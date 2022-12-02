ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Judge issues gag order in Delphi case

By Jacob Burbrink - Digital Investigative Reporter and Producer
 2 days ago

DELPHI, Ind. — People close to the Delphi case will no longer be able to talk about it at least until after a January hearing.

On Friday, Judge Frances Gull issued an order granting the state’s motion for a gag order in the Richard Allen case. The move comes after the prosecutor in the case asked for a large gag order to be filed which would bar Allen, all attorneys connected to the case, law enforcement, court staff, the coroner and even family members from making “extra-judicial statements by means of public communication.”

The gag order will be in place pending a hearing on January 13. That is when Judge Gull previously said she would consider the motion. On that day, she will also consider another motion in the case.

Allen’s defense asked Judge Gull for a change in venue, citing “extensive media attention” and the “highly publicized” nature of the case as reasons to move the trial 150 miles away in order to “reduce the likelihood of obtaining a tainted jury pool.”

Violations of the gag order are punishable as contempt of court and subject the violator to a fine or even incarceration.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to Eyewitness News (WEHT/WTVW).

