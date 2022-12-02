Read full article on original website
Kristin Cavallari’s Holiday Gift Guide Includes a Laguna Beach-Inspired Pick
Kristin Cavallari's Holiday Gift Guide Includes a Laguna Beach-Inspired Pick
Heidi Klum Models Red Silk Pajamas With Daughter Leni Klum Just in Time for the Holidays
Heidi Klum and her daughter donned matching PJ’s in a recent campaign. The supermodel and her daughter, Leni posed together for Intimissimi’s most recent campaign. The mother and daughter each wore the same outfit, consisting of a red silk long-sleeve button-down top and matching red silk pants. The cranberry-colored pieces come just in time for the holidays, and the long sleeves and pants offer a warmer sleep for the chillier months. The top is available on Intimissimi’s website for $139 while the pants retail for $119. The duo starred in another campaign of the Italian lingerie company not too long ago. In that...
Holiday Season! Jennifer Lopez & Ben Affleck Go Christmas Tree Shopping With Their Kids
Merry, merry! Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck were spotted going shopping for a Christmas tree on Saturday, December 3. The pair, who got married over the summer, had their kids tag along for the fun adventure, as Lopez's twins, Emme and Max, in addition to Seraphina and Samuel, whose parents are Affleck and Jennifer Garner, were all in attendance. However, the actor's eldest daughter, Violet, was missing in action from the family affair. In new photos, the Hollywood star, 53, who wore a plaid coat and jeans, was pointing out the tree that tickled her fancy, while Affleck, 50, was...
Khloe Kardashian's Good American 80% Off Sale: $29 Jackets, $25 Pants, $39 Dresses and More Deals
Khloe Kardashian's Good American 80% Off Sale: $29 Jackets, $25 Pants, $39 Dresses and More Deals
Derek Hough nixes ‘Dancing with the Stars’ finale performance after fiancée Hayley Erbert suffers injury
Derek Hough and Hayley Erbert won’t be hitting the “Dancing with the Stars” floor after all. The couple was slated to perform on Monday’s Season 31 finale but has dropped out after Erbert injured her shoulder during camera blocking on Sunday. “We were doing a lift we’ve danced 100 times, but something weird happened causing Hayley to fall awkwardly and hard onto her shoulder,” the pair explained on Instagram. “We tried running through the dance again, but quickly realized Hayley’s shoulder had been compromised. As a true dancer Hayley was ready to push through and perform. But sometimes, and definitely in...
Keke Palmer's Boyfriend Pays Tribute to Star After Pregnancy Reveal
Keke Palmer is feeling all the love after that pregnancy reveal. On Dec. 3, about an hour after the Emmy winner announced during her Saturday Night Live hosting debut that she is pregnant with her...
John Stamos Tells Dax Shepard He Declined a Date With Kristen Bell Because He's "Too Old"
John Stamos may be to thank for one of the most treasured celebrity couples. The actor and "Full House" star recently appeared on a Nov. 14 episode of Dax Shepard's "Armchair Expert" podcast, during which he revealed that he was once nearly set up with Kristen Bell, who is now of course married to Shepard. Upon meeting Bell, however, Stamos felt their nearly 17-year age difference was too great. "I just was so lofty and thought, 'I'm old,'" he said.
Meet Tom Cruise's Three Kids
We may receive a commission on purchases made from links. Much of Tom Cruise's private life is shielded by his status as a high-ranking Scientologist, but fans know that he has been married a total of three times and is the father of three children. His two eldest, Isabella and Connor, were adopted by him and his then-wife, Nicole Kidman, during the course of their decade-long marriage. The couple, who met on the set of "Days of Thunder," was married shortly after the movie came out in 1990 and began to build their family (per StyleCaster). Kidman and Cruise raised the children together until their divorce in 2001.
Camila Cabello Seemingly Confirms Relationship With Austin Kevitch With PDA During Los Angeles Outing
Is a romance brewing? Camila Cabello was spotted again with Austin Kevitch, and the duo seemed to be unable to keep their hands off of each other. The singer may have even confirmed...
Danica McKellar Is One Of The Latest Stars To Leave Hollywood, And Her New Home Is So On Brand For The Hallmark Alum
Danica McKellar is following in the footsteps of other celebs to leave Hollywood, and her new home is on brand for the former Hallmark star.
Gwyneth Paltrow, 50, & Mom Blythe Danner, 79, Are Twins At Wedding In New Orleans: Photo
Gwyneth Paltrow, 50, and her mother, 79-year-old actress Blythe Danner, looked like twins (with a few years separating them) at a family wedding in October in New Orleans, La. In the fourth photo in the below slideshow that Gwyenth shared on Instagram on Friday, Nov. 18, the Oscar-winning star and her mother smiled for a picture as they held up iced drinks, seemingly thrilled to be spending some quality time together during the wedding. Both looked like they’ve been defying aging as they posed with minimal makeup and radiant skin.
