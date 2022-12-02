Read full article on original website
wdhn.com
5th annual Whoville Celebration sees 20,000 downtown Enterprise visitors
ENTERPRISE, Ala. (WDHN) — Thousands of people swarmed the streets of downtown Enterprise for the 5th annual Whoville Celebration. This event is Enterprise’s version of Dr. Seuss’ “How the Grinch Stole Christmas”. Children and adults got to of course take a picture with Mr. cuddly...
wdhn.com
“Clothes Closet” being held Saturday morning at old Coppinville Junior High School
ENTERPRISE, Ala. (WDHN) — A beehive of activity at the old Coppinville Junior High School. From 8:00 a.m. to 11:00 a.m. Saturday morning, Enterprise City Schools will. hold its bi-annual Care Closet. Through community donations, there are plenty of clothes, shoes, and even toys. for families in need. If...
955wtvy.com
More Christmas Events This Weekend
There more Christmas events in The Wiregrass this weekend. The Town of Rehobeth will have its 2nd annual Christmas Parade begin at 9am Saturday at the high school. Also, tomorrow the 5th annual Whoville Celebration in Downtown Enterprise will take place from 10am until 4pm on West College Street. The...
Troy Messenger
Cold water cornbread: Better than a T-bone steak
While the coming of Christmas is heralded with “the hanging of the greens.”. Thanksgiving is welcomed with fresh greens, black-eyed peas and the frying of cornbread. And, those whose grew up on cold water cornbread are the envy of cornbread connoisseurs worldwide. Ella Wheeler, of the Roeton community, is...
wtvy.com
1 killed in Coffee County crash
COFFEE COUNTY, Ala. (WTVY) - An Elba man has died after an early Sunday morning crash, according to Alabama Law Enforcement Agency (ALEA). Troopers say the crash happened on Alabama 51 near the 13-mile marker, approximately 12 miles northeast of New Brockton, in Coffee County. According to ALEA, 25-year-old Deanthony...
Greenville Advocate
Greenville’s “Ugliest Man” visits Lions Club
Greenville Lions Club member Annette Cartwright presents Benjamin Faulkenberry with a certificate of appreciation and recognition for being named this year’s “Ugliest Man” during a club meeting Nov. 21. Faulkenberry, who works at Dunklin Funeral Home, spoke to the Greenville Lions Club about the services provided at Dunklin Funeral Home and about the opportunity to be voted the “Ugliest Man” as a part of the club’s annual Radio Day fundraiser. Faulkenberry will ride on the club’s float during the upcoming Christmas Parade.
wdhn.com
Wiregrass legislator will no longer serve as House budget chairman
WIREGRASS, Ala. (WDHN) — An Alabama legislator out of Ozark will no longer serve as a chairman in the state House of Representatives. Steve Clouse has served as chairman of the Ways and Means General Fund committee for nine years. He has been replaced by Rex Reynolds, a representative...
wdhn.com
Health care scam in Coffee and Houston counties
ENTERPRISE, Ala. (WDHN) — Wiregrass authorities say a new scam is targeting healthcare authorities in Coffee and surrounding counties. On Tuesday, a person or persons is calling nurse practitioners in walk-in clinics in Enterprise and Dothan. They specifically ask for a nurse practitioner by name working at a clinic....
wtvy.com
Fort Rucker Exchange Celebrates $13.5 Million Renovation
FORT RUCKER, Ala. (Exchange Post) - The Army & Air Force Exchange Service is debuting a new look at Fort Rucker—just in time for the holidays. The Exchange shopping center’s $13.5 million renovation brings modern convenience to more than 39,000 military shoppers. Fort Rucker Garrison Commander Col. Robert...
Mountain Brook man charged with felony distribution that led to drug death
From Tribune staff reports WALTON COUNTY, Fla. — According to a statement from the Walton County Sheriff’s Office, a Mountain Brook man has been arrested on felony charges of distributing a controlled substance causing death. John Nabors, 26, of Mountain Brook, Alabama was charged in the death of Thomas Gleason, 26, of Ridgefield, Connecticut following […]
wdhn.com
wtvy.com
Man admits he kidnapped Slocomb teen
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - A Geneva County man pleaded guilty on Wednesday to federal kidnapping and carjacking charges involving the abduction of a 16-year-old Slocomb girl. Iziquel Vang admitted to a federal judge that in May 2021 he abducted his one-time girlfriend Jada Varner, stole her car, then forced her to drive him to other states.
wdhn.com
wdhn.com
EXCLUSIVE: New information requested in major lawsuit against Enterprise BOE
ENTERPRISE, Ala (WDHN) — New information and possible evidence have been subpoenaed in the lawsuit filed against the Enterprise Board of Education and an elementary school principal after being accused of neglecting the safety of a child who was hit by a truck. In October, Jessica Basset, the mother...
2nd stolen car recovered from Yellow River in 9 days: Okaloosa Co. Sheriff’s Dive Team
OKALOOSA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — Officials with the Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office Dive Team pulled a second reported stolen car out of the Yellow River in nine days Thursday afternoon, according to a Facebook post from the OCSO. Members of the dive team recovered a silver Nissan pickup which was reported stolen from a home […]
WSFA
ALDOT projects will include some I-65 lane closures starting Saturday
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - If you’re planning on traveling Interstate 65 through Lowndes or Butler counties, you’ll need to be aware of intermittent lane closures starting on Saturday. The Alabama Department of Transportation will be working on projects that include resurfacing I-65 from north of Pettibone Road to...
alabamanews.net
AP Top 25 College Football Poll: Alabama Rises to No. 5; Troy in at No. 23
Alabama is No. 5 in the next-to-last AP College Football Poll, while Troy has entered the poll at No. 23. For Alabama, it’s a jump of one spot even though the Crimson Tide did not play on Saturday. Troy entered the poll following its Sun Belt Conference Championship victory over Coastal Carolina.
Florida school nurse arrested for allegedly stealing Adderall from students: Okaloosa Co. Sheriff’s Office
OKALOOSA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — The Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office said they arrested a 27-year old school nurse for “stealing prescription medication from several students and replacing their medications with aspirin or Aleve,” according to a release from the OCSO. Makayla Crandall, 27, of Niceville, was hired at Destin Middle School in July 2022. According […]
