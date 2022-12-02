ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Toledo Junior Academy to begin $5 million expansion

By By Jeff Schmucker / The Blade
 2 days ago

After a more than 20-year wait, Toledo Junior Academy is moving forward with its $5 million expansion to add a gymnasium and classroom space that organizers say will make it a more attractive option for families and also bolster chances of one day adding more grades to its roster.

A Sunday groundbreaking ceremony will kick off the new construction that is anticipated to occur throughout the winter and spring — culminating in July or August in time for the start of the 2022-23 school year, said Gary Swackhamer, who sits on the academy’s school board and building committee.

The expansion will include creating a new gymnasium, two classrooms, and an office for the principal.

The private school has been at its current location at 4909 W Sylvania Ave. — attached to Toledo First Seventh-day Adventist Church — since about 2004 but has been in Toledo since 1919. Over the years, it has also gone by different names, such as Goff Memorial School and Toledo Memorial Elementary.

But Mr. Swackhamer said planning among church and school leaders has been ongoing for decades to one day expand the Junior Academy to provide more learning space and organizers have been slowly raising funds during that time.

Adding a gymnasium is particularly exciting for Mr. Swackhamer, as physical education classes are primarily held outside currently, except during inclement weather or when temperatures drop too low. He said staff members then utilize a carpeted room inside the school.

Academy Principal Shaun Lazarus said students prefer being outside to utilizing the carpeted room, which while large has some students feeling “cooped up,” he added. Mr. Swackhamer said the lack of a gymnasium has also led to some parents and students opting not attend the academy.

“The principal and the staff have had conversations with potential parents and students and for those who decided not to enroll their children in the school, one of the emphasis was, ‘What do you do for physical education in the winter time?’” he said. “And of course that’s where the gymnasium would cover that negative on the school.

“We’re very excited about this because we think a gymnasium will help with the physical education part of our curriculum there at Toledo Junior Academy and also help us in the church's ministry to the community by allowing us a place where we can have a place to hold community events and such," he added.

Enrollment has fluctuated in the low 30’s range to mid 40s, and Mr. Swackhamer said organizers are hopeful adding amenities will entice more families to join. There has been talks over the years of becoming a K-12 school, and a growing enrollment following the new expansion project would likely bolster those discussions, he said.

Along with touchscreen monitors and other new teaching technology that’s currently provided in the academy’s current classrooms, Mr. Lazarus said one of the new spaces will also become the hub for the school’s STEM program and robotics team. Once the construction project is complete, all of the current robotics equipment will be moved to the larger classroom.

Mr. Lazarus said he’s also currently working with staff to apply for grants so the school can purchase more up-to-date equipment for the club and other students to use.

“For robotics, you gotta have a set table to specifications and so that's crowding the present classroom that we're using at the moment,” he said. “So that entire classroom is going to be just dedicated to robotics and having more equipment.”

Construction crews are expected to begin making preparations this month, but most of the work will likely begin once the weather gets warmer. But he doesn’t anticipate many disruptions during that time.

“The only downside is going to be where they enter the school,” he said. “They have worked it out where kids will be dropped off at the main entrance of the church and then they'll have their morning worship in the church sanctuary [before] they'll walk down to the school from the inside.

“I’m sure there will be some noise,” he added, “but after a week or two the kids will get used to it and that will be it.”

