VA has discriminated against disabled black veterans for almost 20 years, lawsuit says
The Department of Veterans Affairs has routinely discriminated against black veterans since World War II while approving disability claims for white applicants at a greater rate, which leads to benefits such as housing and education assistance, a lawsuit says.
Thousands of veterans deluge VA with claims for toxic exposure benefits, health care
WASHINGTON — The U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs is processing claims at the fastest rate in its history, hoping to avoid a significant backlog as hundreds of thousands of veterans apply for health care and benefits under the landmark toxic exposure law Congress passed earlier this year. The day after President Joe Biden signed the […] The post Thousands of veterans deluge VA with claims for toxic exposure benefits, health care appeared first on Colorado Newsline.
Maryland hopes free online course for doctors can reduce suicide among veterans
Maryland has some 350,000 veterans, 30,000 active-duty service members and 18,000 Reservists/National Guard members; primary care doctors have a lot of patients who are serving or have served in the military. That’s why the state hopes offering training to those doctors and their staff can play a pivotal role in...
Hims & Hers appoints first-ever Chief Pharmacy & Innovation Officer
SAN FRANCISCO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Dec 5, 2022-- Hims & Hers Health, Inc. (“Hims & Hers”, NYSE: HIMS), the trusted consumer-first platform focused on providing modern personalized health and wellness experiences to consumers, today made a key leadership appointment, naming pharmacy industry veteran Dr. Scott Knoer, Pharm.D., MS, FASHP, as the company’s first-ever Chief Pharmacy & Innovation Officer. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221205005225/en/ Dr. Scott Knoer, Chief Pharmacy & Innovation Officer at Hims & Hers (Photo: Business Wire)
Hiring Chesco: Dependability, Communication Skills, and Willingness to Learn Deemed Essential Soft Skills
Dependability (90 percent), communication skills (89 percent), and a willingness to learn (88 percent) are among the top soft skills hiring managers deem absolutely essential or very important in job applicants.
Defense Department begins hiring suicide prevention workforce
Last month the Defense Department released the Annual Report on Suicide in the Military, which showed a 15% decrease in suicides. But that hasn’t meant the department can shift focus away from suicide prevention.
I'm a Military Widow. I'll Lose My Benefits if I Remarry
Karie Fugett writes about the rule that penalizes many surviving spouses for finding love again.
Senior living industry pitches immigration reform as partial solution to workforce crisis
With the workforce crisis top of mind for most senior living and other long-term care providers, trade associations representing providers are making a last-minute push to float immigration reform to the top of lawmakers’ to-do lists before the end of the year. LeadingAge sent a letter to leaders in...
