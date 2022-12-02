ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
USC loss means College Football Playoff field is set

There should be no debate about the four participants in the College Football Playoff now after USC flamed out in a loss to Utah. I know that college football fans care about conference championships and they should. The games are going to matter for those teams trying to win the Big Ten, ACC, SEC, Big 12, and many others on Saturday.
