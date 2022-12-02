Effective: 2022-12-05 08:57:00 EST Expires: 2022-12-05 09:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Target Area: Baker; Bradford; Central Marion; Eastern Alachua; Eastern Clay; Eastern Marion; Eastern Putnam; Gilchrist; Hamilton; Inland Flagler; Inland Nassau; Inland St. Johns; Northern Columbia; Southern Columbia; Suwannee; Union; Western Alachua; Western Clay; Western Duval; Western Marion; Western Putnam DENSE FOG ADVISORY WILL EXPIRE AT 9 AM EST THIS MORNING Fog has begun to clear with east to west across northeast Florida into Southeast Georgia south of Waycross as the sun angle increases. Some locally dense fog from Gainesville northward along I-75 to Lake City is possible through around 10 AM, but, widespread dense fog is no longer expected over the area.

