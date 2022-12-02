Read full article on original website
Related
WTAP
Hopewell Church of Christ will have a coat giveaway
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - December 10 Hopewell Church of Christ will be holding another coat giveaway. This will run from 11- 1 p.m. All sizes from kids to adult sizes will be available to giveaway. The frigid weather days haven’t come yet but they could be on the horizon.
WTAP
West Virginia Symphony Orchestra returns to town for the 35th year
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - For the 35th year the West Virginia Symphony Orchestra played for a large crowd in Parkersburg. Over 400 people gathered at Blennerhassett elementary school to listen to Christmas songs played by the symphony orchestra. Chairwoman Becky McGinnis says that she finds joy in bringing a different...
WTAP
Local family goes from renovations to 20th annual Victorian Christmas Homes Tour
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - The Tucker family bought their house in 2019 and took 14 months to renovate the house to make it livable. They say they started with a house that was known as the worst house in the best neighborhood. “If I’m being totally honest it’s a little...
WTAP
Annual Vienna Holly-days parade rolls through town
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - The city of Vienna brought in the Christmas spirit the best way they know how. With their annual Christmas parade. The Grinch floats, Christmas trees, Christmas wreaths and many other floats were involved in the parade. Many organizations such as WTAP, local first responders and many...
WTAP
West Virginia Symphony Orchestra is returning to Parkersburg Sunday
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - The West Virginia Symphony Orchestra will be returning to Parkersburg for their 35th year, thanks to ZMM Architects & Engineers and Leavitt’s Funeral Services. The Orchestra will perform their Sounds of the Season concert at Blennerhassett Elementary School on Sunday, December 4th, at 2:30 pm;...
WTAP
Annual Parkersburg Christmas parade kicks off Parkersburg Winterfest
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - The annual Parkersburg Christmas parade was held today to bring Christmas spirit to the city. Hundreds of people gathered throughout the town to admire the floats, collect candy and spend time with family and friends. This parade also kicked off the Winterfest that took place at...
WTAP
Pet of the Week: Cody from the Humane Society of Parkersburg
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - Meet Cody! WTAP’s Pet of the Week. He joins us from the Humane Society of Parkersburg. Cody is an eight-year-old domestic shorthair cat. He was brought to the shelter because his owner had to go into an assisted living situation. He is a front declawed...
Parkersburg News & Sentinel
Picture This: ‘Stuff the Bus’ toy drive
PARKERSBURG — The annual “Stuff the Bus” toy drive was held Friday afternoon on Juliana Street at the Mid-Ohio Valley Transit Authority garage. The event was held by Hearts Behind the Badge, the MOVTA and the West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources. Donations can still be made through Christmas by calling the DHHR office at 304-420-2560 and asking for Laurea Ellis or Shannon Elkins. (Photos by Wayne Towner)
WTAP
Man on bike was hit by vehicle in Parkersburg
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - According to Parkersburg Police Chief Matthew Board, the call came in around 8:45 this evening of an adult male being hit by a car while on a bicycle. The accident occurred on the 1400 block of Staunton Avenue in Parkersburg. The bicycle rider, was transported to...
WTAP
The annual Winterfest is back this Saturday
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - Winterfest is coming back to rev up some holiday spirit in the Mid-Ohio Valley. The annual tradition will bring a variety of holiday-themed events to downtown Parkersburg this Saturday. Right after the parade, Bicentennial Park will be open with train rides for kids, live music, and...
WTAP
Expect minor traffic delays due to Christmas parades
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - There are several Christmas Parades scheduled over the next few days. With each parade, there will be different roads closed that will affect traveling time. Chief of Police for Williamstown and Parkersburg talked about what people should expect. Williamstown’s Chief Shawn Graham said, “There is one...
WTAP
The Washington County Career Center hosts health care career fair
MARIETTA, Ohio (WTAP) - The Washington County Career Center held its annual health care career fair this Friday. One student said of the experience, “It is definitely high energy. It is definitely high energy. Everyone’s like ‘Oh my gosh I need to do this! Oh my gosh I need to do that!’”
Contractor sentenced for defrauding $500K from West Virginians
A Salem man who stole more than half a million dollars from victims in 14 counties in West Virginia was sentenced to 10 years in prison on Friday.
WTAP
Obituary: Fox, Donald Paul,
Donald Paul Fox “Dutch,” 68, of New Matamoras, passed away Friday, December 2, 2022, at his home surrounded by his family, who will greatly miss him. Donald was the son of Urban and Helen B. Fox of Westlake, Ohio. He is survived by his sons Glenn R. (Shelly)...
WTAP
Parkersburg man sentenced for federal drug crime
CHARLESTON, W.Va. – Benjamin Michael Nash, 38, of Parkersburg, was sentenced Wednesday to five years of federal probation for attempting to distribute quantities of methamphetamine and psilocybin. According to court documents and statements made in court, Nash admitted that he traveled from Parkersburg to California in July 2020 and...
WTAP
Obituary: Rutter, Steven K.
Steven K. Rutter, 69, of Marietta, passed away at home on November 30, 2022. He was born in Marietta, a son of Joseph E. Rutter, Sr., and Marie Barnhart. Stevan was a retired mechanic. On August 31, 1980, he married Susan J. Beaver, who preceded him in death on November...
Mountaineer Food Bank Mobile Food Pantry distribution schedule announced
WEST VIRGINIA ( LOOTPRESS) – The Mountaineer Food Bank has released the upcoming week’s schedule for its Mobile Food Pantry. Stops in McDowell, Greenbrier, and Mercer Counties will be among those included in this week’s distribution schedule, which can be seen below. All distributions are scheduled to take place from 11:00am to 12:30pm unless otherwise noted.
Person ejected during crash on I-79 near Weston
One person was ejected during a single-vehicle crash on Interstate 79 northbound near Weston at around 3 p.m. on Thursday.
Parkersburg News & Sentinel
Memorial Health System reporting rise in flu, RSV cases
MARIETTA — Mid-Ohio Valley hospitals are feeling the effects of an early start to flu season and a jump in RSV infections, as the specter of COVID-19 also continues to linger. Memorial Health System, which includes Marietta Memorial and Selby General Hospitals in Marietta as well as Sistersville General...
WDTV
Person ejected in I-79 crash, HealthNet responds
WESTON, W.Va (WDTV) - HealthNet was called for an accident Thursday afternoon on I-79 after one person was ejected. The crash happened around 3 p.m. near mile marker 97 northbound on I-79, according to the Lewis County 911 Center. Authorities said only one vehicle was involved in the crash, and...
Comments / 0