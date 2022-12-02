Portland neuroscience researcher Paul Currie says medication caused behavior that led to calls for his resignation.A Portland college professor who was filmed berating fast food employees and inquiring about their immigration status earlier this year says he doesn't remember the incident, blaming medication side effects for his behavior. Reed College Psychology professor Paul Currie told Pamplin Media Group that he feels "shame and regret" over the remarks he made to employees in March, while waiting in his vehicle in a restaurant drive-through. Currie interrogated an employee, citing "rude behavior" and suggested the restaurant hired "illegal immigrants." The neuroscience researcher...

