Read full article on original website
Related
NASDAQ
3 Dividend Stocks Warren Buffett Just Bought
Would you like a portfolio that can generate enough passive income to allow for a comfortable retirement? I'll let you in on a very poorly kept secret that could help you get there. Many of the world's most successful investors manage institutions that must disclose their trading activity four times a year.
Motley Fool
2 Unbeatable Dividend Stocks Billionaires Keep Buying in a Bear Market
Despite a turbulent market, the world's most successful investors are still net buyers of dividend-paying stocks. Ray Dalio and Bridgewater Associates made a big bet on healthcare conglomerate Abbott Laboratories in the third quarter. Israel Englander and Millennium Management bought shares of a company that was subsequently acquired by Prologis,...
2 Ultra-High-Yield Dividend Stocks With Up to 46% Upside in 2023, According to Wall Street
Analysts expect these supercharged income stocks, with yields of 7.7% and 9.3%, to handily outperform in 2023.
Sell the Bear Market Rally Now and Buy These 7 Dividend-Paying Hard Asset Stocks
While the bear market rally has been stunning, it may be smart to sell now and use the proceeds to buy stocks that pay good dividends and can act as a hedge against further downside. These seven hard asset stocks fit the bill.
3 Ultra-High-Yield Dividend Stocks That Are No-Brainer End-of-Year Buys
These high-octane income stocks, with yields ranging from 7.7% to 8.4%, are begging to be bought by opportunistic investors.
NASDAQ
2 Growth Stocks to Buy Before the Big Bull Rally
Investors looking for growth stock choices ahead of the next potential bull rally would do well to look to the fitness industry. Planet Fitness (NYSE: PLNT) and Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ: LULU) sit at the head of a pack of fitness offerings suppressed by the start of the global pandemic event. These shares faced further headwinds with the recent downturn in financial markets and increases in interest rates from central banks.
Benzinga
Why This Precious Metal Could Rally As Fed Continues Rate Hikes Amid Elevated Inflation
With movements in the U.S. dollar, is could be worth looking at how precious metals are responding and whether one could find inflated returns in the long run. On CNBC's "Options Action," Mike Khouw of Optimize Advisors said that when currencies weaken, “we often think of the metals, industrials and precious metals rallying.”
Should You Buy the 3 Highest-Yielding Dividend Stocks in the Dow Jones?
These three stocks all boast high yields, but one looks like the best option for dividend investors.
4 Top Dividend Payers of the S&P 500
If you want to invest in solid companies with a dividend that has room to grow, these are the stocks for you.
NASDAQ
A 13.4% Dividend to Consider as the 10-Year Takes a Breather
Rising rates have sunk bond prices--and sent their yields higher. The upshot? Now is a good time to add high-quality corporate bonds to your portfolio. And if you do so through one closed-end fund (CEF) we'll name in a second, you'll be able to do so with a 13.4% dividend that grows.
NASDAQ
AES Rewards Shareholders With a 5% Hike in Quarterly Dividend
The AES Corporation AES recently announced that its board of directors approved a hike in its quarterly dividend to 16.59 cents per share from 15.80 cents, reflecting an increase of 5% from the prior payout. With the current hike, the company will now pay an annual dividend of 66.36 cents...
3 Dividend Stocks to Buy Hand Over Fist Before 2022 Ends
Each of these gems should increase its payout in 2023.
Benzinga
What's Next For Stocks After Fed Chair Powell Says Smaller Interest Rate Hikes Could Start In December?
Analysts are projecting S&P 500 earnings will decline 2.1% year-over-year in the fourth quarter. The University of Michigan releases its Consumer Sentiment Index reading on Friday. The SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust SPY rallied this week following dovish commentary from the Federal Reserve chair, but the November jobs report revealed...
2 of the Safest Dividend Stocks On Earth
Coca-Cola and Albemarle have decades of dividend growth to their credit.
Benzinga
MGM Resorts Analyst Turns Bullish, Upgrades Casino Stock Despite Challenging 2023
Shares of MGM Resorts International MGM continued their uptrend through November in early trading on Monday. Although macro uncertainties may continue into 2023, the Strip’s strong event calendar could drive the company’s outperformance, according to Truist Securities. The Analyst: Barry Jonas upgraded the rating for MGM Resorts from...
NASDAQ
How to Maximize Your Retirement Portfolio with These Top-Ranked Dividend Stocks
Believe it or not, seniors fear running out of cash more than they fear dying. And unfortunately, even retirees who have built a nest egg have good reason to be concerned - with the traditional approaches to retirement planning, income may no longer cover expenses. That means retirees are dipping into principal to make ends meet, setting up a race against time between dwindling investment balances and longer lifespans.
These Analysts Boost Price Targets On Lululemon Athletica Ahead Of Q3 Results
Lululemon Athletica Inc. LULU is scheduled to release results for its third quarter fiscal 2022 on Thursday, December 8, 2022. Analysts expect Lululemon to report quarterly earnings of $1.96 per share, up from $1.62 per share in the year-ago period. The company’s revenue might come in at $1.81 billion.
Benzinga
This Tesla Rival Is Offering Employees Hefty Discounts to Buy Its Premium EVs Right Now
Electric vehicle makers are facing a tall order in pushing sales amid a softer consumer spending environment. What Happened: Lucid Group, Inc. LCID, a manufacturer of premium EVs, is offering a discount of $18,000 for its employees to buy its 2022 model Grand Touring before the end of the year, Business Insider reported, citing an internal email from the company.
Angel Oak Mortgage Price Target Shaved By 58%, Analyst Downgrades Stock As Volatility Across Fixed-Income Markets Weigh
B of A Securities analyst Derek Hewett downgraded Angel Oak Mortgage Inc AOMR from Buy to Underperform and lowered the price target from $15.5 to $6.5. Given its vertically integrated platform, he found AOMR ideal for the secular growth opportunity in the non-qualified mortgage (Non-QM) market. AOMR also faced significant...
Start Building A Basket of REITs With These 5 Stocks
As investors begin to see light at the end of the Federal Reserve rate-hike tunnel, real estate investment trusts (REITs) are bouncing back off their lows of six weeks ago. Now could be an ideal time to start building a basket of REIT stocks. But with 208 REITs to choose from, how does an investor know which ones make the best purchases?
Comments / 0