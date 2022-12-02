ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

KSAT 12

Feds indict San Antonio health care CEO for theft, embezzlement

SAN ANTONIO – Federal investigators have indicted the CEO and owner of a San Antonio home health care company on nine counts related the theft of nearly $140,000 of employee health insurance premiums, court records obtained Friday by KSAT show. According to an indictment unsealed this week, Superior Home...
KSAT 12

Man arrested for murder after woman found shot in the face, affidavit says

SAN ANTONIO – A San Antonio man was arrested for murder after he shot a woman in the face “for no reason,” according to an arrest affidavit. Gregory Bernard Wilder, 33, was arrested Saturday for the murder of a 31-year-old woman. SAPD officers responded to a shooting...
KSAT 12

One injured after shots fired at house party, BCSO says

CONVERSE, Texas – A house party in Converse turned into a dangerous situation after shots were fired, leaving one injured in critical condition, said Bexar County Sheriff’s Office. BCSO said deputies in the 8700 block of Trace Creek heard shots fired at 11:50 p.m. Friday. A large house...
KSAT 12

Teen arrested after breaking into multiple cars, leading vehicle pursuit

SAN ANTONIO – A 16-year-old boy was arrested after he broke into several vehicles and led a vehicle pursuit, said San Antonio police. SAPD received reports of a suspicious person breaking into several vehicles near the 1600 block of Parnell Avenue. Witnesses told officers that the suspect was driving...
KSAT 12

2 people in critical condition, suspects arrested after park shooting

SAN ANTONIO – Two people are in critical condition after a shooting at a park on the city’s South Side, said San Antonio police. The shooting happened at 10:30 p.m. Friday at Morill Park, located at 238 E Hart Avenue. Upon arrival, a park police officer found a...
KSAT 12

Driver suspected of driving intoxicated after crashing into SAPD SUV

SAN ANTONIO – A driver is under investigation for driving while intoxicated after they crashed into a San Antonio Police car early Sunday morning. The crash happened around 1:15 a.m. Sunday on I-10 at West Avenue, according to SAPD. Police at the scene said officers had responded to a...
KSAT 12

One hospitalized in motorcycle crash on East Side, SAPD says

SAN ANTONIO – One person is hospitalized with life-threatening injuries after a crash on the city’s East Side, said San Antonio police. The crash happened at 4:30 p.m. Saturday in the 1500 block of S WW White Road. Police said a 22-year-old man was traveling in the southbound...
KSAT 12

College student disappears at Canyon Lake, belongings found by lake shore

CANYON LAKE, Texas – A 22-year-old University of Houston student disappeared at Canyon Lake over the weekend and is still unaccounted for as of Monday morning. Aamir Ali was on a camping trip with two friends at Canyon Lake when he told them he was going for a short walk around 9 p.m. Friday.
KSAT 12

Fire destroys man’s garage apartment home on SW Side, SAFD says

SAN ANTONIO – A man’s home has been destroyed following an early-morning fire on the city’s Southwest Side, officials with the San Antonio Fire Department said Monday. The call came in around 6:35 a.m. for a fire in a garage apartment behind a house in the 1200 block of Jennings Avenue, not far from South Zarzamora Street and Frio City Road.
KSAT 12

Woman hospitalized after driver runs red light, San Antonio police says

SAN ANTONIO – A woman was hospitalized after she was struck by a car that ran a red light, according to San Antonio police. A 25-year-old woman was walking across E. Commerce in a marked crosswalk with a white walk signal. As she began to cross the westbound lanes, a white Toyota Corolla ran the red signal light and collided with the woman, according to SAPD.
KSAT 12

Autism Treatment Center to host photos with Santa event

SAN ANTONIO – Children with autism will have the chance for a special visit with Santa on Dec. 3. The sold-out holiday event is from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Autism Treatment Center at 15911 Nacogdoches Road. The goal of the occasion is to ensure autistic children...

