ValleyCentral

PSJA North’s historic season ends with regional final loss

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas (ValleyCentral) — PSJA North’s season came to an end with a 20-14 loss against Corpus Christi Veterans in the 5A Division I Region IV title game. The Raiders came up empty on multiple drives that ended in Corpus Christi Veterans’ red zone. “That’s where we were the best in the regular season,” […]
lhindependent.com

Panthers drop hammer on Hornets, 63-43

Just as in their previous win over Alamo Heights in last week's third-round playoff victory, the Panthers played a close game against Flour Bluff on Friday in leading the Hornets by a single point at halftime, 28-27. However, while the game against the Mules came down to the final play...
High School Football PRO

Corpus Christi, December 04 High School 🏈 Game Notice

KIII 3News

Hit a holiday homerun for local living center at Christmas on the Diamond

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The baseball diamond at the Miracle League Field won't just be for baseball this Friday!. Lori Garcia of the Volunteer Services Council joined us live to hit a holiday homerun at their Christmas on the Diamond event from 5-9 p.m. on Dec. 10. On top of donations, profits from the event's food truck sales will be used to support the mentally disabled residents of the Corpus Christi State Supported Living Center.
KIII 3News

Kyle Park to run free 'n' wild in Portland Dec. 16

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — It's a cowboy Christmas, y'all!. Local favorite country artist Kyle Park is set to headline a free concert in the Portland Community Center parking lot at 7:30 p.m. on Dec. 16. Park's performance in the concert will follow the closing of the Illuminated Tinsel Trot...
Mix 97.9 FM

Corpus Christi, Texas Church Celebrates The Season In A Big Way

Texas during the holiday season just has to show out in style doesn't it? Everywhere you go it seems you see houses with a multitude of lights, all the inflatables that potentially cause stress on the Texas Power Grid, and most importantly, some very large and tall trees to place all the ornaments you want on them.
KIII 3News

Visit Corpus Christi wins two international awards

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Visit Corpus Christi has been doing amazing work in highlighting the Sparking City by the Sea. The organization was recognized twice at the HSMAI Adrian Awards -- taking home gold for campaign marketing, and silver for innovative campaigning. Their team told 3NEWS that winning the...
ketk.com

Coast Guard seizes 330 pounds of illegally caught red snapper

SOUTH PADRE ISLAND, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The U.S. Coast Guard on Monday seized 330 pounds of illegally caught fish off the coast of southern Texas. According to a news release from the U.S. Coast Guard, the command center in Corpus Christi received a notification of four fishermen illegally fishing on a Mexican fishing vessel, referred to as a lancha, 55 miles north of the Maritime Boundary Line.
YAHOO!

Corpus Christi police arrest five women on illegal gambling charges

Five women were arrested on suspicion of illegal gambling after Corpus Christi police served search warrants on two Southside businesses on Tuesday. After receiving a tip of illegal gambling at a business at the 5000 block of Saratoga Boulevard, the police department's Narcotics and Vice Investigations Division obtained warrants for two adjacent businesses.
thekatynews.com

Coastal Fisheries Division Sets Public Meeting to Discuss New Nighttime Flounder Study

The Coastal Fisheries Division of the Texas Parks and Wildlife Department (TPWD) is holding a public meeting in person and online to discuss a new nighttime flounder harvest study. This meeting will answer questions related to the study and teach recreational anglers how to self-report their flounder catches using the My Texas Hunt Harvest App. Participation from the recreational angling community is imperative to this research study and will help the Coastal Fisheries Division obtain vital information regarding flounder populations on the coast.
KIII TV3

Largest liquid fentanyl drug bust

A law enforcement officer shows a concealed compartment in the floorboard of a vehicle that led to the largest liquid fentanyl drug bust in U.S. history in Nueces County, Texas on Nov. 30. A law enforcement officer shows a concealed compartment in the floorboard of a vehicle that led to...

