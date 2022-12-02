ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Brazil suffer shocking defeat as South Korea score a dramatic winner in day thirteen of the World Cup

Day 13 of the Qatar World Cup saw drama in groups G and H, as teams battled to secure a place in the knockout.Luis Suarez was seen crying as Uruguay crashed out of the group stage at the expense of Hwang Hee-Chan and South Korea, who broke South American hearts with a 91st minute goal.Elsewhere, Brazil suffered a shocking defeat to Cameroon, with a stoppage-time header by Vincent Aboubakar, although it wasn’t enough for the Indomitable Lions to qualify.Switzerland qualified for the Last 16 after powering past Serbia 3-2.Click here to sign up for our newsletters. Read More Fifa World Cup: Round up of day nine’s action as group stages come to closeDrone footage captures devastation wrecked by deadly landslide in BrazilWhat have we learned from the opening games of Qatar 2022? | You Ask The Questions
NBC Philadelphia

Daley Blind Doubles Netherlands' Lead Over USMNT Before Halftime

The United States' 2022 World Cup hopes just took a big dent. Right before halftime of the USMNT's round of 16 contest against the Netherlands on Saturday, Dutch defender Daley Blind made it 2-0 in added time. Similar to how Memphis Depay opened the scoring in the 10th minute, Denzel...
NBC Connecticut

How to Watch Japan Vs. Croatia in 2022 World Cup Round of 16

Which version of the Japan national team is going to show up in the round of 16?. The one that produced stunning group stage wins over 2010 World Cup champion Spain and 2014 World Cup champion Germany? Or the one that suffered a disappointing shutout loss to Costa Rica?. That...
NBC Philadelphia

France Advances to World Cup Quarterfinals With Convincing Win Over Poland

This article may have Spanish-language video from our Telemundo sister station. Get the latest World Cup news in Spanish from Telemundo. The defending World Cup champions are moving onto the quarterfinals. France earned a dominant 3-1 win over Poland in a round of 16 match at Al Thumama Stadium in...
NBC Philadelphia

Winners, Losers From USA's Round of 16 World Cup Defeat vs. Netherlands

The United States' journey in the 2022 FIFA World Cup has come to a disappointing end. After losing to the Netherlands 3-1 in an entertaining round of 16 battle on Saturday, the U.S. will be wondering what went wrong in a game that could've been won. Memphis Depay's opening goal...
NBC Philadelphia

Germany's Soul-Searching Begins After Another World Cup Flop

This article may have Spanish-language video from our Telemundo sister station. Get the latest World Cup news in Spanish from Telemundo. Another World Cup, another World Cup flop. Germany is facing another round of soul-searching after being eliminated from the sport’s most important tournament at the first stage for the...
NBC Philadelphia

Olivier Giroud Passes Thierry Henry as France's All-Time Goals Leader

This article may have Spanish-language video from our Telemundo sister station. Get the latest World Cup news in Spanish from Telemundo. France has a new all-time leading goalscorer. Olivier Giroud earned the title with a late first-half goal in his country’s World Cup round of 16 match against Poland on...
NBC Philadelphia

Christian Pulisic Cleared to Play in Round of 16 Vs. Netherlands

This article may have Spanish-language video from our Telemundo sister station. Get the latest World Cup news in Spanish from Telemundo. USMNT's Christian Pulisic has been cleared to compete in Saturday's game against the Netherlands. The news comes as the star midfielder had to undergo further evaluations of his pelvic...
NBC Philadelphia

Kylian Mbappé's Brace Vs. Poland Gives Him Firm Control of Golden Boot Race

This article may have Spanish-language video from our Telemundo sister station. Get the latest World Cup news in Spanish from Telemundo. Kylian Mbappé is putting on an offensive clinic in Qatar. The 23-year-old French star delivered a 1-2 punch on Sunday, scoring two late goals against Poland. He now...
NBC Philadelphia

Uruguay Coach Says Inaccurate Penalty Call Led to World Cup Exit

This article may have Spanish-language video from our Telemundo sister station. Get the latest World Cup news in Spanish from Telemundo. An Uruguay 2-0 win against Ghana on Friday wasn't enough for the team to advance to the World Cup knockout stage and the Sky Blue's coach Diego Alonso is citing an officiating error in a previous Group game H vs. Portugal as the reason.
NBC Philadelphia

Netherlands Fighting Flu Outbreak Before Match Vs. USMNT

This article may have Spanish-language video from our Telemundo sister station. Get the latest World Cup news in Spanish from Telemundo. The United States hopes Christian Pulisic can play significant minutes in the round of 16 after suffering a pelvic injury earlier this week. The Netherlands, on the other hand,...
NBC Philadelphia

Brazil Fans at World Cup Send Well Wishes to Hospitalized Soccer Great Pelé

Brazil fans at the World Cup sent a get-well-soon message to Pelé. Ahead of a matchup against Cameroon, Brazilian fans in the stands behind the goal at Lusail Stadium held up a large banner that displayed an image of Pelé with the message "Get Well Soon." The 82-year-old...
NBC Philadelphia

Andrés Cantor's Long ‘Goal' Call Tracker During 2022 World Cup

This article may have Spanish-language video from our Telemundo sister station. Get the latest World Cup news in Spanish from Telemundo. World famous soccer broadcaster Andrés Cantor is scheduled to call 24 of the 64 FIFA World Cup matches live from Qatar for Telemundo this year. Cantor hasn’t been...
game-news24.com

National coach: My son was the first to study in Serbia

On Friday, December 2 the match between Serbia and Switzerland of the 3rd round of the 2022 FIFA World Cup, took place on the third round of the group G. The match ended with 3:2 which was the Swiss favoured match. Their defeat brought the Serbs to Mundial. Two awkward...
FOX Sports

World Cup 2022 odds: How to bet Brazil vs. South Korea

A pair of Tottenham Hotspur teammates will face each other as Brazil looks to advance to the quarterfinals for the eighth consecutive World Cup when the Seleção Canarinho ("Canary Squad") takes on South Korea in the first round of the knockout stage at the 2022 World Cup in Qatar on Monday.
NBC Philadelphia

2022 World Cup Quarterfinals Bracket, Schedule, Teams

The field of teams remaining in the 2022 FIFA World Cup soon will be down to eight. The knockout stage began on Saturday, with Argentina and the Netherlands each advancing to set up the tournament’s first quarterfinal matchup. Lionel Messi, playing in what could be his final World Cup,...

Comments / 0

Community Policy