Marion County deputy dies after long battle with cancer

By Sarah Wilson, WFTV.com
 2 days ago
MARION COUNTY, Fla. — The Marion County Sheriff’s Office announced Friday that one of its deputies died this week after a long battle with cancer.

Deputies said deputy Edward Tillis died Thursday night.

“He will be severely missed by all who knew him,” the sheriff’s office said in a post on social media.

Deputies said Tillis started his career with the sheriff’s office in 2003. He worked his way up the ranks to become a master corporal.

“Ed was an extremely dedicated member of the MCSO family and he will always be remembered fondly,” the sheriff’s office said. “We can only hope to carry on his memory as we continue to serve and protect Marion County.”

WFTV Channel 9 is serving Central Florida local coverage you can count on with local news, sports, weather, and traffic.

