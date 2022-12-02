ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Two years ago when those two guys died at Avery Island Salt Mine my father in law was to work that shift that day/night in that area, he told his supervisor about the cracks in the ceiling that he saw and was disregarded. The only reason he didn't work that shift is because his dad had passed away. It was almost him that died.

theadvocate.com

Letters: Despite chemical industry PR, report was accurate

I hope that those who read Gregory Bowser’s philippic about the coverage the Louisiana chemical industry has received recently also read the linked article by Mark Schleifstein — an experienced environmental reporter — that Bowser complains about. If they read only the first four paragraphs, they will...
theadvocate.com

Justice & Accountability Center of Louisiana hosts Feliciana Expungement Clinic

The Justice & Accountability Center, a legal services, policy advocacy, and public education organization helping people recover from the criminal legal system, announces an expungement clinic in the Feliciana area Wednesday, Dec. 7. The 20th Judicial District, Feliciana clinic starts at 2 p.m. at 2084 La. 10, Jackson. Expungement seekers...
NOLA.com

For oil industry fights in Congress, Louisiana now lacks a seat at an important table

An announcement over the Thanksgiving holiday caused Louisiana's Republican congressional delegation to go after Democratic President Joe Biden — an attack that also underscored the state’s political vulnerability on energy issues. It all started when the U.S. Treasury Department's Office of Foreign Assets Control gave Chevron Corp., based...
wbrz.com

Federal judge refuses to throw out employees' lawsuit against disgraced Louisiana contractor

BATON ROUGE - Troubled contractor Kelly Sills lost a fight in federal court this week when a judge refused to dismiss a lawsuit filed against him by two former employees. Those former employees worked for Sills and his company Coastal Bridge. They had health premiums deducted from their paychecks, but when it was time for the health insurance to pay for their medical procedures, both men learned the health insurance lapsed.
GATOR 99.5

Snow in Louisiana? NOAA Revises Winter Weather Outlook

NOAA the "official government weather guessers" has revised their long-range winter weather outlook and that has some asking if the changes mean a better chance of snow in Louisiana for cities like Lafayette, Lake Charles, and Baton Rouge? Do y'all remember this from 2018?. If I recall, we also got...
klax-tv.com

British Chemical Manufacturer to Build First U.S. Facility in Acadiana

BROUSSARD, La. – Aquaspersions Limited, a global manufacturer of water-based additives for the latex, paint and adhesives industries, announced it is investing at least $7.5 million to establish a new production facility in St. Martin Parish. The facility will primarily supply critical components for the growing Made in USA nitrile glove industry, including SafeSource Direct’s two Louisiana locations, establishing a key PPE supply chain base in the state.
theadvocate.com

Some Christmas tree ornaments are made from the unexpected, especially in Louisiana

Christmas isn't Christmas in Louisiana if your tree isn't decorated with driftwood, oyster shells, dried okra pods and gourds. Well, admittedly, that's a blanket statement. Not everyone would want these castaway products hanging on their Christmas trees. That is, until they see how some Louisiana crafters work their magic. Take,...
theadvocate.com

Ascension Parish Civil Court Cases for Nov. 7-10, 2022

Court cases filed in Ascension Parish on Nov. 7-:10 Harold Dupree and Diane Dupree v. Ascension Premier Dental LLC, Calvin Bessonet DDS and Fortress Insurance Co., damages. Discover Bank v. Derick E. Harman Jr., executory judgment. Vanderbilt Mortgage & Finance Inc. v. Corley Alexis Sisson, abandonment. Cavalry SPV I LLC...
Alina Andras

4 Great Pizza Places in Louisiana

Photo byPhoto by Getúlio Moraes on UnsplashonUnsplash. If you live in Louisiana an you want to try new restaurants, here is a list of four amazing pizza places in Louisiana that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week, so if you have never been to any of them, definitely pay them a visit next time you are in the area.
ktalnews.com

Prator points to criticism of governor for removal from state board

CADDO PARISH, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Caddo Sheriff Steve Prator is off two statewide law enforcement boards without explanation, but he says it’s probably no coincidence that his removal follows his continued public criticism of Gov. John Bel Edwards’s comprehensive criminal justice reforms. Earlier this month, Edwards appointed...
NOLA.com

French adviser to assist Louisiana in transition to cleaner energy under agreement

With French President Emmanuel Macron looking on, Louisiana Gov. John Bel Edwards and French Minister for Europe and Foreign Affairs Catherine Collona signed an agreement Friday afternoon outlining how their two governments will assist each other in the development of climate-friendly energy sources. The aim is "to assist the companies...
Calcasieu Parish News

Authorities in Louisiana Seeking Suspect Identified in Theft and Property Damage Case from September

Authorities in Louisiana Seeking Suspect Identified in Theft and Property Damage Case from September. Shreveport, Louisiana – On December 2, 2022, the Shreveport Police Department reported that thanks to the assistance of Crimestoppers the suspect in a September 22 theft case has been identified as Darren L. Gray, 35. Gray is now wanted in reference to this crime for Felony Criminal Property Damage.
KEDM

TRICARE Authorizes Temporary Prescription Refill Waivers in Alabama, Louisiana, and Mississippi

FALLS CHURCH, Virginia – The Defense Health Agency (DHA) announced that TRICARE beneficiaries in eight counties/parishes in Alabama, Louisiana, and Mississippi may receive emergency prescription refills now through December 10 due to tornadoes. The following counties/parishes are impacted:. · Montgomery in Alabama. · Caldwell and Bossier in Louisiana...
KTBS

Property tax breaks eyed as panel examines ways to get rid of Louisiana income tax

BATON ROUGE, La. - A panel of state lawmakers is studying the possible elimination of personal and corporate income taxes in Louisiana. One option it’s probing to offset the loss of state income tax revenue is to replace it with the money that goes toward tax incentives, ranging from property tax breaks given to nonprofits to huge industrial incentives.

