Utah football: 3 takeaways from huge upset of USC in Pac-12 title game
For a second straight year, Utah football has beaten the Pac-12 favorite twice in a single season to eliminate them from the playoff and capture a conference title. Last year, it was Oregon and this year it’s USC. The Utes dominated the Trojans after USC built a 17-3 lead....
USC loss means College Football Playoff field is set
There should be no debate about the four participants in the College Football Playoff now after USC flamed out in a loss to Utah. I know that college football fans care about conference championships and they should. The games are going to matter for those teams trying to win the Big Ten, ACC, SEC, Big 12, and many others on Saturday.