Charlotte Casiraghi opens up about motherhood and relationship with mom Princess Caroline
Charlotte Casiraghi opened up about the biggest challenges of motherhood in a new interview for Town & Country .’s December 2022/January 2023 issue. “It’s very hard to sum up,” she shared. “I think every day has hard and amazing moments.” RELATED: Charlotte Casiraghi’s sons make appearance alongside...
Candace Cameron Bure Reacts to ‘Dancing With the Stars’ Judge Carrie Ann Inaba’s Callout
Carrie Ann Inaba loves sharing unique moments from her career and one such moment unexpectedly revealed that she previously crossed paths with Candace Cameron Bure. Ahead of a recent episode of Dancing With the Stars on Monday night, the longtime judge shared a clip on Instagram from a movie she did back in 1995. Titled Monster Mash, she opened up about what it was like to play a "Draculette" and perform a "quirky and fun" dance routine choreographed. What's more, she shared the screen with a famous Hallmark actress/GAC Family star.
Family Is Everything to John Krasinski and Emily Blunt — Get to Know Their 2 Daughters!
Among our favorite celebrity parents are Emily Blunt and John Krasinski, who are mom and dad to two daughters. The couple first got together in 2008 and got married in July 2010 at George Clooney's estate in Lake Como, Italy. While the actors are never shy about making red carpet appearances or doing interviews, they're very conscientious about keeping their kids out of the spotlight.
In The Holiday Spirit! Jennifer Aniston Proudly Shows Off Her New Christmas Tree & Festive Decor
With December in full swing, it seems actress Jennifer Aniston is getting into the Christmas spirit! On Wednesday, December 1, the Friends icon took to Instagram, sharing several heartwarming photos showing her process behind selecting the perfect Christmas tree. “Good luck to all the wooden Rudolphs out there 🎄👀❤️” Aniston wrote alongside several adorable snaps depicting her two dogs, her tree, and a cute, rustic carving of the iconic reindeer shared with her more than 41 million Instagram followers.The cute Christmas post comes weeks after the Just Go With It alum got candid about a much more emotional topic...
Harry Styles Forced To Dump Olivia Wilde Because of The Negativity That Came With Her?
Harry Styles and Olivia Wilde announced their split on Friday through their spokesperson. A source told OK magazine more about where the two are currently and what transpired to lead to this. According to them, the "As It Was" singer ended things with the "Don't Worry Darling" director. "The negativity...
Lindsay Lohan Is a Vision in Sheer Dress at Premiere of New Christmas Movie
Lindsay Lohan isn't just making a comeback to acting as her fashion game appears to be officially back and better than ever, too. Earlier this week, the Mean Girls alum, 36, attended the premiere of her new Christmas film Falling for Christmas, marking her first movie appearance in years. On...
Bridget Moynahan Mourns Death of Co-Star
Blue Bloods star Bridget Moynahan shared a tribute to Brad William Henke, a former NFL player who became a character actor after retiring from football. Moynahan worked with Henke in an episode of the short-lived Showtime series Going to California. The Orange Is the New Black actor died on Nov. 29 at 56.
Harry Styles Is Reportedly Leaning on an Old Flame to Comfort Him Amid Olivia Wilde Breakup
Harry Styles is hot off his split from Olivia Wilde, and conveniently, so is one of his ex-girlfriends. Kendall Jenner recently broke up with NBA star Devin Booker, and the duo is reportedly leaning on each other through their heartache. “Harry and Kendall have always stayed in touch, but in light of their recent splits, they have more time for one another,” an insider told The Sun. “And Harry has had Kendall’s ear over his break-up with Olivia.” It sounds like a platonic friendship developed between the two of them over the years and the “Watermelon Sugar” star appreciates that the...
Kate Hudson Celebrates Goldie Hawn's 77th Birthday: "You're My Everything"
Scorpio season isn't over yet! On Nov. 21, Kate Hudson shared a birthday tribute for one of the most important people in her life: her mother, Goldie Hawn. Along with photos of the two together, featuring them smiling in sunglasses, taking a selfie on an airplane, and spending time with Hawn's precious grandchildren, Hudson also wrote all about her mother and shed light on their close relationship. "So lucky I get to celebrate my beautiful mother everyday BUT TODAY Nov 21 was the day she was born!" she captioned the photo gallery on Instagram in honor of Hawn's 77th birthday.
