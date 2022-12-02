ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kristin Cavallari’s Holiday Gift Guide Includes a Laguna Beach-Inspired Pick

We interviewed Kristin Cavallari because we think you'll like her picks. Some of the products featured are from Kristin's brand, Uncommon James. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.
Footwear News

Heidi Klum Models Red Silk Pajamas With Daughter Leni Klum Just in Time for the Holidays

Heidi Klum and her daughter donned matching PJ’s in a recent campaign. The supermodel and her daughter, Leni posed together for Intimissimi’s most recent campaign. The mother and daughter each wore the same outfit, consisting of a red silk long-sleeve button-down top and matching red silk pants. The cranberry-colored pieces come just in time for the holidays, and the long sleeves and pants offer a warmer sleep for the chillier months. The top is available on Intimissimi’s website for $139 while the pants retail for $119. The duo starred in another campaign of the Italian lingerie company not too long ago. In that...
OK! Magazine

Holiday Season! Jennifer Lopez & Ben Affleck Go Christmas Tree Shopping With Their Kids

Merry, merry! Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck were spotted going shopping for a Christmas tree on Saturday, December 3. The pair, who got married over the summer, had their kids tag along for the fun adventure, as Lopez's twins, Emme and Max, in addition to Seraphina and Samuel, whose parents are Affleck and Jennifer Garner, were all in attendance. However, the actor's eldest daughter, Violet, was missing in action from the family affair. In new photos, the Hollywood star, 53, who wore a plaid coat and jeans, was pointing out the tree that tickled her fancy, while Affleck, 50, was...
GoldDerby

Derek Hough nixes ‘Dancing with the Stars’ finale performance after fiancée Hayley Erbert suffers injury

Derek Hough and Hayley Erbert won’t be hitting the “Dancing with the Stars” floor after all. The couple was slated to perform on Monday’s Season 31 finale but has dropped out after Erbert injured her shoulder during camera blocking on Sunday. “We were doing a lift we’ve danced 100 times, but something weird happened causing Hayley to fall awkwardly and hard onto her shoulder,” the pair explained on Instagram. “We tried running through the dance again, but quickly realized Hayley’s shoulder had been compromised. As a true dancer Hayley was ready to push through and perform. But sometimes, and definitely in...
POPSUGAR

John Stamos Tells Dax Shepard He Declined a Date With Kristen Bell Because He's "Too Old"

John Stamos may be to thank for one of the most treasured celebrity couples. The actor and "Full House" star recently appeared on a Nov. 14 episode of Dax Shepard's "Armchair Expert" podcast, during which he revealed that he was once nearly set up with Kristen Bell, who is now of course married to Shepard. Upon meeting Bell, however, Stamos felt their nearly 17-year age difference was too great. "I just was so lofty and thought, 'I'm old,'" he said.
The List

Meet Tom Cruise's Three Kids

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links. Much of Tom Cruise's private life is shielded by his status as a high-ranking Scientologist, but fans know that he has been married a total of three times and is the father of three children. His two eldest, Isabella and Connor, were adopted by him and his then-wife, Nicole Kidman, during the course of their decade-long marriage. The couple, who met on the set of "Days of Thunder," was married shortly after the movie came out in 1990 and began to build their family (per StyleCaster). Kidman and Cruise raised the children together until their divorce in 2001.
HollywoodLife

Gwyneth Paltrow, 50, & Mom Blythe Danner, 79, Are Twins At Wedding In New Orleans: Photo

Gwyneth Paltrow, 50, and her mother, 79-year-old actress Blythe Danner, looked like twins (with a few years separating them) at a family wedding in October in New Orleans, La. In the fourth photo in the below slideshow that Gwyenth shared on Instagram on Friday, Nov. 18, the Oscar-winning star and her mother smiled for a picture as they held up iced drinks, seemingly thrilled to be spending some quality time together during the wedding. Both looked like they’ve been defying aging as they posed with minimal makeup and radiant skin.
Prevention

Candace Cameron Bure Reacts to ‘Dancing With the Stars’ Judge Carrie Ann Inaba’s Callout

Carrie Ann Inaba loves sharing unique moments from her career and one such moment unexpectedly revealed that she previously crossed paths with Candace Cameron Bure. Ahead of a recent episode of Dancing With the Stars on Monday night, the longtime judge shared a clip on Instagram from a movie she did back in 1995. Titled Monster Mash, she opened up about what it was like to play a "Draculette" and perform a "quirky and fun" dance routine choreographed. What's more, she shared the screen with a famous Hallmark actress/GAC Family star.
POPSUGAR

Family Is Everything to John Krasinski and Emily Blunt — Get to Know Their 2 Daughters!

Among our favorite celebrity parents are Emily Blunt and John Krasinski, who are mom and dad to two daughters. The couple first got together in 2008 and got married in July 2010 at George Clooney's estate in Lake Como, Italy. While the actors are never shy about making red carpet appearances or doing interviews, they're very conscientious about keeping their kids out of the spotlight.
OK! Magazine

In The Holiday Spirit! Jennifer Aniston Proudly Shows Off Her New Christmas Tree & Festive Decor

With December in full swing, it seems actress Jennifer Aniston is getting into the Christmas spirit! On Wednesday, December 1, the Friends icon took to Instagram, sharing several heartwarming photos showing her process behind selecting the perfect Christmas tree. “Good luck to all the wooden Rudolphs out there 🎄👀❤️” Aniston wrote alongside several adorable snaps depicting her two dogs, her tree, and a cute, rustic carving of the iconic reindeer shared with her more than 41 million Instagram followers.The cute Christmas post comes weeks after the Just Go With It alum got candid about a much more emotional topic...
Popculture

Bridget Moynahan Mourns Death of Co-Star

Blue Bloods star Bridget Moynahan shared a tribute to Brad William Henke, a former NFL player who became a character actor after retiring from football. Moynahan worked with Henke in an episode of the short-lived Showtime series Going to California. The Orange Is the New Black actor died on Nov. 29 at 56.
SheKnows

Harry Styles Is Reportedly Leaning on an Old Flame to Comfort Him Amid Olivia Wilde Breakup

Harry Styles is hot off his split from Olivia Wilde, and conveniently, so is one of his ex-girlfriends. Kendall Jenner recently broke up with NBA star Devin Booker, and the duo is reportedly leaning on each other through their heartache. “Harry and Kendall have always stayed in touch, but in light of their recent splits, they have more time for one another,” an insider told The Sun. “And Harry has had Kendall’s ear over his break-up with Olivia.” It sounds like a platonic friendship developed between the two of them over the years and the “Watermelon Sugar” star appreciates that the...
POPSUGAR

Kate Hudson Celebrates Goldie Hawn's 77th Birthday: "You're My Everything"

Scorpio season isn't over yet! On Nov. 21, Kate Hudson shared a birthday tribute for one of the most important people in her life: her mother, Goldie Hawn. Along with photos of the two together, featuring them smiling in sunglasses, taking a selfie on an airplane, and spending time with Hawn's precious grandchildren, Hudson also wrote all about her mother and shed light on their close relationship. "So lucky I get to celebrate my beautiful mother everyday BUT TODAY Nov 21 was the day she was born!" she captioned the photo gallery on Instagram in honor of Hawn's 77th birthday.
We eat, sleep and breathe pop culture, delivering exclusive breaking news and in-depth celebrity coverage, red carpet looks, TV scoop and spoilers, lifestyle trends and shopping tips.

