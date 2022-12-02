DENVER — As soon as the scoreboard showed zeros at Empower Field at Mile High on Saturday afternoon, a wave of emotion came over Broomfield senior quarterback Cole LaCrue. Not just for what he won — a 24-14 Class 4A state championship over No. 4 Loveland — but for what he lost. He wore his heart not just on his sleeve, but on his helmet with the sticker that read “R.I.P. Dad, 1974-2020”.

1 DAY AGO