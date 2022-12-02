Read full article on original website
Feds indict San Antonio health care CEO for theft, embezzlement
SAN ANTONIO – Federal investigators have indicted the CEO and owner of a San Antonio home health care company on nine counts related the theft of nearly $140,000 of employee health insurance premiums, court records obtained Friday by KSAT show. According to an indictment unsealed this week, Superior Home...
35% of murder cases in San Antonio have resulted in arrests within the last year, data shows
SAN ANTONIO – There are a growing number of families waiting for justice. Since November of last year, San Antonio police have made an arrest in 35% of citywide murder investigations. From late November 2021 to now, 185 murder investigations have been opened, and 65 cases led to an...
‘Just wanted to clean up the streets’: Confession, motive heard in day 5 of Border Patrol supervisor trial
SAN ANTONIO – After two days of interrogation video of an ex-Border Patrol supervisor being shown to the jury, his confession and motive were finally heard on Friday. Juan David Ortiz is on trial for capital murder in the deaths of four women in Webb County in 2018. The...
Affidavit: Man arrested after holding employees at gunpoint during robberies at Exxon, Family Dollar
SAN ANTONIO – A San Antonio man is behind bars after robbing multiple stores and threatening employees at gunpoint, according to an arrest affidavit. Nathan Diaz, 27, was arrested Sunday for aggravated robbery, court records show. On November 16 at 3:20 a.m. in the 7000 block of IH 35...
Tow truck driver injured after bullet strikes windshield on I-37, San Antonio police says
SAN ANTONIO – A tow truck driver was injured after a bullet struck his windshield on the highway, according to San Antonio police. The shooting happened around 11:40 a.m. Sunday on I-37. Police said the driver was on his way to help at a crash when a bullet hit...
Man arrested for murder after woman found shot in the face, affidavit says
SAN ANTONIO – A San Antonio man was arrested for murder after he shot a woman in the face “for no reason,” according to an arrest affidavit. Gregory Bernard Wilder, 33, was arrested Saturday for the murder of a 31-year-old woman. SAPD officers responded to a shooting...
Man arrested after mother found with ‘obvious signs of neglect’ during exam at hospital, police say
SCHERTZ, Texas – A man is in custody after his mother, who he was caring for, was found with “obvious signs of neglect” during an exam at an area hospital, according to Schertz police. Officers were called to Northeast Methodist Hospital at 12:51 a.m. Saturday to meet...
SAPD: Shooting suspect barricades self inside home during standoff with police near downtown
SAN ANTONIO – A man accused of firing gunshots toward his neighbors has barricaded himself inside his residence near downtown, according to San Antonio police. The shooting happened at 10:30 p.m. Saturday in the 300 block of Noria Street. Police said residents were having a party when their 30-year-old...
Passenger in Erik Cantu Jr.’s vehicle on night of McDonald’s shooting hires attorney Ben Crump
SAN ANTONIO – The teenage passenger who was in the car when a San Antonio police officer shot 17-year-old Erik Cantu Jr. has retained famed civil rights attorney Ben Crump. Emily Proulx, who turned 18 shortly after the shooting, hired Crump who is also representing Cantu Jr.’s family.
One injured after shots fired at house party, BCSO says
CONVERSE, Texas – A house party in Converse turned into a dangerous situation after shots were fired, leaving one injured in critical condition, said Bexar County Sheriff’s Office. BCSO said deputies in the 8700 block of Trace Creek heard shots fired at 11:50 p.m. Friday. A large house...
Teen arrested after breaking into multiple cars, leading vehicle pursuit
SAN ANTONIO – A 16-year-old boy was arrested after he broke into several vehicles and led a vehicle pursuit, said San Antonio police. SAPD received reports of a suspicious person breaking into several vehicles near the 1600 block of Parnell Avenue. Witnesses told officers that the suspect was driving...
‘It was no accident’: Family of woman killed on Thanksgiving believes suspect’s actions were intentional
SAN ANTONIO – The family of 22-year-old Joanna Baker wants justice for their loved one after a San Antonio man fatally shot her on Thanksgiving night. Investigators say 24-year-old Paris Shaw fatally shot Baker on Nov. 24. Chris Arnett, Baker’s brother, rushed to the hospital where his sister was admitted after finding out she was shot.
2 people in critical condition, suspects arrested after park shooting
SAN ANTONIO – Two people are in critical condition after a shooting at a park on the city’s South Side, said San Antonio police. The shooting happened at 10:30 p.m. Friday at Morill Park, located at 238 E Hart Avenue. Upon arrival, a park police officer found a...
Driver suspected of driving intoxicated after crashing into SAPD SUV
SAN ANTONIO – A driver is under investigation for driving while intoxicated after they crashed into a San Antonio Police car early Sunday morning. The crash happened around 1:15 a.m. Sunday on I-10 at West Avenue, according to SAPD. Police at the scene said officers had responded to a...
One hospitalized in motorcycle crash on East Side, SAPD says
SAN ANTONIO – One person is hospitalized with life-threatening injuries after a crash on the city’s East Side, said San Antonio police. The crash happened at 4:30 p.m. Saturday in the 1500 block of S WW White Road. Police said a 22-year-old man was traveling in the southbound...
College student disappears at Canyon Lake, belongings found by lake shore
CANYON LAKE, Texas – A 22-year-old University of Houston student disappeared at Canyon Lake over the weekend and is still unaccounted for as of Monday morning. Aamir Ali was on a camping trip with two friends at Canyon Lake when he told them he was going for a short walk around 9 p.m. Friday.
Fire destroys man’s garage apartment home on SW Side, SAFD says
SAN ANTONIO – A man’s home has been destroyed following an early-morning fire on the city’s Southwest Side, officials with the San Antonio Fire Department said Monday. The call came in around 6:35 a.m. for a fire in a garage apartment behind a house in the 1200 block of Jennings Avenue, not far from South Zarzamora Street and Frio City Road.
Woman hospitalized after driver runs red light, San Antonio police says
SAN ANTONIO – A woman was hospitalized after she was struck by a car that ran a red light, according to San Antonio police. A 25-year-old woman was walking across E. Commerce in a marked crosswalk with a white walk signal. As she began to cross the westbound lanes, a white Toyota Corolla ran the red signal light and collided with the woman, according to SAPD.
Autism Treatment Center to host photos with Santa event
SAN ANTONIO – Children with autism will have the chance for a special visit with Santa on Dec. 3. The sold-out holiday event is from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Autism Treatment Center at 15911 Nacogdoches Road. The goal of the occasion is to ensure autistic children...
Hear SAFD firefighter’s powerful spoken poem about mental health challenges in fire service
SAN ANTONIO – A firefighter’s job is grueling, but it’s not just physically dangerous. Seeing so much death and destruction is mentally and emotionally wearing. However, in a profession like firefighting, vulnerability can be tough to come by. That’s why the San Antonio Fire Department just held...
