Utah (KUTV) — The Utah Department of Transportation had northbound lanes of Bangerter Highway closed at 9000 South early Thursday afternoon, UDOT reported. The department's incident website didn't disclose details on why the major roadway was closed, but UDOT's cameras in the area showed dozens of small items scattered across the road.
KUTV
One hospitalized after bear spray deployed at Newgate Mall in Ogden
OGDEN, Utah (KUTV) — Officials said one person was hospitalized after bear spray was deployed inside Ogden's Newgate Mall. Officers with Ogden police said they responded to the scene at 3651 Wall Ave just after 6:30 p.m. They said bear spray was released inside the mall and caused minor...
KUTV
Provo police identify victim in deadly hit and run
PROVO, Utah (KUTV) — Provo police have identified a woman they said was hit and killed by a vehicle while jogging. According to a news release, Isabelle Parr, 21, was hit between 5:20 and 5:25 p.m. Thursday near 800 North 850 West. Provo Police Sgt. Nick Dupaix said the...
KUTV
Police: No threat found after report of man entering Lehi office building with gun
LEHI, Utah (KUTV) — Police said they found no threat after receiving a report of a man entering an office building in Lehi with an unconcealed gun. Officers said they responded to the scene at 3300 N Triumph Blvd. on Saturday and the building was placed on lockdown. Police...
KUTV
Utah museum historian spotlights legacy of the Buffalo soldier band
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — More jewels of Black history are being discovered and shared at the Fort Douglas Military Museum in Salt Lake City. The first Black soldiers in the United States Army during the mid to late 1800s were known as the Buffalo soldiers. A group of...
KUTV
Utah, Penn State will meet for first time in the Rose Bowl
LOS ANGELES (AP) — The first meeting between Utah and Penn State will take place in the 109th edition of the Rose Bowl on Jan. 2. The seventh-ranked Utes (10-3, No. 8 CFP) are making their second consecutive appearance in the Granddaddy of Them All after their 47-24 victory over Southern California in the Pac-12 championship game Friday. Utah's hopes of defending its conference title appeared to be over after a Nov. 19 loss to Oregon, but it made it to Las Vegas after the Ducks lost at Oregon State and Washington defeated Washington State.
KUTV
Davis County officials attempting to identify suspects in vehicle, package burglaries
SOUTH WEBER, Utah (KUTV) — Officials with the Davis County Sheriff's Office are searching for suspects accused in multiple vehicle and package burglaries. Deputies said it is believed that the individuals were involved in several package thefts and vehicle burglaries in South Weber and Layton that occurred in the last week.
KUTV
'He died happy,' says family after toymaker killed on pre-Christmas toy run
WEST JORDAN, Utah (KUTV) — A retired roofer-turned-toymaker was on a pre-Christmas run to give away handmade toys when he died in a crash near 9000 South and Bangerter Highway. "If he met you for two seconds, or two hours, or your whole life, he was going to bring...
KUTV
No. 4 USC falls to Utah in Pac-12 , damaging playoff hopes
LAS VEGAS (KUTV) — No. 12 Utah pounded a limping, bloodied Caleb Williams and roared past No. 4 Southern California 47-24 on Friday night to win the Pac-12 Championship and put USC's College Football Playoff hopes in doubt. The loss by the Trojans (11-2) could open the way for...
KUTV
Utah Food Bank's Annual Holiday Food and Fund Drive
KUTV — You can participate in the season of giving by joining the fight against hunger in Utah. Ginette Bott came on to Fresh Living to tell us about the Utah Food Bank's Annual Holiday Food and Fund Drive. To help the cause head to utahfoodbank.org. Follow Fresh Living...
KUTV
Utah special education students star in production of 'Beauty and the Beast'
WEST VALLEY CITY, Utah (KUTV) — It’s a tale as old as time, but with a beautiful twist. The Hunter High Unified Performing Arts Team has partnered with special education classes for a heartwarming musical production of "Beauty and the Beast." Special education students will be the stars...
KUTV
22-year-old suspect found hiding in garbage can after early morning police pursuit
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — A man has been arrested after a police pursuit that included "a highly coordinated and lengthy search." Police remain seeking one suspect involved in the incident. The arrested suspect, 22-year-old Bhode Smith, was booked into Salt Lake County Metro Jail on charges of failure...
KUTV
GALLERY: Utah fans travel for Pac-12 Championship game in hopes of back-to-back title wins
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (KUTV) — Utah fans traveled to the Pac-12 Championship game for the second year in a row!. The Las Vegas Strip will be filled with Utes fans ready to watch the game. Utes are trying to make the Rose Bowl for a second time. Earlier this...
KUTV
Talkin' Utes: Utah players relishing return trip to Rose Bowl
December 4, 2021 — The Utes have claimed back-to-back Pac12 titles and are headed to the Rose Bowl again, this time to play Penn State. On this edition of Talkin' Utes, wide receiver Devaughn Vele and defensive tackle Junior Tafuna talk about the win over USC, the injuries they played through and the message on USC quarterback Caleb Williams' nails. Watch it right here and watch Talkin' Utes every Sunday at 11pm.
Comments / 0