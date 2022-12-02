Read full article on original website
hotnewhiphop.com
Jerry Jones Responds To LeBron James
Jerry Jones acknowledged LeBron’s comments about his viral photo from 1957. Jerry Jones went viral for all of the wrong reasons last week during Thanksgiving. This is because a photo surfaced of him attending a pro-segregation protest in 1957. Subsequently, it was revealed that the photo was taken at Jones’ high school in Little Rock, Arkansas.
Knicks star Jalen Brunson drops truth bomb on New York getting wiped by Luka Doncic, Mavs
Friday night was extra special for Jalen Brunson as it was the first time he faced off against his former team, the Dallas Mavericks, after his high-profile offseason transfer to the New York Knicks. Unfortunately, it did not turn out as expected for Brunson and Co., with the Mavs making easy work of the Knicks in a 121-100 blowout.
FOX Sports
Doncic and Dallas face Booker and the Suns
Phoenix Suns (16-7, first in the Western Conference) vs. Dallas Mavericks (11-11, 10th in the Western Conference) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK NBA LINE: Mavericks -3.5; over/under is 221.5. BOTTOM LINE: Luka Doncic and Devin Booker meet when Dallas hosts Phoenix. Doncic leads the NBA averaging 33.4 points per game and Booker ranks...
Mavs star Luka Doncic reveals hilarious reason why he loves playing day games after win over Knicks
The Dallas Mavericks logged an important win on Saturday afternoon, taking down the New York Knicks, 121-100, in Madison Square Garden. Luka Doncic put on a show yet again as he led the Mavs with a 30-point eruption in another memorable performance for the All-Star point guard. After the game,...
TMZ.com
NBA Super Fan Jimmy Goldstein Says Lakers Are Doomed, Clippers Much Better!
NBA super fan Jimmy Goldstein is throwing in the designer brand towel on the Lakers' shot at a championship this season ... telling TMZ Sports everyone should be focusing on the other L.A. team -- the Clippers!!. LeBron James and Co. are sitting at the bottom of the Western Conference...
This Knicks-Mavericks Trade Moves Derrick Rose To Dallas
The Dallas Mavericks recently signed Kemba Walker to a one-year, non-guaranteed minimum contract. The team doesn’t sound too confident in the durability of the former NBA All-Star — leaving the need for a third reliable ball handler open. Life is about knowing your role. If you can’t identify...
Shaquille O’Neal annihilates ‘little teenage kid’ Rudy Gobert for complaining about Wolves fans booing team
Rudy Gobert and the Minnesota Timberwolves have been pretty disappointing so far this season. They currently sit in ninth place in the Western Conference with an 11-11 record. Los Angeles Lakers legend Shaquille O’Neal has now offered some tough words to the French national. It began after some Wolves...
Report: Lakers have had ‘internal discussions’ about trading for DeMar DeRozan and Nikola Vucevic
The Los Angeles Lakers have had “internal discussions” about trading for Chicago Bulls veterans DeMar DeRozan and Nikola Vucevic, according to ESPN’s Zach Lowe. The potential trade package for DeRozan and Vucevic would include guard Russell Westbrook and the Lakes’ first-round picks in the 2027 and 2029 NBA drafts.
Former Lakers forward says Anthony Davis would be best player ever if he had Giannis Antetokounmpo’s mind and motor
Former Los Angeles Lakers forward Matt Barnes believes that Lakers star Anthony Davis would be the best player ever if he had Milwaukee Bucks star Giannis Antetokounmpo’s mindset and motor. Barnes discussed Davis’ supreme skill set with Lamar Odom on a recent episode of “The LADE Show.”
LeBron James declares Anthony Davis is ‘playing like the MVP of this league’ after latest Lakers performance
The Los Angles Lakers have been on a tear lately, winning eight of their last 10 games, and much of that has to do with the stellar play of big man Anthony Davis. The eight-time All-Star is averaging 35.3 points, 15.6 rebounds, 2.7 assists, 1.2 steals and 2.9 blocks per game on 64.8 percent shooting from the field over his last nine games. He’s arguably the hottest player in the league right now.
Yardbarker
Chandler Parsons Posted A Wild Photo With Mavericks Owner Mark Cuban: "Thicker Than Contracts"
Former NBA player Chandler Parsons is no longer in the league, injuries derailed what once looked like a promising career. Parsons did manage to get paid quite a bit of money though, as he got himself signed to a huge deal before his career went down the drain. Parsons made almost $150 million in salary during his time in the NBA, which is a massive number for someone that played as little as he did.
Draymond Green uses LeBron James’ longevity as key point in G.O.A.T. talk: ‘M.J. took a break…Bron ain’t take no break’
Los Angeles Lakers superstar LeBron James is undoubtedly one of the best players the NBA has ever seen. Golden State Warriors forward Draymond Green even makes a case for him as the greatest of all time over Michael Jordan, as do many others. In a recent episode of “Throwing Bones,”...
Knicks PG Derrick Rose Linked to Rockets Rival in Trade Rumor
The Houston Rockets and the NBA represent a constantly-in-motion thing ... and All Knicks, powered by Sports Illustrated, is here to chronicle it for you - news and rumors from H-Town and beyond ...
Giannis shows major respect to LeBron after Lakers-Bucks battle: ‘It’s always great playing against the best’
LeBron James and the Los Angeles Lakers earned arguably their biggest win of the 2022-23 NBA season so far on Friday, and Milwaukee Bucks superstar Giannis Antetokounmpo made sure to pay some respect following the game. The Lakers beat the Bucks in a 133-129 battle, and Antetokounmpo celebrated “playing against...
