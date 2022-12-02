Read full article on original website
McCammon man gets probation for brandishing gun during road rage exchange
POCATELLO — A man who threatened two people with a gun during an exchange on Interstate 15 has been sentenced to probation. Robert Craig Law, 55, was sentenced to three years felony probation by District Judge Robert Naftz at a hearing Monday, court records show. He pleaded guilty to one felony charge of aggravated assault after reaching an agreement with the Bannock County Prosecutor’s Office.
UPDATE: Injured man arrested on unrelated warrants after stabbing, shooting incident
Pocatello Police say one of the men involved in Friday’s stabbing and shooting incident has been released from the hospital. After receiving treatment for various wounds, Jeremiah Cox was transported to the Pocatello Police Department for questioning and arrested on unrelated warrants, according to a Saturday news release. The...
Bingham County law enforcement help fill Christmas lists for local families
BLACKFOOT — Fifty local kids got the ride of lifetime on Saturday morning. Each December, the Bingham County Sheriff’s Office, Blackfoot Police Department and other regional agencies hold a “Santa’s Helper” event. The holiday shop-a-thon aims to help low income families in the region put presents under the tree.
WATCH: Why a local superintendent got tased in front of a school assembly
SHELLEY — A school superintendent promised students he would get tased by police if they raised more than $3,500 for a good cause, and they did just that. In fact, students at Hobbs Middle School in Shelley exceeded the goal and raised $5,000. The funds are used to help students in need during the holiday season.
Four snowplows hit by drivers, ITD officials say one snowplow is out of service because of it
SODA SPRINGS — Four Idaho Transportation Department snowplows have been hit by vehicles within the last few days, with three of the crashes happening near Soda Springs. ITD spokesman Justin Smith told EastIdahoNews.com one incident happened on Monday, Nov. 28, another on Thursday, Dec. 1, and the last Soda Spring incident on Friday, Dec. 2. There was additionally another that happened in northern Idaho in Athol.
Bannock County Historical Museum holds 100-year anniversary celebration
POCATELLO — The Bannock County Historical Museum is celebrating “a century of saving the past.”. The museum has tributes celebrating a variety of things — from the indigenous people who have roamed this region for centuries to Pocatello’s oldest firefighter, John Farnsworth, who retired in 1976 at the age of 93. The museum has displays featuring a horse carriage, Targee the Cigar Store mascot and equipment from the region’s first doctor’s office.
Bannock County Historical Museum to host centennial celebration
POCATELLO — The Bannock County Historical Society will host an open house to honor 100 years of “saving the past for the future.”. The celebration begins Saturday at 10 a.m., with tours, music and Q&As with archivists and curators until 4 p.m., according to a news release from the society. The event is free of charge and open to all, museum director Lynn Murdoch told EastIdahoNews.com.
