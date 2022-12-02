Read full article on original website
Related
hamlethub.com
Why Small Businesses Matter in Ridgefield: Sandra Juliano, Realtor
Why Small Businesses Matter puts a spotlight on the local merchants who donate their time, talent, goods, and services for the betterment of our community. The shop local movement spreads virally as local businesses who are “tagged” have the opportunity to share their story!. You're IT Sandra Juliano,...
hamlethub.com
Why are some of the holiday lights in downtown Ridgefield red, white, and blue?
Ridgefield's Main Street is a sight to behold during the holiday season. And, when the sun sets, the trees sparkle. But not all of the lights in the downtown area are white. Ever wonder why the trees on the corner of Main and Catoonah (in front of Fairfield County Bank Insurance Services) are adorned with the colors of the American flag?
Visit the Largest Christmas Shop in Connecticut
The Constitution State has quite a few wonderful ways to usher in the holiday season. Between the magical Christmas light displays and festivals, there is so much going on you’ll be hard-pressed to fit it all in this season. However, after you take a look at this one-of-a-kind Christmas shop in Fairfield County, you might just want to visit.
Terrific Orange County Irish Bar Closing Location After 37 Years
After serving customers on Main Street for 37 years, the quaint family-owned bar is closing. It has been a long ride for the Christison family that owns and operates one of Warwick's favorite Irish pubs. Yesterday's, located on Main street in Warwick, is a quirky family-run Irish pub that has been serving the area since 1984 with a menu full of comfort foods, and numerous craft beers on tap according to their website.
wiltonbulletin.com
After illegal demolition, Norwalk seeks grant to update historic inventory
NORWALK — The Historical Commission plans to revamp Norwalk’s Historic Resources Inventory as the city seeks to revise its demolition ordinance in the wake of the oldest home being illegally destroyed. Michelle Woods Matthews, a spokesperson for the city, said the Norwalk legal department "continues to explore all...
Big New Jersey Mall's Store is Permanently Closing
The opinion of the author is his own and has no affiliation with the topic that was included. Sources that are used in this article are the following: NJ1015 and for information about individuals, he used Wikipedia.
trumbulltimes.com
Trumbull High grad, 21, opens salon in Long Hill Green area
TRUMBULL — Brooke Davis knew she wanted to use her creativity to bring joy to others. But it took her a while to realize that hair styling was her best vehicle for that expression. Davis, 21, of Trumbull, opened Salon Luna at 10 Broadway in September, not long after...
hamlethub.com
Vote for The Iris Fund: Fairfield County Bank December Charity of the Month
The Iris Fund is honored to have been included in Fairfield County Bank’s Charity of the Month program for December. The charity that receives the most votes (online, in-branch, and through the Customer Care Center) by the end of the month will win a $1,000 donation!. Anyone can vote...
hamlethub.com
Proposed Changes to Ridgefield's Demolition Delay Ordinance, Town Meeting on December 7
The Historic District Commission has been dedicated to preserving the historic character of the buildings and properties in Ridgefield since 1968. The Commission plays a significant role in maintaining the charm that visitors are drawn to and residents proudly enjoy. For the past few months, the Historic District Commission has...
3 Hudson Valley Wineries/Cideries Brighten Season With Unique Holiday Events
In my family, we have been gifting experiences rather than tangible gifts for years. Cooking or baking classes, tickets to shows or games, even a weekend getaway to Yankees Spring Training one year. A few years back my friend group jumped on the same bandwagon and we would do a girls night or craft class to celebrate the holidays rather than passing gift cards back and forth. As you begin tackling your gift giving list for 2022, why not consider a pre-holiday event or activity at a local winery as a fun way to spread holiday cheer this year?
'Welcoming, Trendy, Classy': Yorktown Eatery Draws High Marks For Steaks, Salads
A Northern Westchester restaurant that is known for its steaks and salads has been praised by a number of online reviewers as a great spot for a romantic date night. The Gramercy is located at 345 Kear St. in Yorktown Heights. The eatery offers a wide variety of appetizers and...
Dutchess Ambulatory Surgical Center To Relocate To Thriving Eastdale Village
Over the past several years the Hudson Valley has watched the Eastdale Village Town Center evolve into a city within itself in Poughkeepsie. The 'live, work, play' environment that we have watched transform from a few retail locations with housing construction into the Hudson Valley hotspot that it has become today will soon welcome another major addition to the site. Dutchess Ambulatory Surgical Center has broken ground and will relocate to Eastdale Village summer of 2023.
Former New Paltz Apple Orchard to Become State-of-the-Art Operations Center
There is one piece of land in the New Paltz area that over the years has been rumored to be, the new home of a Walmart, a resort, and a waterpark but it looks like the county has other plans. The Ulster County Legislature has officially approved the purchase of...
Experts Say Don’t Take Your Date to this Hudson Valley City
Experts have compiled a list of cities that are terrible for single people and a city in the lower Hudson Valley ranked one of the worst places. Are you single? If not, how did you and your partner meet for the first time? Did you meet them at a bar, restaurant or maybe a park? Maybe you met them through mutual friends. I met my wife on a blind date set up through some friends? Does that even happen anymore? How do people even get dates anymore? Do they meet in person or are have dating app become the new norm?
This Connecticut Christmas Train Ride is a Magical Experience
If you're looking for the perfect Christmas day trip in Connecticut, look no further than The Railroad Museum of New England's festive Santa Express ride–a magical experience for the whole family.
Mid-Hudson News Network
Altered celebration of lights draws few to Poughkeepsie
POUGHKEEPSIE – In a change from tradition, the annual “Celebration of Lights” took place in Poughkeepsie without the traditional parade down Main Street to Dongan Square Park. The event, which typically brought 1,000 people to the Mount Carmel neighborhood, was much more subdued this year. Many of...
New “Traditional” Brewery Opens in Lower Hudson Valley
Craft beer is everywhere now, with many locations here in this part of the state. According to recent numbers, New York currently has the third most amount of breweries in the country with 423 total breweries. When some think of craft beer, they may associate it with some of the...
First of These Was on Mid-Hudson Bridge, Now in Smithsonian
You think you know everything about the Hudson Valley, then you start to have a conversation with someone, and they share with you something you had never heard of! There is something that was on the Mid-Hudson Bridge for 25-years and that "it" is now located in the Smithsonian, Natural Museum of American History.
theorangetimes.com
The Market Is Changing
If you hadn’t noticed, the real estate market is switching gears a bit. Most homes are on the market longer than just a few days, and without multiple offers. Clients in the market to buy or sell can take a breath. Even if you are the seller, the former frantic market often resulted in cancellations, back on the market movement or, in some cases, mortgage qualifying issues for the overeager purchaser.
Family-Owned Warwick Eatery Closing After 37 Years In Business
A popular family-owned Hudson Valley eatery is closing its doors after 37 years in business, but it won't be going far. Yesterdays Fine Food & Spirits in Orange County announced it is closing its business on Main Street in Warwick but will be open at a new, nearby location on Elm Street.
Comments / 0