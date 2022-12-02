ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Time Out New York

Time Out New York

This is the first official LGBTQ+ landmark in Brooklyn

The Lesbian Herstory Archives in Park Slope has just made history by becoming the first LGTBQ+ landmark in Brooklyn. The Landmarks Preservation Commission (LPC) voted on the matter regarding the three-story row house at 484 14th Street, which houses the nation's "oldest and largest collection of lesbian-related historical material," last week.
AdWeek

A Holiday Wish for Brand Creativity Centered in LGBTQ+ Experience—on Our Terms

As the holidays arrive, there are some signs of warming representation: Despite prior setbacks and active discrimination, more festive movies starring LGBTQ+ protagonists and actors are entering the pop culture arena. The narrative arcs are classics …. Cynic brings home Optimist Love Interest—but compromises that love for the comfort of...
Houston Chronicle

New LGBTQ holiday movies bring joy - and 'disingenuous' stereotypes

This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. Cheesy rom-coms aren't usually Robby Bailey's preferred genre during the holiday season, but after he watched Netflix's gay Christmas movie "Single All the Way" with his partner, he was pleasantly surprised. Gay characters in other movies often seem like...
Time Out New York

How are museums in New York addressing social changes?

Is the job of museums to shed light on the social changes that shape the world outside of their own spaces or to help portent those shifts? Are cultural institutions required to mirror said developments—morphing in form and function as society itself does?. The past few years have been...
Time Out New York

More than a dozen cheery holiday murals are now on view around Rockefeller Center

More than a dozen festive murals by Brooklyn illustrator Lorraine Nam now decorate Rockefeller Center for the holiday season offering some free holiday cheer. Dubbed "Dance for Joy," the vibrant murals unveiled this week capture the spirit of the holiday by depicting children celebrating the season. You can see the vinyl murals indoors and outdoors around Rockefeller Center; you can't miss the artworks' cheery pinks, reds, blues and greens.
Variety

Subject Matter Announces Inaugural Grant Winners, $120,000 Total in Funds for Films and Nonprofits (EXCLUSIVE)

Subject Matter, a recently-launched nonprofit organization that supports social issue documentary films and other nonprofits that work on its featured topics, announced their inaugural grantees, awarding a total of $120,000 to four feature-length documentaries and four of the films’ coinciding nonprofits. Subject Matter launched in July, spearheaded by former Tribeca Film Institute leaders Amy Hobby, David Earls, and Colleen Hammond. The inaugural grantees were determined by a selection committee that included Subject Matter board members actor Jeffrey Wright, entrepreneur Lily Band, Picture Motion and Kinema founder Christie Marchese, documentary director and producer Ferne Pearlstein and social justice and public health grant...
Time Out New York

These NYC museums are among America’s most popular, according to TikTok

It might surprise you to know that the Museum of Ice Cream is the most popular museum in NYC, according to TikTok. SINGULART, an online contemporary art and design furniture shop, analyzed data from TikTok to find the most popular museums across the nation. It looked at the most popular TikTok hashtag for every museum, analyzing the views under each to reveal the most popular.
The Associated Press

AP PHOTOS: Pageant celebrates transgender life in India

GUWAHATI, India (AP) — Anilya Boro may not have won the crown at India’s Miss Trans NE pageant this year, but having her parents there in support was a validation in its own right. “I must prove to my parents that I can do something as a girl,” said the 22-year-old. “I didn’t win a title, but I am very happy that my parents were at the show to support me. Now they have accepted my decision to live as a girl and undergo surgery, but they don’t want me to rush through.” Twenty transgender women sashayed on a stage dressed as ethnic and tribal characters in the beauty pageant, drawing rounds of applause from the audience. The contestants came from India’s remote eight northeastern states, some of them nestled in the Himalayas in a relatively undeveloped region known for its stunning natural vistas. The event on Wednesday promoted the beauty and uniqueness of the northeastern region and community pride to uplift the transgender community, said Ajan Akash Barauah, the organizer.
Time Out New York

An immersive 'The Great Gatsby' experience is hitting New York this spring

Another day, another immersive experience announcement—although we must say that this one tickles all of our senses. "The Gatsby Mansion" is a theatrical adaptation of F. Scott Fitzgerald's classic 1925 book The Great Gatsby that just wrapped up a seven-year run in the U.K. and is set to take over the apt (and lavish!) ballroom at Park Central Hotel New York starting March 9, 2023.
mmm-online.com

WPP goes ‘Beyond the Rainbow’ to better understand queer audiences

Events at Qatar, the vilification of JK Rowling in 2020 or the recent senseless shooting at a Colorado gay club goes to show LGBTQ+ rights are not only still marginalized but also tricky to navigate. WPP attempted to deep dive into the issue with an all queer team to launch...
Time Out New York

These are the best books of 2022 according to the NYPL

The Brooklyn Public Library recently revealed its list of most borrowed books of all time, but if you still need some literary inspiration (or holiday gift ideas!), we suggest you consult the New York Public Library's just-released recommendations for best books of the year. The institution's lists have become an...
POPSUGAR

2022 Has Been a Dangerous Year For the LGBTQ+ Community. Here's How We Can All Help.

In many ways, this year has been remarkably grim for the LGBTQ+ community. State lawmakers have introduced more anti-trans bills than ever before; hate crimes are on the rise; and anti-LGBTQ+ rhetoric has been normalized in political debates. And after a gunman killed five and injured dozens more at an LGBTQ+ club in Colorado Springs, CO, on Nov. 19, the community has been reeling, stricken even harder with grief.
Time Out New York

Time Out New York

