ktvo.com
Larry Dale Findling, 55, of Kirksville, Mo., Travis-Noe Funeral Home
Larry Dale Findling, 55, of Kirksville, Missouri, passed away unexpectedly, Saturday, December 3, 2022. The son of Donnie Dee and Mary Elizabeth (Hodge) Findling, he was born January 2, 1967 in Kirksville, Missouri. Larry is survived by his mother, Mary Findling of Kirksville, MO, and his sister and brother-in-law, Joyce...
ktvo.com
Macon Senior Center sees increase in elderly needing assistance with food
MACON, Mo. — The Macon Senior Center is hosting a "Be an Angel" fundraiser to help raise money to feed the elderly in their community. For $20 you can buy an ornament that will be put on a tree in the center's lobby. All proceeds go back to the...
Weird Missouri Earthquake Detected Just West of Mark Twain Lake
It's common to have earthquakes in Missouri near the New Madrid Fault. But, one happened early Saturday that wasn't anywhere close to that. It was detected between Moberly, Missouri and Mark Twain Lake. According to the USGS, a 2.4 magnitude quake happened at 2:19am on December 3, 2022 centered here...
kttn.com
Chillicothe Police Department advising public to be aware of individual going door to door, claiming to be with ADT Security
The Chillicothe Police Department is advising the public to be aware of a man claiming to be with ADT Security but wearing a Brinks badge who was at a Chillicothe residence on the afternoon of December 2nd. The man reportedly knew the resident had ADT and claimed to have upgrades....
ktvo.com
Lois Lavon Price, 91 of Macon, Mo., Davis-Playle-Hudson-Rimer Funeral Home
Lois Lavon Price, 91 of Macon, Missouri formerly of Kirksville passed away Thursday, December 1, 2022. The daughter of Robert and Eva Mae (Hunsaker) Hudson, she was born near Novelty, Missouri on October 3, 1931. She attended Novelty School through High School, graduating in 1949 as class salutatorian. She joined the United States Air Force in the summer of 1951, with basic training at Lackland Air Force Base in San Antonio, entering the one and only women’s Air Force Band at Lackland, as a clarinetist and saxophonist.
muddyrivernews.com
Five people charged in beating death of Hannibal man plead not guilty; change of venue granted for two as attorney says matter is ‘racially charged’
HANNIBAL, Mo. — Five people facing first-degree assault and second-degree murder charges in connection to the death of a Hannibal man on Oct. 9 have pleaded not guilty. Tiara Bonner, Jason Anderson, Jordan Payne, Thomas Payne and Kaelin Rickey all made appearances by video from the Marion County Jail during their arraignment before Judge Rachel Bringer-Shepherd Friday morning in Marion County Circuit Court.
ktvo.com
2,000 feet of new sidewalk to be poured near Kirksville Aquatic Center sometime in 2024
KIRKSVILLE, Mo. — The City of Kirksville has been awarded the Transportation Alternatives Program (TAP) Grant. The grant will be used to build 2,000 feet of sidewalk in the city. One sidewalk would go along New Street from Mill Street to Baltimore Street and the other would go along...
ktvo.com
Kirksville Farm and Home closing due to unresolvable 'dispute'
KIRKSVILLE, Mo. — A longtime northeast Missouri farm supply store is closing its doors for good. Kirksville Farm and Home on West Potter Avenue is going out of business. Greg Gordon, who has owned the store for the past 31 years, told KTVO that the reason for the closing is an unresolvable dispute with a real estate partner.
ktvo.com
Kirksville Police Department offers free gun locks to residents
KIRKSVILLE, Mo. — The Kirksville Police Department has a supply of gun locks that are available to the public for free. The locks are courtesy of Project Childsafe, a national foundation that promotes firearms safety and education. Anyone can stop by the police station station during business hours to...
939theeagle.com
Murder conviction upheld in high-profile mid-Missouri case featured on ABC’s “20/20”
An appeals court has upheld a mid-Missouri man’s murder conviction in a high-profile case that received national media attention. The case has ties to Moberly, Mexico, Columbia and Jefferson City. The Western District Court of Appeals has upheld the first degree murder and armed criminal action convictions against James...
ktvo.com
Ottumwa teacher facing felony burglary charge
OTTUMWA, Iowa — Mahaska County authorities have filed a felony burglary charge against an Ottumwa teacher. Forty-year-old Alair Gregory, a social studies teacher at Ottumwa High School, was arrested last month. She’s accused of entering a Fremont, Iowa residence without permission. Court records show Gregory and the alleged victim...
kttn.com
Chillicothe Fire Department responds to grass fire
Chillicothe firefighters were briefly on the scene of a small grass and brush fire early Saturday afternoon in which several raised garden beds, gardening decorations, and equipment were damaged. The location was at a property owned by Brent Skinner at 960-5529 Livingston County Road 529. The blaze was mostly controlled...
KMZU
Macon woman arrested for drug allegations
MONITEAU COUNTY, Mo. - A routine traffic stop Wednesday near California, Mo. leads to the arrest of a Macon resident. Moniteau County Sheriff Tony Wheatley indicates 35-year-old Tanya Rodie was pulled over and investigated regarding an equipment violation. Rodie allegedly falsified her identity as Crystal Weeks to a deputy to avoid revealing three active warrants. When the falsified name was not found in the system, Rodie admitted her identity and was detained.
kttn.com
Obituary: Montana Ray Akers
Montana Ray Akers, age 19, a resident of Chillicothe, Missouri passed away Saturday, November 19, 2022, at the University of Kansas Medical Center, Kansas City, Kansas. Montana was born the son of Maria Fletcher Akers and Daniel Akers on November 25, 2002, in Kansas City, Missouri. He married Lita Pelton on October 22, 2022, she survives of the home. He liked hunting, fishing, camping, riding 4-wheelers, playing cards, watching football on Sundays, and spending time with his family. He was a huge Chiefs fan.
