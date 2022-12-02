Read full article on original website
12-year-old shot three times in Calhoun County
CALHOUN COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB) — A 12-year-old boy was shot three times late Friday night in Calhoun County. Calhoun County Sheriff Glenn Kimbrel said the shooting occurred at a residence on Adam Spears Lane, north of Blountstown near Blountstown High School. The sheriff said when deputies were helping remove the victim from the house for […]
Head-on collision Sunday morning kills Alabama man
A Sunday morning head-on collision killed an Alabama man, state troopers said. The two-vehicle crash occurred at approximately 7:16 a.m. Sunday and claimed the life of a Elba, Alabama, man. Deanthony Dmarcus Young, 25, was fatally injured when the 2008 Chevrolet Impala he was driving collided head-on with the 2006...
Panama City couple charged in “sledgehammer” burglary
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — A Panama City couple has been charged in the “sledgehammer” break-in of a local convenience store, as well as additional child abuse charges. Crime scene analysts with the Panama City Police Department tracked the suspect vehicle, a white Nissan Titan truck, to 41-year-old Brooke Andrea Erwin and 32-year-old Rhett Mason. […]
Police release more information on violent Panama City Beach crashes
PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WMBB) — An update in the investigation of a Georgia man’s violent night behind the wheel was released by Panama City Beach Police Department. PCBPD said he is responsible for two different traffic crashes within just a few minutes of each other. In a news release, police identified 34-year-old Derrick Von […]
Mountain Brook man charged with felony distribution that led to drug death
From Tribune staff reports WALTON COUNTY, Fla. — According to a statement from the Walton County Sheriff’s Office, a Mountain Brook man has been arrested on felony charges of distributing a controlled substance causing death. John Nabors, 26, of Mountain Brook, Alabama was charged in the death of Thomas Gleason, 26, of Ridgefield, Connecticut following […]
Fort Walton Beach police search for catalytic converter thieves
FORT WALTON BEACH, Fla. (WKRG) — Two men are wanted in connection to catalytic converter thefts around Okaloosa and Walton County. Ohm Capone, 23, of Riverside, Ca. and May Raymond Jr, 18, of Westwego, La. have active warrants for their arrests. Fort Walton Beach Police Department said a case from Sep. 2022 started with a […]
Georgia man charged with attempted murder after hit and run in PCB
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) -A Georgia man is behind bars after allegedly causing two serious incidents in Panama City Beach Friday. Panama City Beach Police Chief J.R. Talamantez reports that Derrick Davis, 34, was involved in a domestic altercation in the parking lot of Gulf World that ended with him hitting the victim with his car.
Tourist involved in violent accident in Panama City Beach
PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WMBB) — A Georgia tourist is in custody after a violent night behind the wheel, according to Panama City Beach police. PCBPD said he was responsible for two different traffic crashes that happened within a few minutes of each other. The incidents began Friday evening at the Continental Condominiums on Front […]
Florida school nurse arrested for allegedly stealing Adderall from students: Okaloosa Co. Sheriff’s Office
OKALOOSA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — The Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office said they arrested a 27-year old school nurse for “stealing prescription medication from several students and replacing their medications with aspirin or Aleve,” according to a release from the OCSO. Makayla Crandall, 27, of Niceville, was hired at Destin Middle School in July 2022. According […]
Alabama man arrested in fentanyl poisoning death at Panhandle bachelor party
WALTON COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB) – The Walton County Sheriff’s Office arrested an Alabama man on felony charges after a bachelor party turned deadly in Santa Rosa Beach in May. Walton County Sheriff’s investigators said 26-year-old John Nabors supplied fentanyl-laced cocaine at the bachelor party. When deputies responded to the scene, they said they found an […]
2nd stolen car recovered from Yellow River in 9 days: Okaloosa Co. Sheriff’s Dive Team
OKALOOSA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — Officials with the Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office Dive Team pulled a second reported stolen car out of the Yellow River in nine days Thursday afternoon, according to a Facebook post from the OCSO. Members of the dive team recovered a silver Nissan pickup which was reported stolen from a home […]
Dothan police seize guns, drugs in massive crime crackdown
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - Amid a violent crime outbreak Dothan police say a successful and proactive initiative has taken dozens of guns and many drugs from the streets. “Thirty-six firearms, over one kilogram of crystal methamphetamine, one pound of synthetic cannabinoid, several hundred ecstasy pills, crack cocaine, cocaine, marijuana, and approximately $30,000 (in cash) have been seized,” per a department statement.
Crestview man charged with shooting, killing neighbors dog
CRESTVIEW, Fla. (WKRG) — Deputies said a man was booked into Okaloosa County Jail for shooting and killing his neighbor’s dog in Crestview on Nov. 26. Willie Ray Gibson, 76, is charged with animal cruelty and firing a weapon in public. The arrest report from OCSO said the dog escaped from its home and was […]
Video Reveals Morning Tornado Ripping Through Panama City, Florida as Cars Casually Keep Driving
Following an intense morning weather-wise, a new video of a tornado ripping through Panama City, Florida has surfaced on Twitter. WeatherNation posted the video and wrote, “A tornado warning was issued for Panama City Beach, Florida earlier this morning and this is why. Stay weather aware if you are in FL this morning, a lot of severe storms are moving through.”
Search for Alabama woman begins after she missed her last two court appearances
DOTHAN, Ala. (WDHN) — The search for a Dothan woman charged with elderly neglect continues as she did not show up to her past two court appearances. Ida Newby was arrested in January 2020. Newby and her sister, Annie are accused of keeping their mother from receiving medical treatment. Police say an ambulance service showed […]
Deal struck in Dothan park shooting murder case
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - As jurors prepared to deliberate a murder suspect’s fate, a deal was struck and Ashanti Williams pleaded guilty to manslaughter, a less serious offense. He received 11 years in prison, and a judge credited the time he spent in jail awaiting trial. Williams drove others...
Panama City police searching for vehicle involved in fatal hit and run
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — The Panama City Police Department is asking for the public’s assistance in locating a vehicle involved in a fatal hit-and-run accident. According to PCPD, the accident occurred on November 19th at the 500 block of East 23rd Street. The victim, Joshua Frazier, was struck by two vehicles. The second vehicle […]
Flu death toll on the rise in Alabama, 3 children dead
DOTHAN, Ala. (WDHN) — A third child has now died from the flu in Alabama. New numbers just released that more than a dozen people overall have now died from the flu here in the state. In addition, the most recent influenza weekly report shows flu activity back on...
Truck hydroplanes into ditch on Highway 52
DOTHAN, Ala. (WDHN) — Around 7:30 authorities responded to a single-vehicle crash on Highway 52 East, near Cedar Springs Road. According to troopers with the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency, a pickup truck hydroplaned and spun around on the roadway. The truck crashed rear-first into a ditch and hit a tree.
Watch: Otters spotted on Destin dock
DESTIN, Fla. (WKRG) — Okaloosa County deputies reviewing surveillance footage Thursday morning got eyes on a few adorable intruders. Two otters. The two water-based mammals jumped on the docks behind a Destin home around 1:45 am. The pair shake off the gulf water and make their way toward land in the short video. The OCSO […]
