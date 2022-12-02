Read full article on original website
wtae.com
Family offers reward to find missing Wilkinsburg man
WILKINSBURG, Pa. — The family of a missing Wilkinsburg man is offering a $3,000 reward for any information leading to his whereabouts. Police said Mannar Kadhin, 41, was last seen at his Wallace Avenue home on the night of Nov. 11. “We have been all over Wilkinsburg, the city...
WFMJ.com
3 people shot inside Youngstown bar, suspect identified
Police have arrested one suspect in connection with a shooting at a Youngstown bar early Sunday. Detectives say 21-year-old Machai Cheatham, 21, was booked into the county jail on three counts of felonious assault following the shooting of three men, ages 19,20, and 21 inside the King's Court, formerly the Coconut Grove on South Avenue.
wtae.com
Missing 13-year-old girl located safely
PITTSBURGH — Pittsburgh police announced early Monday morning that a missing 13-year-old girl had been found safe. The girl had been reported missing over the weekend.
wtae.com
Cedar Avenue shooting: Surveillance video provides new angle
PITTSBURGH — Newly released surveillance video shows the moment a street on Pittsburgh's North Side became the scene of a triple homicide. The footage from the Allegheny County District Attorney's office was presented as evidence Friday at a preliminary hearing for 21-year-old Jaylone Hines, one of the men accused in the shooting.
Recap of a violent 12 hours in Pittsburgh
A woman is in critical condition after an early morning shooting in Homewood. Police say she was wounded multiple times around 3 a.m. outside a bar in the the 700 block of Brushton Avenue.
wtae.com
School van crash in Westmoreland County sends three children to the hospital
HEMPFIELD TOWNSHIP, Pa. — State police released new details on Monday about a school van crash that sent three children to the hospital. The crash happened a little before 8:30 a.m. on Nov. 22 along Mount Pleasant Road in Hempfield Township, Westmoreland County. State police said the van had...
4-year-old child, woman shot in Lincoln-Lemington
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — An adult woman and a 4-year-old child were shot in Lincoln-Lemington-Belmar.Pittsburgh police said officers were called to the scene of Thursday's shooting on Lincoln Avenue around 7 p.m. The woman and 4-year-old girl were last listed in critical condition, officials said.Police said the shooting started in the street but said one victim was shot in the Brooklyn Food Mart.KDKA-TV's Erika Stanish said there were at least 30 evidence markers on the ground. Police are searching for at least two suspects, though they were not able to provide descriptions. Officials say anyone with information on the shooting can call 911. A third person at the scene apparently suffered a shoulder injury, but police said they were not involved. Stay with KDKA-TV and KDKA.com for updates to this developing story as they become available.
wtae.com
'Our whole family is devastated': Family and friends remember 4-year-old killed in shooting
PITTSBURGH — Family and friends of a young child killed in a recent shooting gathered Sunday for a vigil on the street where she was shot. "In four years she gave me more joy than most people can get in 40 years," Kirk Thompson said of his granddaughter, four-year-old Kaari Thompson, who was shot and killed Thursday night outside the Brooklyn Food Market.
Tree falls on person in Allegheny Township
A tree fell on a person Saturday afternoon in Allegheny Township, according to Westmoreland County 911. The incident happened about 1 p.m. in the 100 block of Lynn Lane, according to a county dispatcher. EMS responded, the dispatcher said. An Allegheny Township police officer on duty Saturday said only the...
wtae.com
4-year-old girl dies, mother in critical condition after shooting in Pittsburgh
PITTSBURGH — Pittsburgh police delivered a news briefing Friday evening, with an update on the shooting that resulted in the death of a 4-year-old girl. They also say her mother was shot and is fighting for her life, after 15 shots were fired outside the Brooklyn Food Mart in the 1500 block of Lincoln Avenue at 6:40 p.m. Thursday evening, in the city's Lincoln-Lemington-Belmar neighborhood.
Woman accused of punching Pa. cop in the head faces felony charge
TARENTUM, Pa. — Tarentum police accused a woman of punching an officer in the back of the head while he was trying to arrest a man who was fighting outside a bar. Brianna Hooper, 24, of the 800 block of Kenneth Avenue in New Kensington was charged with a felony count of aggravated assault along with counts of simple assault and harassment.
explore venango
Parker Woman Who Allegedly Held Gun to Her Head, Hit Fiancé With Metal Pipe Faces Hearing on Tuesday
CLARION CO., Pa. (EYT) – A Parker woman who allegedly held a gun to her head and then hit her fiancé with a metal pipe during a domestic dispute is facing a hearing on Tuesday morning. According to court documents, a preliminary hearing for 39-year-old Crystal Jean Wolfe...
Vehicle rolls onto its roof on I-279, 2 people hospitalized
NORTHVIEW HEIGHTS, Pa. — A vehicle ended up on its roof during an accident on I-279. Allegheny County dispatchers say emergency crews were sent to the I-279 Northbound near Hazlett Street in Northview Heights at around 6:57 p.m. Investigators say two people were taken to a hospital. A second...
cranberryeagle.com
Man charged for alleged $5,000 theft at Cranberry Best Buy
An organized retail theft ring may be behind a series of thefts in the region, which included a November incident where more than $5,000 worth of merchandise was removed from the Best Buy in Cranberry Township, police said. Larry A. Jackson II, 26, of Pittsburgh, was charged Thursday with two...
wtae.com
Coroner called to scene of fire in Chippewa Township, Beaver County
CHIPPEWA TOWNSHIP, Pa. — The Beaver County coroner was called to the scene of a fire in Chippewa Township, Beaver County, on Sunday night. The fire broke out a little after 10 p.m. at a home on Woodland Road. From the outside of the home, there was little visible...
Surveillance footage of shooting that left two innocent bystanders dead in Pittsburgh shown in court
PITTSBURGH — Flashes of gunfire light up the screen showing Cedar Avenue on October 15. There were 17 separate videos for court of what happened that claimed the lives of two innocent bystanders: Betty Jean Averryt and Jacquelyn Mehalic. “So sad, the things I seen today. I’m just like...
Court hearing held for all 7 suspects in July shooting in New Kensington
A Westmoreland County judge said he will consider early next year requests to transfer to juvenile court four criminal homicide prosecutions in connection with the July fatal shooting of a man in New Kensington. All seven suspects accused in last summer’s alleged murder of 39-year-old Jason Raiford appeared in court...
Boyfriend turns himself in after missing woman reportedly found shot and buried under concrete
CLEVELAND (TCD) -- A 43-year-old man reportedly turned himself in to authorities in Pennsylvania less than a week after his missing girlfriend was found shot to death on a property in Allegheny County. Crime Stoppers of Cuyahoga County list Anthony Kennedy as "in custody." According to Trib Live, Kennedy went...
Caught On Camera: BB Gun Shooter Leaves Man For Dead In PA Alley
Ralphie was warned in a Christmas Story that you can "shoot your eye" with a bb gun but experts have warned for years that they can pierce the skin and are "potentially lethal" — a theory a man in Pennsylvania, unfortunately, has confirmed. 50-year-old Christopher Gaylor was found unresponsive...
Victim dies after being assaulted with BB gun in Pittsburgh
PITTSBURGH — A male died after being assaulted with a BB gun downtown earlier this week. The victim appeared to be passed out on a city sidewalk along Coffey Way at the time of the attack. He died two days later. Police say they know who each of the...
