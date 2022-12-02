Read full article on original website
KuCoin Hires Auditor To Deliver Report On Exchange's Reserves: Which Crypto Holdings Will Be Analyzed?
Major cryptocurrency exchange KuCoin has hired auditor Mazars to confirm its proof of reserves in a third-party factual findings report, days after rival exchange Binance did the same. According to a statement on KuCoin's official blog, Mazars will provide information on whether KuCoin's in-scope assets are collateralized. The auditor's report...
Bitcoin, Ethereum, Dogecoin Struggle With Rate-Hike Anxiety: Analyst Says Crypto Relief Rally 'Isn't Over'
Bitcoin and Ethereum traded lower on Monday evening as the global cryptocurrency market cap decreased 0.75% to $853 billion at 7:17 p.m. EST. Top 24-Hour Gainers (Data via CoinMarketCap) Cryptocurrency 24-Hour % Change (+/-) Price. Axie Infinity (AXS) +26.3% $8.70. Synthetix (ETHW) +7.75% $1.90. Cronos (CRO) +5.6% $0.07.
Microsoft, Motorola Solutions And These 3 Other Stocks Insiders Are Selling
US crude oil futures traded higher this morning on Monday. Investors, meanwhile, focused on some notable insider trades. When insiders sell shares, it indicates their concern in the company’s prospects or that they view the stock as being overpriced. Either way, this signals an opportunity to go short on the stock. Insider sales should not be taken as the only indicator for making an investment or trading decision. At best, it can lend conviction to a selling decision.
Bill Ackman Says Crypto Will Remain 'A Sport For Hobbyists,' Unless...
Billionaire investor and founder of Pershing Square Holdings, Ltd. PSHZF Bill Ackman believes the cryptocurrency sector cannot materially advance until the issue of custody is fixed. “The problem with the current state of crypto custody is that the custodians do not need to commit fraud for all of your assets...
Cramer Brings This S&P 500 Chart Analysis Under Spotlight: 'Broader Market Might Be In For A Bumpy Ride...'
Prominent market commentator Jim Cramer has sounded a word of caution, saying that the market’s volatility will likely continue as its recent run loses steam, according to a CNBC report. “The charts, as interpreted by Jessica Inskip, suggest that the broader market might be in for a bumpy ride...
This Apple Option Saw Massive Surge In Volumes: What Could Have Happened?
In the last five days, Apple Inc AAPL shares have risen 1.65% but failed to breach the $150 level. Options data shows that the 150-strike Call option with the Dec. 9 expiry has seen the maximum volume at 118,605, according to Barchart data. Interestingly, a significant rise in volumes has...
Some Meta Employees Embroiled In Dispute Over Severance Package Promised By Mark Zuckerberg
A group of Meta Platforms, Inc META workers who joined via a corporate training program alleged inferior severance packages compared to other workers whom the company recently laid off. The employees were members of Meta’s Sourcer Development Program, likely to help workers from diverse backgrounds obtain careers in corporate technology...
This Crypto Outperformed Bitcoin, Ethereum, Dogecoin Last Week With A Whopping 35% Gain
Fantom FTM/USD has rallied over 35% in the past seven days, trading at $0.2461, recorded on Monday at 12 a.m. EST. What Happened: Apex cryptocurrency Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) is up 6.56%, reaching the $17,000 mark as investor sentiment was largely unchanged going into the fresh trading week. Ethereum (CRYPTO: ETH) is up 10.21%, and Dogecoin DOGE/USD by 9.88% in the last seven days.
This Is What Whales Are Betting On Microsoft
Someone with a lot of money to spend has taken a bearish stance on Microsoft MSFT. And retail traders should know. We noticed this today when the big position showed up on publicly available options history that we track here at Benzinga. Whether this is an institution or just a...
Why This Precious Metal Could Rally As Fed Continues Rate Hikes Amid Elevated Inflation
With movements in the U.S. dollar, is could be worth looking at how precious metals are responding and whether one could find inflated returns in the long run. On CNBC's "Options Action," Mike Khouw of Optimize Advisors said that when currencies weaken, “we often think of the metals, industrials and precious metals rallying.”
Chainlink Launches Staking Protocol On ETH Mainnet
Chainlink, a crypto oracle project, specializes in providing data feeds to blockchain protocols. On Tuesday, the project announced the launch of a staking protocol in which stakers commit Chainlink LINK/USD tokens in smart contracts to back certain performance guarantees around oracle services. Chainlink said it supports over 1,000 oracle networks...
What's Going On With Amazon Shares
Shares of retail and e-commerce companies, including Amazon.com, Inc. AMZN, are trading lower going into the close of Monday's session after recent economic data raised concerns over further Fed rate hikes, which could negatively impact consumer spending on non-essential items. Companies in the retail sector are also lower following reduced guidance from VF Corp.
Jack Dorsey's Block Co-Leads $2M Investment In Africa-Based Renewable Bitcoin Miner
Gridless said that it has secured a $2 million seed investment round, led by Stillmark, a Bitcoin BTC/USD-focused venture capital firm and Twitter co-founder Jack Dorsey’s Block Inc SQ. What Happened: Gridless said in a statement that the “investment will support the company’s further expansion of bitcoin mines across...
PepsiCo Plans Job Cuts In North America: Report
PepsiCo Inc PEP is slashing jobs in the headquarters of its North American snacks and beverages divisions. The move, the WSJ reported, proves that cost-cutting is reaching areas other than tech and media. The report added that the job cuts involve hundreds of positions in the company’s North America beverage...
DuPont, Arch Capital, Rockwell Automation And This Agriculture Machinery King: CNBC's 'Final Trades'
On CNBC’s "Halftime Report Final Trades," Stephanie Link of Hightower said DuPont de Nemours, Inc’s DD stock is down 13% year to date and yields 2%. The company is paying back debt and approved a new share repurchase program of up to $5 billion. Joseph Terranova of Virtus...
EXCLUSIVE: Top 10 Searched Tickers On Benzinga Pro In November 2022: Where Do Tesla, Apple, A Donald Trump-Linked SPAC Rank?
YTD Return: -14.7%. The leading ETF tracking the S&P 500 Index is widely seen as a gauge of overall market health and is often used with top market-moving and macroeconomic news items. After ranking as the eighth most-searched ticker on Benzinga Pro in 2021, the ETF often topped the list in 2022 for other months.
U.S. Should Be More Concerned About Deflation Than Inflation, According To Some Economic Observers
Outside of the Great Depression in the early 1930s and for a very short period during the nation’s economic collapse in 2008 and 2009, the United States has not seen an extended period of the economic phenomenon known as deflation. And while the U.S. has seen unprecedented inflationary conditions...
Rocket Lab USA Is Ready For Liftoff, Morgan Stanley Says
Morgan Stanley analyst Kristine T Liwag reiterated an Overweight rating on the shares of Rocket Lab USA Inc RKLB with a price target of $10.00. Dedicated space companies have had a tough 2022, including Rocket Lab, said the analyst. Space firms that listed in 2021 are down a median 66%...
Where Angel Oak Mortgage Stands With Analysts
Angel Oak Mortgage AOMR has observed the following analyst ratings within the last quarter:. Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish. According to 4 analyst offering 12-month price targets in the last 3 months, Angel Oak Mortgage has an average price target of $10.38 with a high of $15.00 and a low of $6.50.
