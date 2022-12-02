Read full article on original website
Kamala Harris Is Regal In Black Gown For President Biden’s 1st State Dinner: Photos
Vice President Kamala Harris dressed to impress at the first state dinner held by President Joe Biden and First Lady Jill Biden since his inauguration. The Vice President arrived at the White House on December 1 for the star-studded dinner wearing a one-shouldered black dress. The top portion of the gown featured sparkles that twinkled in the light.
McConnell says Trump is 'highly unlikely to ever be elected president' amid furor over dinner with Kanye West and white supremacist Nick Fuentes
"There is no room in the Republican Party for antisemitism or white supremacy and anyone meeting with people advocating that point of view," he said.
DeSantis Tells Allies to Stay Mum About Trump’s ‘Nazi’ Dinner. It’s Part of a Bigger Plan
While Donald Trump faces the fallout from dining with a white supremacist and anti-Semites, Ron DeSantis and his team are doing what the former president can’t: keep quiet. According to three people with knowledge of the directives, DeSantis’ lieutenants have told his allies not to attack Trump over the now-notorious dinner. Instead, the potential 2024 Republican primary candidate and his advisers have aimed to keep the focus on Trump’s decision to dine with Kanye West, a vocal anti-Semite, and Nick Fuentes, a white supremacist agitator. “In ongoing discussions following his reelection, including this week, I’ve been asked to keep my powder...
Jared Kushner's $2B Saudi Deal Resurfaces as GOP Targets Hunter Biden
Republicans have announced that they'll investigate a possible connection between President Joe Biden and the alleged dealings of his son, Hunter Biden.
LAURA INGRAHAM: China doesn't have to invade the United States to subdue and change us
Laura Ingraham discussed how Biden is cozying up to the CCP and how China has already pervaded many areas of America on "The Ingraham Angle."
Trump rejects pleas to condemn Nick Fuentes — because he fears it would "alienate his base": report
Former U.S. President Donald Trump gestures after speaking during a rally hosted by the former president at the Delaware County Fairgrounds on April 23, 2022 in Delaware, Ohio. (Drew Angerer/Getty Images) According to reporting from the Guardian's Hugo Lowell, Donald Trump has no immediate plans to condemn white nationalist Nick...
2024 presidential rivals and GOP leaders condemn Trump for dining with white supremacist Nick Fuentes
Only a few leading Republicans thus far have condemned embattled former President Donald Trump for meeting with Fuentes.
Steve Bannon Blasts Trump Staff Over Nick Fuentes, Kanye West Dinner
Bannon questioned why Trump's team would allow the meeting, which was described as a "trolling operation," to take place as Trump faces mounting backlash.
Will Cain, Sean Hannity torch Elizabeth Warren for 'embarrassing' stance on Elon Musk, Twitter free speech
"Fox & Friends Weekend" co-host Will Cain weighed in after Sen. Elizabeth Warren said "one human" shouldn't be able to decide who is allowed free speech on Twitter.
Trump news – live: Mitt Romney slams Trump’s ‘disgusting’ dinner with white supremacist Nick Fuentes
LIVE – Updated at 11:40. Criticism continues to pour in after the former president hosted a meeting at Mar-a-Lago with Kanye West, who has gone on an antisemitic rampage of late, and his associate Nick Fuentes, one of the US’s most notorious white supremacist activists – and it seems top Jewish Republicans are turning against the former president.
“Taking us all for fools”: GOP leaders called out for silence on Trump’s dinner with Nick Fuentes
Republican leaders are under fire for their silence on former President Donald Trump's dinner with antisemitic rapper Ye and white supremacist Nick Fuentes at Mar-a-Lago. Trump over the weekend met with Ye, formerly known as Kanye West, and Fuentes, a Holocaust denier who participated in the deadly 2017 Charlottesville white supremacist march. The former president claimed that he was unaware that Fuentes would be at the dinner and claimed that he did not know who he was.
Fox News Host Mark Levin Melts Down at ‘Bonehead’ Matt Gaetz
Longtime Fox News host Mark Levin has a knack for losing his cool at a moment’s notice. And during his Tuesday evening radio show, he did just that, except his ire wasn’t focused on the usual “Marxist” suspects. Instead, Levin tore into Republicans seeking to derail...
Anti-Defamation League CEO Makes Blistering Tweak To Trump's Campaign Slogan
ADL's Jonathan Greenblatt said Trump is "running the most unapologetic white nationalist campaign that we’ve ever seen."
CNN Staffer Fired For Apparent Pro-Hitler Tweet
A CNN staffer has been fired from the cable news outlet after he tweeted apparent support of Adolf Hitler, according to Daily Mail. Idris Mukhtar Ibrahim was working as a freelance producer at CNN, where he covered “a range of international stories … including Israel,” the Daily Mail reports.
Kevin McCarthy rebuffs intraparty opposition to speakership bid after Biden dinner
House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy spoke to "Jesse Watters Primetime" about the White House State Dinner with French President Emmanuel Macron and what his caucus thought.
Liz Cheney calls on Kevin McCarthy to condemn Trump for meeting with 'neo-Nazi' Nick Fuentes: 'I know you want to be Speaker, but are you willing to be completely amoral?'
McCarthy has said Republicans should avoid Fuentes, who is widely known as a white supremacist and anti-semite. He has not condemned Trump.
‘Silence is complicity’: Biden responds to Kanye West’s Hitler praise
President Joe Biden on Friday called on political leaders to step up by “calling out and rejecting antisemitism” after disgraced rapper and prominent Donald Trump supporter Kanye West praised Adolf Hitler and declared himself “a Nazi” during an interview with conspiracy theorist Alex Jones.Writing on his official Twitter account, Mr Biden said he wanted to “make a few things clear”.“The Holocaust happened. Hitler was a demonic figure. And instead of giving it a platform, our political leaders should be calling out and rejecting antisemitism wherever it hides,” he said. “Silence is complicity,” he added.Mr Biden’s comments came roughly 24...
Twitter's clumsy handling of the Hunter Biden laptop story spurred enough bipartisan criticism to risk the existence of the internet as we know it
Twitter's decision to throttle news about the president's son prompted lawmakers to call for the repeal of "the Internet's most important law."
Trump silent after dinner guest Kanye West says ‘I like Hitler’ on Alex Jones’ show
Just over a week after he hosted disgraced rapper turned antisemite Kanye West and a pair of racist, internet trolls for dinner at his Palm Beach, Florida country club, former president Donald Trump remained largely silent in the hours after the rapper told conspiracy theorist Alex Jones that he is a fan of the late genocidal Nazi dictator Adolf Hitler.Mr West made the shocking disclosure during an appearance on Jones’ Infowars program alongside Nick Fuentes, the avowed white nationalist who was one of a trio of guests who accompanied him to dinner with Mr Trump last week. After the...
New York’s unwilling speech cops, SBF’s ‘rehabilitation’ enablers and more commentary
Libertarian: New York’s Unwilling Speech Cops “New York politicians are slapping a badge on my chest,” quips law prof Eugene Volokh at The Wall Street Journal, by requiring “any site that allows comments” to “publish a plan for responding to alleged hate speech by users.” But making me “do the state’s bidding with regard to viewpoints” New York “condemns . . . violates the First Amendment.” We “can’t trust the government to decide which viewpoints are too hateful to merit legal protection.” So I’m suing the state. The law’s a response to “the Buffalo white-supremacist mass shooting,” but “legislators can fight...
