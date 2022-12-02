HASTINGS, Neb. (KSNB) - Some exciting news for The Lark in downtown Hastings. During its “Business after Hours " event with the Hastings Chamber of Commerce Thursday, the venue announced that they will be adding housing above the main floor of its building. It will consist of three apartments, two of them will be for people to rent, while the third will be similar to an Airbnb.

3 DAYS AGO