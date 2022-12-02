ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
Colorado Newsline

Thousands of veterans deluge VA with claims for toxic exposure benefits, health care

WASHINGTON — The U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs is processing claims at the fastest rate in its history, hoping to avoid a significant backlog as hundreds of thousands of veterans apply for health care and benefits under the landmark toxic exposure law Congress passed earlier this year. The day after President Joe Biden signed the […] The post Thousands of veterans deluge VA with claims for toxic exposure benefits, health care appeared first on Colorado Newsline.
WTOP

Maryland hopes free online course for doctors can reduce suicide among veterans

Maryland has some 350,000 veterans, 30,000 active-duty service members and 18,000 Reservists/National Guard members; primary care doctors have a lot of patients who are serving or have served in the military. That’s why the state hopes offering training to those doctors and their staff can play a pivotal role in...
The Associated Press

Hims & Hers appoints first-ever Chief Pharmacy & Innovation Officer

SAN FRANCISCO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Dec 5, 2022-- Hims & Hers Health, Inc. (“Hims & Hers”, NYSE: HIMS), the trusted consumer-first platform focused on providing modern personalized health and wellness experiences to consumers, today made a key leadership appointment, naming pharmacy industry veteran Dr. Scott Knoer, Pharm.D., MS, FASHP, as the company’s first-ever Chief Pharmacy & Innovation Officer. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221205005225/en/ Dr. Scott Knoer, Chief Pharmacy & Innovation Officer at Hims & Hers (Photo: Business Wire)

Comments / 0

Community Policy