Essence
With LGBTQ Hate On The Rise, This Black Film Series Celebrates Gender Affirmation And Acceptance
Directed by Emmy-nominated producer Sophia Clark, the “I Am Who I Say I Am” series presents three uplifting stories of Black people speaking to the importance of gender affirmation. Black Public Media is going beyond the gender binary and normalizing conversations around gender identity and gender affirmation with...
This is the first official LGBTQ+ landmark in Brooklyn
The Lesbian Herstory Archives in Park Slope has just made history by becoming the first LGTBQ+ landmark in Brooklyn. The Landmarks Preservation Commission (LPC) voted on the matter regarding the three-story row house at 484 14th Street, which houses the nation's "oldest and largest collection of lesbian-related historical material," last week.
AdWeek
A Holiday Wish for Brand Creativity Centered in LGBTQ+ Experience—on Our Terms
As the holidays arrive, there are some signs of warming representation: Despite prior setbacks and active discrimination, more festive movies starring LGBTQ+ protagonists and actors are entering the pop culture arena. The narrative arcs are classics …. Cynic brings home Optimist Love Interest—but compromises that love for the comfort of...
aarp.org
Author Works to Find LGBTQ-Friendly Future Care
Steven Petrow is one of many in the LGBTQ community who are aging alone without a spouse or children. That’s why he’s creating a long-term care plan.
Houston Chronicle
New LGBTQ holiday movies bring joy - and 'disingenuous' stereotypes
This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. Cheesy rom-coms aren't usually Robby Bailey's preferred genre during the holiday season, but after he watched Netflix's gay Christmas movie "Single All the Way" with his partner, he was pleasantly surprised. Gay characters in other movies often seem like...
How are museums in New York addressing social changes?
Is the job of museums to shed light on the social changes that shape the world outside of their own spaces or to help portent those shifts? Are cultural institutions required to mirror said developments—morphing in form and function as society itself does?. The past few years have been...
More than a dozen cheery holiday murals are now on view around Rockefeller Center
More than a dozen festive murals by Brooklyn illustrator Lorraine Nam now decorate Rockefeller Center for the holiday season offering some free holiday cheer. Dubbed "Dance for Joy," the vibrant murals unveiled this week capture the spirit of the holiday by depicting children celebrating the season. You can see the vinyl murals indoors and outdoors around Rockefeller Center; you can't miss the artworks' cheery pinks, reds, blues and greens.
Subject Matter Announces Inaugural Grant Winners, $120,000 Total in Funds for Films and Nonprofits (EXCLUSIVE)
Subject Matter, a recently-launched nonprofit organization that supports social issue documentary films and other nonprofits that work on its featured topics, announced their inaugural grantees, awarding a total of $120,000 to four feature-length documentaries and four of the films’ coinciding nonprofits. Subject Matter launched in July, spearheaded by former Tribeca Film Institute leaders Amy Hobby, David Earls, and Colleen Hammond. The inaugural grantees were determined by a selection committee that included Subject Matter board members actor Jeffrey Wright, entrepreneur Lily Band, Picture Motion and Kinema founder Christie Marchese, documentary director and producer Ferne Pearlstein and social justice and public health grant...
These NYC museums are among America’s most popular, according to TikTok
It might surprise you to know that the Museum of Ice Cream is the most popular museum in NYC, according to TikTok. SINGULART, an online contemporary art and design furniture shop, analyzed data from TikTok to find the most popular museums across the nation. It looked at the most popular TikTok hashtag for every museum, analyzing the views under each to reveal the most popular.
AP PHOTOS: Pageant celebrates transgender life in India
GUWAHATI, India (AP) — Anilya Boro may not have won the crown at India’s Miss Trans NE pageant this year, but having her parents there in support was a validation in its own right. “I must prove to my parents that I can do something as a girl,” said the 22-year-old. “I didn’t win a title, but I am very happy that my parents were at the show to support me. Now they have accepted my decision to live as a girl and undergo surgery, but they don’t want me to rush through.” Twenty transgender women sashayed on a stage dressed as ethnic and tribal characters in the beauty pageant, drawing rounds of applause from the audience. The contestants came from India’s remote eight northeastern states, some of them nestled in the Himalayas in a relatively undeveloped region known for its stunning natural vistas. The event on Wednesday promoted the beauty and uniqueness of the northeastern region and community pride to uplift the transgender community, said Ajan Akash Barauah, the organizer.
An immersive 'The Great Gatsby' experience is hitting New York this spring
Another day, another immersive experience announcement—although we must say that this one tickles all of our senses. "The Gatsby Mansion" is a theatrical adaptation of F. Scott Fitzgerald's classic 1925 book The Great Gatsby that just wrapped up a seven-year run in the U.K. and is set to take over the apt (and lavish!) ballroom at Park Central Hotel New York starting March 9, 2023.
How to join the Rockettes on stage at Radio City Music Hall this holiday season
Catching the Rockettes perform the Christmas Spectacular at Radio City Music Hall is a holiday right of passage. Now imagine being able to actually join the pros on stage at least once in your life? A true only-in-New-York moment!. That's exactly what Pepsi is offering this year through a pretty...
mmm-online.com
WPP goes ‘Beyond the Rainbow’ to better understand queer audiences
Events at Qatar, the vilification of JK Rowling in 2020 or the recent senseless shooting at a Colorado gay club goes to show LGBTQ+ rights are not only still marginalized but also tricky to navigate. WPP attempted to deep dive into the issue with an all queer team to launch...
'Climate racism' hurting minorities, taxpayer-funded outlet claims: ‘So important to hear that’
PBS Newshour devoted a segment to "climate justice" activists speaking about how "environmental racism" devastates Black and indigenous communities.
This opera is performed by formerly homeless New Yorkers inside the city's largest soup kitchen
New York is replete with wonderful theater productions all year round but, every so often, a seasonal show comes up that truly captures the essence of the city’s cultural life. Celebrating its 10th anniversary season, On Site Opera will put on a production of Gian Carlo Menotti’s one-act opera...
These are the best books of 2022 according to the NYPL
The Brooklyn Public Library recently revealed its list of most borrowed books of all time, but if you still need some literary inspiration (or holiday gift ideas!), we suggest you consult the New York Public Library's just-released recommendations for best books of the year. The institution's lists have become an...
2022 Has Been a Dangerous Year For the LGBTQ+ Community. Here's How We Can All Help.
In many ways, this year has been remarkably grim for the LGBTQ+ community. State lawmakers have introduced more anti-trans bills than ever before; hate crimes are on the rise; and anti-LGBTQ+ rhetoric has been normalized in political debates. And after a gunman killed five and injured dozens more at an LGBTQ+ club in Colorado Springs, CO, on Nov. 19, the community has been reeling, stricken even harder with grief.
The Fight Continues: 7 Black Pioneers In HIV/AIDS Awareness
With Worlds AIDS Day still on our minds, we reflect back on 7 Black pioneers throughout history in the fight against HIV/AIDS.
