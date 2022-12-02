Read full article on original website
Photos: Lynden takes lead in final minute to outlast North Kitsap for Class 2A title
PUYALLUP, Wash. - Lynden coach Blake VanDalen said they spend half of their practices running the ball and the other half throwing. So, while the Lions might not throw the ball a whole lot, they certainly know how to. That was on full display against North Kitsap in the Class 2A state championship, ...
Brayden Platt and Kyler Ronquillo: A brotherhood that was 'bound to click' at Yelm High School
YELM, Wash. - They say opposites attract. They can also be unifying forces. Take Kyler Ronquillo and Brayden Platt, for example - the best multi-sport athletes at Yelm High School. Ronquillo, a senior, is the relentless spitfire - smaller in stature but with the loudest bark (and bite). Platt, a ...
Look: Washington high school receiver scores state championship-winning touchdown after stripping would-be interception
The most dramatic ending to a WIAA 3A state football championship since ... ? Trailing by one with 52 second left on Saturday, Yelm's comeback effort looked to running out of steam when a pass from quarterback Damian Aalona sailed into the hands of a Eastside Catholic defensive back Tyson ...
Yelm's Kyler Ronquillo makes play of a lifetime to heist a Class 3A title from Eastside Catholic
PUYALLUP, Wash. - Never underestimate the power of belief. Kyler Ronquillo is living proof. With an abundance of confidence and already a believer in himself on the football field, the Yelm senior made believers out of many Saturday. With the school’s first state title hanging in the balance, ...
Tri-City Herald
Yelm coach reportedly assaulted by Bellevue fan at state playoff football game, police say
An assistant football coach from Yelm High School was assaulted after a state tournament playoff game against Bellevue High School at Art Crate Field in Spanaway last Saturday. Yelm won a close game against Bellevue in the state playoffs semifinal round. As the Yelm assistant coach was walking off the...
3 Great Steakhouses in Washington
Photo byPhoto by Emerson Vieira on UnsplashonUnsplash. If you live in Washington and you want to try new restaurants, here is a list of three amazing steakhouses in Washington that are highly praised by local people for their delicious food and amazing service so definitely check them out if you have never been to any of them.
thurstontalk.com
Autism Acres Provides a Free Place for Families with Special Needs to Celebrate and Play in Thurston County
Isolated. Forgotten. Overwhelmed. These are emotions that families with kids with special needs often feel, shares Sarah Young. She would know. She and her husband Allan have three boys, all with autism. They found it harder and harder to get out and do things with other families. They found that even churches were not set up to handle the needs of their boys. That’s when they felt led to start Autism Acres in Rochester, a space for kids with special needs to run, play, meet others and most importantly, be themselves. And it’s offered free of charge.
Rent an Entire Enchanted Island for Yourself in Washington State
You Can Rent An Entire Island For Yourself In Washington State. If you really want to escape the stress and vacation off the grid, there is an island in Washington State that you can rent for yourself. Your Own Private Island In Washington Is The Perfect Escape From The Stress.
Tri-City Herald
Is this Teekah Lewis? Tacoma police, family release age-progressed photo of missing girl
The 1999 disappearance of Teekah Lewis in Tacoma is among the city’s most well-known missing persons cases. Leads have surfaced and sunk, but the family of the girl, who would now be 26 years old, has never stopped searching. “We’ll never give up,” Teekah’s mother, Theresa Czapiewski, said Thursday....
Eastside Catholic's game-winning touchdown in overtime voted top Washington high school football play of Week 13
Richie Fotualii-Aliifua is a big man - and he is receiving an even bigger late-season opportunity for the Eastside Catholic football team. Fotualii-Aliifua scored five rushing touchdowns in the team's 35-28 double-overtime victory over O'Dea in the WIAA Class 3A semifinals. The senior capped off ...
“Kids Seem to Be a Paycheck”: How a Billion-Dollar Corporation Exploits Washington’s Special Education System
Universal Health Services collected more than $38 million in tax dollars for special education services that families and former teachers say it largely didn’t provide
thurstontalk.com
New Food Court at the WCPNC
Multitasking is a wonderful thing. We tend to think of it as juggling jobs when busy. Instead change your mindset to one of efficiency. Are you running the dishwasher, washing machine and making dinner in the crockpot? That’s multitasking at its finest. Now up your shopping, dining and gift-giving games by swinging by the trifecta that is The Rolling Pin, The Park Side Café and their two on-site food trucks OlymPITA and Bobablastic.
MyNorthwest.com
Cliff Mass: Here’s where Seattle-area snow will hit this weekend
Another snow event is set to occur tonight into Saturday morning, but it won’t equal the volume and duration of snow seen earlier this week. “This is not going to be a replay of a few days ago when North Seattle and Snohomish County got buried,” said Cliff Mass, professor of Atmospheric Sciences at the University of Washington, on The Jason Rantz Show. “So what’s going to happen is tonight, a weak front is coming in. There’ll be snow on the Olympics, and Kitsap County will get it. And I expect some snow, several inches, up in Whatcom County.”
Seattle in the Winter: 17 Unique And Fun Things To Do
Many people talk about Seattle being a dreary and rainy place, but I, for one, can vouch that that’s not always the case. Seattle has its fair share of nice days, and I mean REALLY nice days.
KING-5
Tacoma influencer shares importance of holiday shopping at BIPOC-owned businesses
TACOMA, Wash. — While there has been some growth in the number of Black-owned employer businesses since 2017 - U.S. Census data reports eight out of every 10 Black businesses failed within the first 18 months. The data also shows 58 percent of Black business owners describe the health...
MyNorthwest.com
Rantz: Seattle Mayor’s top staffer slams judge for creating ‘fentanyl festival’
An influential member of Mayor Bruce Harrell’s inner circle excoriated a judge for helping turn Seattle into a “fentanyl festival,” according to an email exclusively obtained by the Jason Rantz Show on KTTH. The King County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office (KCPAO) spokesperson emailed three members of Harrell’s team...
q13fox.com
Snowfall in Pierce County; Sheriff urges folks to stay indoors or drive carefully
PIERCE COUNTY, Wash. - Snow is coming down in the South Sound, and the Pierce County Sheriff's Office is urging folks to stay indoors. "We're going to keep this short," the sheriff's office tweeted. "If you're able to stay home today, please do." Already, fire officials say several cars have...
Several school districts announce delays, closures due to winter weather: Storm impacts
SEATTLE — Several school districts around western Washington have announced delays or cancellations for Monday morning due to winter weather impacts. All Puyallup School District schools will be closed Dec. 5, while South Kitsap Schools will start 2 hours late due to icy conditions. “We realize it's an inconvenience...
KOMO News
North Seattle business blasts music to deter growing homeless camp
SEATTLE, Wash. — A North Seattle business fed up with a growing homeless encampment, has been blasting music to get the people who are living there to leave. The encampment is stationed on a side street at N 128th St. and Stone Ave. North. Nearby business owners said the...
Barber in Washington state fatally gunned down in his shop while cutting boy's hair: police
A barbershop owner in Puyallup, Washington, was fatally shot Wednesday after he was shot multiple times while he was cutting an 8-year-old boy's hair, according to police.
