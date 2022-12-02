ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
South Asian Cast and Crew Spice up ‘Four Samosas’

By Shalini Dore
 2 days ago
Writer-director Ravi Kapoor continues his stories about South Asians in the United States with his latest, “ The Four Samosas ,” described as a Wes Anderson-like homage to Artesia in Southern California.

After playing at the Tribeca film festival “Four Samosas” was picked up by IFC Films and opens in theaters and on-demand Dec. 2.

Kapoor drew a number of desis to work before and behind the camera. His wife, Meera Simhan, and daughter Maya were cast in the film and his son contributed music; plus Venk Potula (“Veep”), Sonal Shah (“The High Note”), Sunita Dey (“Definition Please”), among others worked on the film. Potula and Utkarsh Ambudkar (“Ghosts”) were recruited as producers while Aakash Raj was the DP and Anisha Acharya was the editor. His costume designer, Venk Modur, is another desi.

“I’m always looking out to tell South Asian diasporic stories,” Kapoor says. “That’s definitely an inspiration for me. It’s a lane that I feel I can get into and feel that I have a lot to say in it.”

Getting South Asian actors and crew also helps. Kapoor is discovering more and more below-the-line workers from the South Asian diaspora and likes to collect their information for future projects.

“I’m always on the look out for South Asian crews. Whenever I see them on other things, I am shooting or working on as an actor I’m going, ‘hey you, who’re you? I may need you.’

“It’s not that I only work with South Asian Americans but on these particular projects, when we’re looking at those stories we always have a nice kind of shorthand.”

That also goes for talent. Potula was one such. Knowing the actor also wanted to get into producing, he roped him into “Four Samosas.”

The star was excited to not only topline and produce but also dance in the film. He helped choreograph with Shivani Thakkar. “I’ve always been a I’ve always been a huge fan of Michael Jackson and dancers and our culture, I was excited to bring that to the film,” Potula says. “I did take a few classes and train … I was inspired particularly by the Bollywood film industry.”

He adds: “For me, my community, and culture was always something I embraced. ‘Four Samosas’ is an homage to our community.”

Clearly the merchants of the Artesia neighborhood thought so as most were willing to let the production shoot there on Mondays when the businesses were closed.

“It’s not quite like Jackson Heights in New York or Southall in London, not super crowded,” Kapoor says. It’s also extremely sunny, which was an advantage. “We decided to lean into the heat and make it a real character in the film.”

After a theatrical play the film will stream online including on AMC+ and Hulu.

Kapoor says the film received a “super positive reception in Tribeca. It was fantastic.”

After selling out its screenings, more were added at the fest. But for Potula the really great part of it was his parents’ reaction.

“My parents came, my mom and dad. Pursuing an arts career is not easy., my parents are not in arts in any shape or form. Having them be there …  my mom told me, ‘who are all these people lining up to watch your films?’ She couldn’t believe it.”

Variety

Tyler Perry Inks Four-Picture Film Deal With Amazon Studios

Tyler Perry is taking his talents to Amazon Studios, entering a four-picture film deal with the studio. “I’m excited and grateful to start working with Amazon Studios to bring movies to Prime Video,” Perry said in a statement announcing the deal. “Jennifer Salke and the entire team have welcomed me with open arms. I’m looking forward to continuing telling unique stories and bringing my next projects to the global audiences that they reach.” Under the new pact, Perry will write, direct and produce four new movies for release on Prime Video, which reaches more than 240 countries and territories worldwide. (Among Perry’s...
Variety

Lance Reddick to Reprise ‘John Wick’ Role in Ana de Armas-Led Spinoff ‘Ballerina’ (EXCLUSIVE)

Prepare to see another familiar face in “Ballerina,” the spinoff set in Lionsgate’s “John Wick” universe. Lance Reddick is reprising his role as Charon, a concierge at the pivotal Continental Hotel, in the upcoming film. “Ballerina” stars Ana de Armas as a young female assassin who seeks revenge against those who killed her family. Len Wiseman is directing the movie from a script by Shay Hatten. It’s currently in production. “Charon is an indispensable part of the world of Wick,” producer Erica Lee said in a statement. “It’s great to know that Lance will continue to make his mark on this...
Variety

Viral Horror Sensation ‘Skinamarink’ Acquired by Shudder, Will Receive Theatrical Run Via IFC Midnight (EXCLUSIVE)

“Skinamarink,” a microbudget horror film that has received buzz online after debuting at this year’s Fantasia International Film Festival, has been acquired by horror streamer Shudder and will receive a theatrical run via IFC Midnight, starting Jan. 13. It will debut on Shudder later in 2023. “I’m thrilled that after months of keeping it secret, I can finally tell everyone that my weird movie is going to be in theaters and on Shudder,” Kyle Edward Ball, who wrote, produced and directed “Skinamarink,” said in a statement. Per the official synopsis, “Two children wake up in the middle of the night to find...
Variety

Iram Parveen Bilal Wraps Pakistan Shoot on Social Media Themed Film ‘One of a Kind’ (EXCLUSIVE)

