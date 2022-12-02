ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Microsoft, Motorola Solutions And These 3 Other Stocks Insiders Are Selling

US crude oil futures traded higher this morning on Monday. Investors, meanwhile, focused on some notable insider trades. When insiders sell shares, it indicates their concern in the company’s prospects or that they view the stock as being overpriced. Either way, this signals an opportunity to go short on the stock. Insider sales should not be taken as the only indicator for making an investment or trading decision. At best, it can lend conviction to a selling decision.
Bill Ackman Says Crypto Will Remain 'A Sport For Hobbyists,' Unless...

Billionaire investor and founder of Pershing Square Holdings, Ltd. PSHZF Bill Ackman believes the cryptocurrency sector cannot materially advance until the issue of custody is fixed. “The problem with the current state of crypto custody is that the custodians do not need to commit fraud for all of your assets...
This Crypto Outperformed Bitcoin, Ethereum, Dogecoin Last Week With A Whopping 35% Gain

Fantom FTM/USD has rallied over 35% in the past seven days, trading at $0.2461, recorded on Monday at 12 a.m. EST. What Happened: Apex cryptocurrency Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) is up 6.56%, reaching the $17,000 mark as investor sentiment was largely unchanged going into the fresh trading week. Ethereum (CRYPTO: ETH) is up 10.21%, and Dogecoin DOGE/USD by 9.88% in the last seven days.
This Is What Whales Are Betting On Microsoft

Someone with a lot of money to spend has taken a bearish stance on Microsoft MSFT. And retail traders should know. We noticed this today when the big position showed up on publicly available options history that we track here at Benzinga. Whether this is an institution or just a...
Chainlink Launches Staking Protocol On ETH Mainnet

Chainlink, a crypto oracle project, specializes in providing data feeds to blockchain protocols. On Tuesday, the project announced the launch of a staking protocol in which stakers commit Chainlink LINK/USD tokens in smart contracts to back certain performance guarantees around oracle services. Chainlink said it supports over 1,000 oracle networks...
What's Going On With Amazon Shares

Shares of retail and e-commerce companies, including Amazon.com, Inc. AMZN, are trading lower going into the close of Monday's session after recent economic data raised concerns over further Fed rate hikes, which could negatively impact consumer spending on non-essential items. Companies in the retail sector are also lower following reduced guidance from VF Corp.
PepsiCo Plans Job Cuts In North America: Report

PepsiCo Inc PEP is slashing jobs in the headquarters of its North American snacks and beverages divisions. The move, the WSJ reported, proves that cost-cutting is reaching areas other than tech and media. The report added that the job cuts involve hundreds of positions in the company’s North America beverage...
Rocket Lab USA Is Ready For Liftoff, Morgan Stanley Says

Morgan Stanley analyst Kristine T Liwag reiterated an Overweight rating on the shares of Rocket Lab USA Inc RKLB with a price target of $10.00. Dedicated space companies have had a tough 2022, including Rocket Lab, said the analyst. Space firms that listed in 2021 are down a median 66%...
Where Angel Oak Mortgage Stands With Analysts

Angel Oak Mortgage AOMR has observed the following analyst ratings within the last quarter:. Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish. According to 4 analyst offering 12-month price targets in the last 3 months, Angel Oak Mortgage has an average price target of $10.38 with a high of $15.00 and a low of $6.50.
