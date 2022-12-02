Read full article on original website
Related
NebraskaTV
Pet Doc: Paws for a Cause
KEARNEY, Neb. — 12th Annual Kearney Area Animal Shelter. Now through February 25th, your session fee is a $50 donation to the Animal Shelter to buy pet food. Baer Studios will give you and your pet a custom pet portrait session. All food and a portion of all sales...
NebraskaTV
The Good Life Rescue gives animals good homes
GRAND ISLAND, Neb. — The Good Life Rescue is giving foster animals another chance to find good homes, and they recently held their Mistletoe for Mutts fundraiser where donations were given, a silent auction was had and drinks were poured after a long year of rescuing animals in need.
NebraskaTV
Learning Curve: Meadowlark Drum Circle
KEARNEY, Neb. — It's a way for students to not just appreciate a different culture, but also music as well. NTV's Carol Staab talks about the Meadowlark Drum Circle with Music Teacher Angela Wright.
KSNB Local4
Aurora woman wins Heartland United Way’s 25 Keys of Christmas Car Giveaway
GRAND ISLAND, Neb. (KSNB) - Heartland United Way wrapped another year of its 25 Keys of Christmas Car Giveaway. The event marked its 20th year of giving away a vehicle, donated by Tom and Kim Dinsdale from Dinsdale Automotive. People who donated $260 to the Heartland United Way got their...
Kearney Hub
Pete's Trees, locally owned and operated, usually sells out of 400 trees in 14 days
KEARNEY — If you want a live Christmas tree from Pete’s Trees, you’d better hurry to the south end of the Family Fresh Market parking lot. He’ll likely sell out of his 400 trees sometime Sunday. Pete’s Trees is open 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. seven...
Fire destroys several trucks at Kearney industrial lot
It happened at an industrial lot on Pennsylvania Avenue.
KSNB Local4
The Lark announces it will be adding housing
HASTINGS, Neb. (KSNB) - Some exciting news for The Lark in downtown Hastings. During its “Business after Hours " event with the Hastings Chamber of Commerce Thursday, the venue announced that they will be adding housing above the main floor of its building. It will consist of three apartments, two of them will be for people to rent, while the third will be similar to an Airbnb.
NebraskaTV
Kearney teen sentenced in connection to deadly January shooting
KEARNEY, Neb. — A Kearney teen has been sentenced to three years probation. Buffalo County District Court records say Joshua Morris, 19, pleaded no contest to a marijuana charge. Other counts were dropped in exchange. The charges stem from a January shooting that killed 31-year-old Jared Shinpaugh of Lexington.
Kearney Hub
The Buckle ready to roll out new spot at Hilltop Mall
KEARNEY — The Buckle announced Thursday it will open at its new location at the Hilltop Mall on Tuesday. The Kearney store is among several at the mall that have relocated in recent months. In addition to changing its entry to face west toward Hilltop’s main parking lot, The Buckle’s new location has undergone extensive remodeling.
Kearney Hub
A rejuvenating 40-day, 700-mile trek for Kearney area man
KEARNEY — Imagine hiking 700 miles. Imagine being a 67-year-old retiree with scant hiking experience doing it alone. No wonder Paul Schinkel’s eyes gleam as he talks about walking the 700-mile Camino de Santiago in Spain in October. More than the miles he walked and the 20 pounds he lost, he cherishes meeting people from all over the world.
KSNB Local4
New details coming out about the death of Said Farah
GRAND ISLAND, Neb. (KSNB) - Witness statements carried on in the Donald Anthony murder trial on Wednesday. In the morning portion, the doctor who performed the autopsy on said Farah’s body testified before the court. She said that four substances were found in the victim’s body including meth and...
KSNB Local4
Mickey Joseph appears in court via Zoom from his jail cell Thursday afternoon
The latest key winner drawn at Eakes in Grand Island, for the Heartland United Way 25 Keys of Christmas event. New details coming out about the death of Said Farah. Witness statements carried on in the Donald Anthony murder trial on Wednesday.
thetouristchecklist.com
27 Best & Fun Things to Do in Grand Island (NE)
Grande Island is the county seat of Hall country in the state of Nebraska, United States. During the 2020 census, the city was said to have a population of fifty-three thousand, one hundred and thirty-one persons. It is a major city in Grand Island’s metropolitan area, which comprises Howard, Hall,...
klkntv.com
Room and board will increase at all Nebraska universities due to inflation
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – Inflation is making on-campus housing more expensive at Nebraska universities. The University of Nebraska Board of Regents unanimously approved a three-year plan that will increase room and board at all of the campuses starting next fall. The proposal includes a 3% increase at the University...
NebraskaTV
Jury still out in Grand Island murder case
GRAND ISLAND, Neb. — A Grand Island man will now wait until Monday to learn his fate on murder charges. Jurors deliberated for nearly 8 hours Friday but apparently it wasn't enough. Prosecutors say Donald Anthony was a gang member who cared about his reputation and was upset that...
agdaily.com
Nebraska ranchers demonstrate entrepreneurial spirit and LGBTQ+ inclusion
Setting out and doing something different from what your family has always done can be daunting, especially in the ranching community. But that’s precisely what Levi Leonard-Gorsuch has done with his husband, Danny, and their entrepreneurial spirit is making an impact. Levi grew up as part of his family’s...
Kearney Hub
Theft at Minden bowling alley leads to local man's arrest
MINDEN — A Minden man has been arrested in connection to a burglary at a Minden bowling alley, as well as theft of a motor vehicle. According to a press release from the Minden Police Department, the MPD received a report of a burglary in progress at 5:06 a.m. Wednesday at Auto Way Bowl in Minden. Officers responded to the scene and found a glass door had been broken.
WOWT
Man killed in Hamilton County crash after pursuit
HAMILTON COUNTY, Neb. (WOWT) - A pursuit ended with a fatal crash Saturday night. According to the Nebraska State Patrol, a Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office deputy attempted a traffic stop around 10:15 p.m. Saturday. The vehicle the deputy tried to pull over was a Toyota 4 Runner. According to...
NSP investigating Hamilton Co. Sheriff’s Office pursuit, fatal crash
GRAND ISLAND, NEB. — The Nebraska State Patrol is investigating a Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office pursuit that ended with a fatal crash Saturday night. Preliminary information shows that a Hamilton County Sheriff’s Deputy attempted a traffic stop at approximately 10:15 p.m. Saturday. After a short time, the vehicle, a Toyota 4 Runner crashed and overturned in a ditch near the intersection of F Road and 11 Road in Hamilton County. The driver of the Toyota was ejected during the crash and transported to Grand Island Regional Medical Center where he was pronounced deceased.
NebraskaTV
Deadly Grand Island stabbing suspect linked to gang, case heads to jury Friday
GRAND ISLAND, Neb. — A Grand Island police investigator says an accused killer was associated with a gang as the murder trial of Donald Anthony will go to jurors on Friday. Donald Anthony, 35, is charged with first degree murder for a stabbing death that happened less than two blocks from the courthouse.
Comments / 0