U.S.-Pakistani director Iram Parveen Bilal has wrapped principal photography at Pakistan locations on her fourth film “One of a Kind” (aka “Wakhri”). Inspired by and offering tribute to unapologetic social media influencers like the slain Qandeel Baloch, the film is set in the world of patriarchal social media trolling and the burgeoning underground scene of the so-called “misfits” in modern-day Pakistan. It follows a Pakistani schoolteacher who accidentally unleashes the power of social media, unabashedly challenging the patriarchy. As she tries to keep her online identity a secret, she’s gradually exposed to society’s dangerous underbelly and forced to manage the repercussions. Bilal describes the...
Variety

Japanese Director Takeshi Kogahara on Working With Darkness and Silence in Debut Feature ‘Nagisa’

“When you start looking in the darkness, you’ll see something. That’s the idea I wanted to depict and convey,” Takeshi Kogahara tells Variety, after the screening of his debut “Nagisa,” a movie where darkness and silences play a crucial role. The plot follows a young man (played by Yuzu Aoki) who suffers from guilt related to the death of his adored sister (Nanami Yamazaki), and encounters her ghost in a haunted tunnel. Thus, he keeps on visiting the tunnel to re-experience his past. “The core idea came up when I was studying at the film school, a long time ago – 20...
Popculture

Singer and Wife Divorcing After 14-Year Marriage

Singer Gary Chaw and his wife, fashion blogger Wu Shu-ling, announced their divorce on Instagram late last month. The former couple was married for 14 years and are also parents to two children: a 14-year-old son and a 12-year-old daughter. Their announcement came weeks after Chaw's recent comments about their relationship led to speculation they were separating.
Variety

Bruce Lee Biopic Set at Sony: Ang Lee to Direct, Filmmaker’s Son to Play Martial Arts Icon

Ang Lee, the Oscar-winning director of “Life of Pi” and “Brokeback Mountain,” is set to direct a film about Chinese American martial arts legend Bruce Lee. Ang Lee’s son Mason Lee is attached to star in the film, which is in development at Sony’s 3000 Pictures. Dan Futterman, who wrote “Capote” and “Foxcatcher,” is adapting the script. Jean Castelli, Alex Law and Mabel Cheung and Wells Tower wrote earlier versions of the screenplay. Bruce Lee, who died in 1973 at the age of 32, had a brief but lasting presence in Hollywood as an actor, director and martial arts expert. His films,...
Deadline

Gotham Awards: ‘Everything Everywhere All At Once’ Takes Best Feature – Full Winners List

Everything Everywhere All At Once won Best Feature at the 32st annual Gotham Awards, which were handed out tonight at Cipriani Wall Street in Manhattan. See the winners in all 12 categories, including gender-neutral performer awards, below. Michelle Yeoh stars in the A24 pic as a high-strung laundromat owner getting audited by the IRS who discovers that thousands of versions of her exist across a vast multiverse. Daniel Kwan and Daniel Scheinert directed the film, whose ensemble also features Ke Huy Quan — who took the Gotham for Outstanding Supporting Performance for his role — Stephanie Hsu, James Hong and Jamie Lee...
The Hollywood Reporter

Red Sea Film Festival Adds Spike Lee, Jackie Chan to Starry In-Conversations Section

Saudi Arabia’s Red Sea Film Festival, due to kick off its second edition Dec. 1, is continuing to add significant talent to its lineup, including two Oscar winners. Spike Lee, Jackie Chan and Andrew Dominik are joining a growing assortment of big-name directors flying out to the coastal city of Jeddah to participate in a series of in-conversation sessions over the course of the next 10 days. More from The Hollywood ReporterBritish Independent Film Awards: 25 Years of Being "Trendsetters," "Guinea Pigs" and Giving Early Honors to Florence Pugh, Letitia Wright (and Many, Many More)Alfred Molina Recalls Harvey Weinstein's "Preposterous" Reaction to Salma...
Looper

Cocaine Bear Will Be Ray Liotta's Last Feature Film

According to Rotten Tomatoes, the number of Certified Fresh endeavors Ray Liotta lent his talents to is in the double digits, and there is no denying that the talented actor had a very prolific movie career. His passion for acting kept him busy in the industry until the very end, and now several months after his tragic passing, there is a lot of buzz surrounding his final picture, "Cocaine Bear."
IndieWire

‘Glass Onion’ Creator Rian Johnson Will Produce MGM’s First Movie Under Jen Salke

MGM’s Orion Pictures has acquired an upcoming film based on Percival Everett’s novel “Erasure.” The currently untitled movie, which is the first announcement to come under Jen Salke’s newly added MGM oversight, will star “Westworld” Emmy-winner Jeffrey Wright and mark the directorial debut of Cord Jefferson (“Watchmen,” “Master of None”). Rian Johnson, the “Knives Out” creator and director, is among the producers. Wright stars in the film as Thelonious “Monk” Ellison, an English professor and author who writes a satirical novel under a pseudonym, aiming to lay bare the hypocrisies of the publishing world. The book’s immediate success forces Monk to...
Collider

