PARKERSBURG — The annual “Stuff the Bus” toy drive was held Friday afternoon on Juliana Street at the Mid-Ohio Valley Transit Authority garage. The event was held by Hearts Behind the Badge, the MOVTA and the West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources. Donations can still be made through Christmas by calling the DHHR office at 304-420-2560 and asking for Laurea Ellis or Shannon Elkins. (Photos by Wayne Towner)

2 DAYS AGO