smooth operator ?
2d ago
Two years ago when those two guys died at Avery Island Salt Mine my father in law was to work that shift that day/night in that area, he told his supervisor about the cracks in the ceiling that he saw and was disregarded. The only reason he didn't work that shift is because his dad had passed away. It was almost him that died.