Quentin Tarantino Plans to Shoot an Eight-Episode TV Series in 2023

It has been a while since director Quentin Tarantino’s last feature Once Upon a Time in Hollywood came out. He is currently promoting his new book Cinema Speculation, and recently revealed that his next project might not be far away. According to Variety, during a recent appearance at a New York event hosted by Elvis Mitchell, the director disclosed that he has plans to step back into television. While he didn’t provide any production or plot details, he revealed that he’s looking forward to shooting an eight-episode series in 2023. He also revealed that if ever he makes a Marvel movie, it’ll be Sgt. Fury and His Howling Commandos. The squad previously came to life in 2011’s Captain America: The First Avenger.
Variety

Kenan Thompson and Kel Mitchell Reunite on ‘Saturday Night Live’ With Help From Keke Palmer

Nickelodeon stars Kenan Thompson and Kel Mitchell reunited on “Saturday Night Live” for a fond reboot of their popular ’90s show. In a mock documentary, host Keke Palmer’s pregnancy once again came into play as her character claimed she pitched a more dramatic reboot of “Kenan and Kel”—dubbed “Kenan and Kelly,” set at Rigby’s. Palmer’s female version of Kel revealed she was pregnant with Thompson’s child. “Keke was gunning for an Emmy award,” Thompson said. Devon Walker enters the scene as Kel’s “Good Burger” character, Ed, only to be shot down for the role before Mitchell enters the scene making a beeline for...
Variety

Oscar Predictions: Best Supporting Actress – What Do We Make of Keke Palmer’s NYFCC Win for ‘Nope?’

Variety Awards Circuit section is the home for all awards news and related content throughout the year, featuring the following: the official predictions for the upcoming Oscars, Emmys, Grammys and Tony awards ceremonies, curated by Variety senior awards editor Clayton Davis. The prediction pages are Davis’ assessment of the current standings of the race and do not reflect personal preferences for any film or performance. Like any organization or body that votes, each individual category is fluid and subject to change. Predictions are updated every Thursday. LAST UPDATED: Dec. 2, 2022 2023 Oscars Predictions: Best Supporting Actress CATEGORY COMMENTARY: One of the...
Variety

Alpi Film Lab Unveils Achievements in Fostering Italian-French Co-Productions, ‘American Heroes’ Wins Post-Production Award

During the Torino Film Festival, the Circolo dei Lettori hosted an event during which Alpi Film Lab handed out the Scarabeo Post-Production Award, followed by a panel discussion on the first results achieved by the program. TFL’s program coordinator, Angelica Cantisani, and Alessandra Stefani, of Scarabeo Entertainment, invited on stage director Sophie Beaulieu and producer Camille Genaud, of Paris-based Paraíso Production, to receive the Scarabeo Post-Production Award, consisting of in-kind post-production services worth €12,000 ($12,500). The winning project is a fiction feature titled “American Heroes,” described as “a Western movie set in the French Alps.” In it, two stepbrothers set up...
Variety

‘I’m Still Dreaming’: Andy Garcia Looks Back on Career Encompassing ‘The Untouchables,’ ‘The Godfather Part III,’ ‘Ocean’s Eleven’

Looking back on his 35-year career at the Red Sea Film Festival, Andy Garcia noted how far things had changed since he started out as a Cuban American actor. “When I started there were no opportunities. Only gang members.” He would tell casting directors: “I didn’t study Latin acting 101, I studied Shakespeare and Tennessee Williams.” Has the situation improved? Garcia offered qualified optimism: “It’s gotten better, especially in the casting. Not so much in the stories.” His career has included working alongside stars like Sean Connery, Al Pacino and George Clooney, and under the direction of top helmers such as...
The Hollywood Reporter

‘Strange World’ Box Office: Why the Disney Animated Pic Spun Out of Orbit

Disney knew it was in trouble before Strange World hit theaters. Tracking showed the movie, an original sci-fi adventure tale, opening to no more than $30 million over the five-day Thanksgiving holiday corridor, a miserable start. From there, things only got worse. Word-of-mouth was so bad that the movie’s five-day domestic opening came in at $18.9 million, meaning the film could ultimately lose $100 million or more for the studio.  Strange World’s abysmal start is another moment of reckoning for Disney’s animation empire, which has endured tough times of late. In past years, Disney Animation’s Thanksgiving offerings have provided a hearty...
The Hollywood Reporter

‘Babylon’ Trailer Sees Margot Robbie, Brad Pitt Get Tangled in Hollywood Debauchery

Margot Robbie makes a scene as a 1920s Hollywood bombshell actress in the latest trailer for Damien Chazelle’s Babylon, which dropped on Monday. “We are going to be more than they ever bargained for,” Robbie’s character declares at one point in the trailer to Diego Calva, who plays Manny Torres, a Latino character in Hollywood’s silent era. More from The Hollywood ReporterRyan Coogler, Margot Robbie and Sarah Polley to Be Honored by SFFILMEric Roberts on His 700 (and Counting) Screen Credits: "I'm One of The Luckiest Guys in Hollywood"Tim Allen's Mistakes Jeopardize Christmas in 'The Santa Clauses' Trailer Her sparkler-infused partying sits alongside Pitt’s...
Variety

Variety

