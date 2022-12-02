University of Nevada, Reno Recognized as one of 2022’s ALL IN Most Engaged Campuses for College Student Voting

New graduate student Lauren Sankovitch joins the Department of Geological Sciences and Engineering with a long list of publications not often associated with geosciences. Sankovitch has fifteen years’ worth of experience editing comic books for big-name publishers like Marvel and series like The Avengers and Thor. As a queer woman in the comic book industry, she has more recently focused on editing nonfiction comics with themes of social justice and from the perspective of marginalized groups. She edited the graphic novel Run: Book One by the late Congressman and civil rights activist John Lewis, which has been named in many notable lists, including the 2021 The New York Times “Top Five YA Books of the Year,” and was awarded the 2022 Eisner Award for Best Graphic Novel Memoir, among other accolades. As she begins her graduate education in geology coming off a stint with the U.S. Geological Survey (USGS), Sankovitch hopes to combine her two passions and help publish comic books that communicate complex science in an approachable and engaging way. Here, Sankovitch answers a few questions about her path to science and comics, her thoughts on the future of science communication, and her favorite comic book superhero powers.

