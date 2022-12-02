Read full article on original website
myleaderpaper.com
Thousands attend Twin City Christmas parade
Thousands of people lined up along Main Street in Festus and Bailey Road in Crystal City on Monday night to watch the 73rd annual Twin City Area Chamber of Commerce Christmas Parade, which included floats, fancy cars, emergency vehicles and walking groups, said Mary Zebrowski, the chamber’s executive director.
Toys-4-Tats: St. Charles artist runs holiday special to help children in need
One St. Charles tattoo shop has made it a holiday tradition to collect toys and give back to the community.
KSDK
St. Louis 1st grader to perform in the Nutcracker this month
The 30th anniversary of The Nutcracker will perform at the Fabulous Fox theater in St. Louis this month. Sydney will dance as a snowflake in The Nutcracker.
advantagenews.com
Time for Olde Alton Arts & Crafts Fair
The 33rd annual “Olde Alton Arts and Crafts Fair” is happening this weekend (December 3 & 4) at Alton High School. It’s put on by the Alton Band and Orchestra Builders, or ABob. Alton High orchestra director Laura Plummer tells the Big Z:. Hours are nine until...
townandstyle.com
Stray Rescue of St. Louis | Celebrating 25 Years of Showing Their True Colors
[What] Stray Rescue of St. Louis, Celebrating 25 years of Showing Their True Colors. [Where] Chase Park Plaza Hotel. [Why] Fundraiser towards their $25 million capital campaign to build and renovate their 120,000 sq ft facility. [Who] CEO Cassady Caldwell, Board of Directors President Mark Scott, COO Andrea Wilkey, Chief of Veterinary Services Dr Christine Schulz. Hosts Hunter Sansone, Gayle Bass and Trey Morris. [Highlights] Cocktails, silent and live auction, dinner.
New documentary ‘A New Home’ highlights St. Louis’ Bosnian community
A new documentary explores the growth of the Bosnian community in St. Louis.
stljewishlight.org
St. Louis Jewish Film Festival lands doc on Jewish family who saved Jefferson’s Monticello
The St. Louis Jewish Film Festival is four months away, but we’ve just learned of one special film that will be among those showcased. “The Levys of Monticello” is a documentary film by Steven Pressman, who has previously directed two Holocaust-related documentaries, “Holy Silence” and “50 Children: The Rescue Mission of Mr. and Mrs. Kraus.”
St. Louis Restaurant Openings and Closings: November 2022
The ones we welcomed and the ones we lost last month
40southnews.com
Kitchen Conservatory coming to Brentwood
The business offering cooking classes from beginner to gourmet, Kitchen Conservatory, is moving from Clayton to a new location in Brentwood on Manchester Road — the location of the now demolished Brentwood Lanes and the smaller contiguous lot to the west. The lot to the west is the one...
FOX2now.com
Windy morning leads to blustery temps
High wind gusts began early this morning and will continue into the afternoon. High wind gusts began early this morning and will continue into the afternoon. Black-owned businesses hold inaugural Frizz-Mas event. Sunday marked the inaugural Frizz-Mas in St. Louis. Kids got to sit on Santa’s lap to tell him...
FOX2now.com
St. Louis kindergartner left in after-school van for hours
A St. Louis family demands an explanation after their 6-year-old son was left sleeping in the after-school van. St. Louis kindergartner left in after-school van …. A St. Louis family demands an explanation after their 6-year-old son was left sleeping in the after-school van. Beloved Christmas-themed light show in Festus...
Cancer patient gets last wish to see new 'Black Panther' movie
CREVE COEUR, Mo. — At Evelyn's House in Creve Coeur, they put some good in saying goodbye. On a recent Friday, a van full of care packages arrived at Evelyn's. Evelyn's House is an 18,000-square-foot ranch-style house in Creve Coeur owned and operated by BJC Hospice. Evelyn's House offers hospice care to terminally ill patients of all ages, according to the BJC Hospice website.
myleaderpaper.com
OUTDOORS: Winter trout program expands opportunities
For fair-weather fishermen like me, this is the time of the year to re-spool the reels, restock the spinners and sort through the rest of the mess that served as a tackle box through the spring, summer and fall. But for the hearty boys and girls who don’t let a...
kfmo.com
North County Students In Parade
(Bonne Terre, MO) The Annual Bonne Terre Christmas Parade returns Monday, December 5th to downtown Bonne Terre. The Principal of North County Intermediate School, Dr. Jessica Mattingly, says the parade will feature students from North County schools.
Now This is Horsepower – Watch 4 Clydesdales Help Pull Semi Out
Clydesdales are majestic and beautiful, big, and powerful so when a semi-truck got stuck in an embankment there was no question that these strong animals could help. Driving in snow stinks, but getting stuck in the snow is a nightmare and I can't even imagine what it's like when you drive a heavy vehicle like a semi. So when a semi got stuck in a snowy embankment that's when the four Clydesdales stepped in. According to countryrebel.com, lucky for the driver he got stuck right next to a farm of Clydesdales.
2 St. Louis Aldermen propose solutions after violent weekend
ST. LOUIS — It's been another violent weekend in the St. Louis area. Police say three people were shot and killed in St. Louis and a fourth was killed in St. Louis County this weekend. With a victim as young as 14 years old, St. Louis Aldermen are looking...
FOX2now.com
Cloudy Monday, chances of rain each of day through week, no signs of winter weather
ST. LOUIS – The St. Louis area rests on the northern edge of an unsettled pattern this week. We can expect a lot of clouds each day with temperatures that are cool, but definitely not extreme for this time of year. Despite the clouds, rain chances remain limited to spotty showers early this week.
Washington Missourian
Freise brothers returning to their roots, plan to film movie in Union
And, action! Adam and Nathan Freise, twins from Union, are looking to return to their roots this March in order to shoot their new film, “One.”. The Freise brothers, 41, were born and raised in Union but now reside in Los Angeles, California, where they moved to follow their dreams of filmmaking.
Man shot in leg during carjacking in St. Louis
ST. LOUIS — A 21-year-old man was shot Saturday afternoon during an armed carjacking in St. Louis. The St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department said the carjacking happened shortly after 4 p.m. near the area of Enright and Clara in the West End neighborhood. The man was shot in the leg and his white 2021 Honda Accord was taken.
advantagenews.com
Brief power outage for some in Alton Friday
At its peak, around 2700 Ameren-Illinois customers in part of Alton were without power early Friday afternoon. The company says a piece of equipment malfunctioned near the Lock & Dam and fell onto a line. Crews were able to re-route service to get those customers back online in a short...
