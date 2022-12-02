ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
Alina Andras

3 Great Steakhouses in Washington

Photo byPhoto by Emerson Vieira on UnsplashonUnsplash. If you live in Washington and you want to try new restaurants, here is a list of three amazing steakhouses in Washington that are highly praised by local people for their delicious food and amazing service so definitely check them out if you have never been to any of them.
thurstontalk.com

Autism Acres Provides a Free Place for Families with Special Needs to Celebrate and Play in Thurston County

Isolated. Forgotten. Overwhelmed. These are emotions that families with kids with special needs often feel, shares Sarah Young. She would know. She and her husband Allan have three boys, all with autism. They found it harder and harder to get out and do things with other families. They found that even churches were not set up to handle the needs of their boys. That’s when they felt led to start Autism Acres in Rochester, a space for kids with special needs to run, play, meet others and most importantly, be themselves. And it’s offered free of charge.
thurstontalk.com

New Food Court at the WCPNC

Multitasking is a wonderful thing. We tend to think of it as juggling jobs when busy. Instead change your mindset to one of efficiency. Are you running the dishwasher, washing machine and making dinner in the crockpot? That’s multitasking at its finest. Now up your shopping, dining and gift-giving games by swinging by the trifecta that is The Rolling Pin, The Park Side Café and their two on-site food trucks OlymPITA and Bobablastic.
MyNorthwest.com

Cliff Mass: Here’s where Seattle-area snow will hit this weekend

Another snow event is set to occur tonight into Saturday morning, but it won’t equal the volume and duration of snow seen earlier this week. “This is not going to be a replay of a few days ago when North Seattle and Snohomish County got buried,” said Cliff Mass, professor of Atmospheric Sciences at the University of Washington, on The Jason Rantz Show. “So what’s going to happen is tonight, a weak front is coming in. There’ll be snow on the Olympics, and Kitsap County will get it. And I expect some snow, several inches, up in Whatcom County.”
MyNorthwest.com

Rantz: Seattle Mayor’s top staffer slams judge for creating ‘fentanyl festival’

An influential member of Mayor Bruce Harrell’s inner circle excoriated a judge for helping turn Seattle into a “fentanyl festival,” according to an email exclusively obtained by the Jason Rantz Show on KTTH. The King County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office (KCPAO) spokesperson emailed three members of Harrell’s team...
q13fox.com

Snowfall in Pierce County; Sheriff urges folks to stay indoors or drive carefully

PIERCE COUNTY, Wash. - Snow is coming down in the South Sound, and the Pierce County Sheriff's Office is urging folks to stay indoors. "We're going to keep this short," the sheriff's office tweeted. "If you're able to stay home today, please do." Already, fire officials say several cars have...
KOMO News

North Seattle business blasts music to deter growing homeless camp

SEATTLE, Wash. — A North Seattle business fed up with a growing homeless encampment, has been blasting music to get the people who are living there to leave. The encampment is stationed on a side street at N 128th St. and Stone Ave. North. Nearby business owners said the...

Comments / 0

Community Policy