PSJA North’s historic season ends with regional final loss
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas (ValleyCentral) — PSJA North’s season came to an end with a 20-14 loss against Corpus Christi Veterans in the 5A Division I Region IV title game. The Raiders came up empty on multiple drives that ended in Corpus Christi Veterans’ red zone. “That’s where we were the best in the regular season,” […]
Panthers drop hammer on Hornets, 63-43
Just as in their previous win over Alamo Heights in last week's third-round playoff victory, the Panthers played a close game against Flour Bluff on Friday in leading the Hornets by a single point at halftime, 28-27. However, while the game against the Mules came down to the final play...
Veterans Memorial heading to state semifinal after sending PSJA North home in 20-14 final
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — -First 4th round appearance in school history for the Raiders. -Vets off the top from near the 50, QB finds #2 Christian Sabsook in traffic who makes one heck of a catch. TD Vets, first numbers on the board, 7-0, Vets. -Then PSJA north clapping...
Jaxon Baize leads Boerne past Calallen in battle of unbeatens to advance to 4A DI Texas football state semifinals
SAN ANTONIO, Texas — Boerne's best season on the gridiron in program history rolled on Friday night. The Greyhounds set the tone early by returning the opening kickoff for a touchdown. From there, sophomore quarterback Jaxon Baize led the way. Boerne scored on each of its next two possessions and ...
Corpus Christi, December 04 High School 🏈 Game Notice
Hit a holiday homerun for local living center at Christmas on the Diamond
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The baseball diamond at the Miracle League Field won't just be for baseball this Friday!. Lori Garcia of the Volunteer Services Council joined us live to hit a holiday homerun at their Christmas on the Diamond event from 5-9 p.m. on Dec. 10. On top of donations, profits from the event's food truck sales will be used to support the mentally disabled residents of the Corpus Christi State Supported Living Center.
Kyle Park to run free 'n' wild in Portland Dec. 16
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — It's a cowboy Christmas, y'all!. Local favorite country artist Kyle Park is set to headline a free concert in the Portland Community Center parking lot at 7:30 p.m. on Dec. 16. Park's performance in the concert will follow the closing of the Illuminated Tinsel Trot...
State Qtrs: Miracle play pushes Refugio past Shiner; Flour Bluff, Calallen fall
Refugio got a play of the year candidate on 4th and 12 to save its season. Flour Bluff fell late to Liberty Hill and Boerne put Calallen away early over in SA.
Corpus Christi, Texas Church Celebrates The Season In A Big Way
Texas during the holiday season just has to show out in style doesn't it? Everywhere you go it seems you see houses with a multitude of lights, all the inflatables that potentially cause stress on the Texas Power Grid, and most importantly, some very large and tall trees to place all the ornaments you want on them.
Visit Corpus Christi wins two international awards
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Visit Corpus Christi has been doing amazing work in highlighting the Sparking City by the Sea. The organization was recognized twice at the HSMAI Adrian Awards -- taking home gold for campaign marketing, and silver for innovative campaigning. Their team told 3NEWS that winning the...
Unsightly scene at Cole Park according to resident
Tourists and locals enjoy the sights and sounds of the environment, but when nature calls and a portable toilet is the closest option, would you take a chance?
Coast Guard seizes 330 pounds of illegally caught red snapper
SOUTH PADRE ISLAND, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The U.S. Coast Guard on Monday seized 330 pounds of illegally caught fish off the coast of southern Texas. According to a news release from the U.S. Coast Guard, the command center in Corpus Christi received a notification of four fishermen illegally fishing on a Mexican fishing vessel, referred to as a lancha, 55 miles north of the Maritime Boundary Line.
Border Patrol Touts 'Largest' Fentanyl Bust, Enough to Kill Over 5M People
Authorities found 25 pounds, equivalent to three gallons, of the liquid fentanyl in a compartment within a gas tank at a traffic stop in Robstown, Texas.
'Not valuable at all, but so precious to me': Ring returned to mother who lost it in busy Black Friday crowd
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Melanie Tijerina never thought she would see the ring she had special made to honor her children again. "I actually started to convince myself I had possibly thrown it away after hand-drying my hands," Tijerina said. Tijerina was shopping at La Palmera mall on the...
'Gunfight' in Corpus Christi leaves police officer, suspect shot
The officer has been taken into surgery. CCPD said his injuries are serious but he is expected to recover. No injury information has been given for the suspect.
Corpus Christi police arrest five women on illegal gambling charges
Five women were arrested on suspicion of illegal gambling after Corpus Christi police served search warrants on two Southside businesses on Tuesday. After receiving a tip of illegal gambling at a business at the 5000 block of Saratoga Boulevard, the police department's Narcotics and Vice Investigations Division obtained warrants for two adjacent businesses.
Corpus Christi physician sees uptick in fentanyl overdoses, explains danger of improper use
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — One Corpus Christi doctor told 3NEWS just how dangerous fentanyl can be when it is misused. On Thursday, 3NEWS reported how a traffic stop on Hwy. 77 south of Robstown led to a the largest reported liquid fentanyl seizure in the country as the drug continues to be trafficked across the border.
'Its all in black and white': Agua Dulce marshal sends stern warning to poachers
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — City Marshal Joe Martinez in Agua Dulce is warning poachers about the consequences they could face after body cam footage shows one being arrested along County Road 44. The man on the police body cam video is seen being confronted for poaching on another person's...
Coastal Fisheries Division Sets Public Meeting to Discuss New Nighttime Flounder Study
The Coastal Fisheries Division of the Texas Parks and Wildlife Department (TPWD) is holding a public meeting in person and online to discuss a new nighttime flounder harvest study. This meeting will answer questions related to the study and teach recreational anglers how to self-report their flounder catches using the My Texas Hunt Harvest App. Participation from the recreational angling community is imperative to this research study and will help the Coastal Fisheries Division obtain vital information regarding flounder populations on the coast.
Largest liquid fentanyl drug bust
A law enforcement officer shows a concealed compartment in the floorboard of a vehicle that led to the largest liquid fentanyl drug bust in U.S. history in Nueces County, Texas on Nov. 30. A law enforcement officer shows a concealed compartment in the floorboard of a vehicle that led to...
