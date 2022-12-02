ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
hotnewhiphop.com

Jerry Jones Responds To LeBron James

Jerry Jones acknowledged LeBron’s comments about his viral photo from 1957. Jerry Jones went viral for all of the wrong reasons last week during Thanksgiving. This is because a photo surfaced of him attending a pro-segregation protest in 1957. Subsequently, it was revealed that the photo was taken at Jones’ high school in Little Rock, Arkansas.
FOX Sports

Doncic and Dallas face Booker and the Suns

Phoenix Suns (16-7, first in the Western Conference) vs. Dallas Mavericks (11-11, 10th in the Western Conference) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK NBA LINE: Mavericks -3.5; over/under is 221.5. BOTTOM LINE: Luka Doncic and Devin Booker meet when Dallas hosts Phoenix. Doncic leads the NBA averaging 33.4 points per game and Booker ranks...
TMZ.com

NBA Super Fan Jimmy Goldstein Says Lakers Are Doomed, Clippers Much Better!

NBA super fan Jimmy Goldstein is throwing in the designer brand towel on the Lakers' shot at a championship this season ... telling TMZ Sports everyone should be focusing on the other L.A. team -- the Clippers!!. LeBron James and Co. are sitting at the bottom of the Western Conference...
NBA Analysis Network

This Knicks-Mavericks Trade Moves Derrick Rose To Dallas

The Dallas Mavericks recently signed Kemba Walker to a one-year, non-guaranteed minimum contract. The team doesn’t sound too confident in the durability of the former NBA All-Star — leaving the need for a third reliable ball handler open. Life is about knowing your role. If you can’t identify...
LeBron James declares Anthony Davis is ‘playing like the MVP of this league’ after latest Lakers performance

The Los Angles Lakers have been on a tear lately, winning eight of their last 10 games, and much of that has to do with the stellar play of big man Anthony Davis. The eight-time All-Star is averaging 35.3 points, 15.6 rebounds, 2.7 assists, 1.2 steals and 2.9 blocks per game on 64.8 percent shooting from the field over his last nine games. He’s arguably the hottest player in the league right now.
Yardbarker

Chandler Parsons Posted A Wild Photo With Mavericks Owner Mark Cuban: "Thicker Than Contracts"

Former NBA player Chandler Parsons is no longer in the league, injuries derailed what once looked like a promising career. Parsons did manage to get paid quite a bit of money though, as he got himself signed to a huge deal before his career went down the drain. Parsons made almost $150 million in salary during his time in the NBA, which is a massive number for someone that played as little as he did.
