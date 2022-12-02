ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Rolling Stone

DeSantis Tells Allies to Stay Mum About Trump’s ‘Nazi’ Dinner. It’s Part of a Bigger Plan

While Donald Trump faces the fallout from dining with a white supremacist and anti-Semites, Ron DeSantis and his team are doing what the former president can’t: keep quiet. According to three people with knowledge of the directives, DeSantis’ lieutenants have told his allies not to attack Trump over the now-notorious dinner. Instead, the potential 2024 Republican primary candidate and his advisers have aimed to keep the focus on Trump’s decision to dine with Kanye West, a vocal anti-Semite, and Nick Fuentes, a white supremacist agitator. “In ongoing discussions following his reelection, including this week, I’ve been asked to keep my powder...
Salon

“Taking us all for fools”: GOP leaders called out for silence on Trump’s dinner with Nick Fuentes

Republican leaders are under fire for their silence on former President Donald Trump's dinner with antisemitic rapper Ye and white supremacist Nick Fuentes at Mar-a-Lago. Trump over the weekend met with Ye, formerly known as Kanye West, and Fuentes, a Holocaust denier who participated in the deadly 2017 Charlottesville white supremacist march. The former president claimed that he was unaware that Fuentes would be at the dinner and claimed that he did not know who he was.
Daily Beast

Fox News Host Mark Levin Melts Down at ‘Bonehead’ Matt Gaetz

Longtime Fox News host Mark Levin has a knack for losing his cool at a moment’s notice. And during his Tuesday evening radio show, he did just that, except his ire wasn’t focused on the usual “Marxist” suspects. Instead, Levin tore into Republicans seeking to derail...
News Breaking LIVE

CNN Staffer Fired For Apparent Pro-Hitler Tweet

A CNN staffer has been fired from the cable news outlet after he tweeted apparent support of Adolf Hitler, according to Daily Mail. Idris Mukhtar Ibrahim was working as a freelance producer at CNN, where he covered “a range of international stories … including Israel,” the Daily Mail reports.
The Independent

‘Silence is complicity’: Biden responds to Kanye West’s Hitler praise

President Joe Biden on Friday called on political leaders to step up by “calling out and rejecting antisemitism” after disgraced rapper and prominent Donald Trump supporter Kanye West praised Adolf Hitler and declared himself “a Nazi” during an interview with conspiracy theorist Alex Jones.Writing on his official Twitter account, Mr Biden said he wanted to “make a few things clear”.“The Holocaust happened. Hitler was a demonic figure. And instead of giving it a platform, our political leaders should be calling out and rejecting antisemitism wherever it hides,” he said. “Silence is complicity,” he added.Mr Biden’s comments came roughly 24...
The Independent

Trump silent after dinner guest Kanye West says ‘I like Hitler’ on Alex Jones’ show

Just over a week after he hosted disgraced rapper turned antisemite Kanye West and a pair of racist, internet trolls for dinner at his Palm Beach, Florida country club, former president Donald Trump remained largely silent in the hours after the rapper told conspiracy theorist Alex Jones that he is a fan of the late genocidal Nazi dictator Adolf Hitler.Mr West made the shocking disclosure during an appearance on Jones’ Infowars program alongside Nick Fuentes, the avowed white nationalist who was one of a trio of guests who accompanied him to dinner with Mr Trump last week. After the...
New York Post

New York’s unwilling speech cops, SBF’s ‘rehabilitation’ enablers and more commentary

Libertarian: New York’s Unwilling Speech Cops “New York politicians are slapping a badge on my chest,” quips law prof Eugene Volokh at The Wall Street Journal, by requiring “any site that allows comments” to “publish a plan for responding to alleged hate speech by users.” But making me “do the state’s bidding with regard to viewpoints” New York “condemns . . . violates the First Amendment.” We “can’t trust the government to decide which viewpoints are too hateful to merit legal protection.” So I’m suing the state. The law’s a response to “the Buffalo white-supremacist mass shooting,” but “legislators can fight...

