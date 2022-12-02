Read full article on original website
What’s being said nationally after Lions stay alive with win over Jaguars
DETROIT -- The Detroit Lions (5-7) kept their slim postseason dreams alive for another week, beating the Jacksonville Jaguars 40-14 in a dominating Week 13 showing from Ford Field. This victory also keeps the Minnesota Vikings (10-2) from celebrating the NFC North crown for another week, too. The Vikings would...
Pros and cons of 49ers signing Baker Mayfield to save their season
The Carolina Panthers releasing Baker Mayfield could save the San Francisco 49ers’ season. With Baker Mayfield being released by the Carolina Panthers on Monday, this leaves open an intriguing possibility for the NFC-contending San Francisco 49ers to put in a claim. While San Francisco improved to 8-4 on the...
Miami Dolphins Coach Believes Kyle Shanahan, Deebo Samuel Are Trying to 'Hustle' Him
The matchup between the San Francisco 49ers and Miami Dolphins set for Sunday is dripping with storylines. Dolphins coach Mike McDaniel, who made his name as the offensive coordinator for the 49ers under head coach Kyle Shanahan, is facing his former team and mentor. The game also represents a ...
Classless Packers players take jabs at Chicago Bears after the game
It was a great game, until it wasn’t. The Chicago Bears carried a lead over the Green Bay Packers into the fourth and final quarter, but couldn’t keep it. Stop me if you have heard this story before. Aaron Rodgers and the Packers came back and beat the...
Jerry Jones reveals ridiculous reason why Ezekiel Elliott was disciplined
Ezekiel Elliott was not the starting running back when the Dallas Cowboys took the field Sunday night vs. the Colts. Here’s why he didn’t get the call. Entering Sunday night’s prime time clash with the Indianapolis Colts, Dallas Cowboys running back Ezekiel Elliott had played in 97 regular-season contests and started each one of them. And he was the club’s starter in four postseason games as well.
Lions would've drafted Travon Walker if Jaguars took Aidan Hutchinson
Travon Walker and Aidan Hutchinson were going to be the first two players selected in the 2022 NFL Draft, regardless which one the Jacksonville Jaguars decided to take with the No. 1 overall pick. According to Dave Birkett of the Detroit Free Press, Hutchinson was the top player on the...
After losing eleven players on Thursday to the flu, the Seahawks are on track for Sunday
The Seahawks have two players questionable for Sunday’s game at the Rams due at least in part to illness. A day ago it was a lot more than two. The Seahawks had 11 players miss practice on Thursday, because of illness. “It’s a flu-type thing, it’s a 48-hour deal,”...
Jaguars are 7th in 2023 NFL Draft order after Week 13
The Jacksonville Jaguars are inching closer to yet another offseason with a top 10 pick in the NFL Draft. With five weeks left to play, the Jaguars are currently seventh in the 2023 NFL Draft order. Jacksonville is third out of the four teams with 4-8 records when it comes to the strength of schedule tiebreaker.
Brittany Mahomes called out the Bengals for injury flop (Video)
The Cincinnati Bengals had a sketchy injury situation, and even Brittany Mahomes is questioning the legitimacy of it. The Bengals hosted the Kansas City Chiefs for Week 13 and are putting out quite an interesting game. Jessie Bates III of the Bengals was being switched out of the game due to an ‘injury,’ but the injury seemed to be far from legitimate as Bates stood comfortably until his replacement began running on the field, then laid down on the ground as if remembering he was ‘injured.’
3 reasons Odell Beckham Jr needs to sign with the Cowboys over Giants, Bills
Odell Beckham Jr. has narrowed his free agency to three teams. He’s visiting with the Cowboys on Monday, and here’s why he ought to sign with them. Odell Beckham Jr’s free agency is poised to come to a conclusion, finally, mid-week. Before then, he meets with the Dallas Cowboys on Monday after previously meeting with the New York Giants and Buffalo Bills last week.
Rams inactives: Troy Hill out, Brian Allen and Ernest Jones active
It was another week of injury questions for the Los Angeles Rams leading up to today’s game against the Seattle Seahawks. Having already ruled out Aaron Donald, Matthew Stafford and Terrell Lewis, the Rams carried additional injury concerns into Week 13. Brian Allen, Troy Hill and Ernest Jones were...
Giants receiver Kenny Golladay (illness) out vs. Commanders
New York Giants wide receiver Kenny Golladay will miss Sunday’s NFC East showdown against the visiting Washington Commanders due to
Jaguars list Travis Etienne (foot) as questionable on Week 13's injury report
Jacksonville Jaguars running back Travis Etienne (foot) is questionable to play in Week 13's game against the Detroit Lions. After limited practices with his foot injury, Etienne is officially considered questionable although there is optimism he will suit up in Week 13. In a potential opportunity against a Lions' defense allowing 20.6 FanDuel points per game to running backs, our models project Etienne to score 14.4 FanDuel points.
Report: Deion Sanders tells Jackson State players he’s going to Colorado
Hall of Fame cornerback Deion Sanders is moving up to a higher level of college football. Via Bruce Feldman of TheAthletic.com, Sanders told his players that he’s leaving Jackson State to become the new head coach at Colorado. Sanders spent three years at Jackson State. If he performs as...
Kenneth Walker (ankle) will not return Sunday for Seahawks in Week 13
Seattle Seahawks running back Kenneth Walker will not return Sunday in the team's Week 13 game against the Los Angeles Rams. Walker suffered an ankle injury during Sunday's contest. As the team went into the locker room for halftime, it officially ruled the rookie running back out for the rest of the night. DeeJay Dallas - originally ruled doubtful with an ankle injury of his own before returning - and Tony Jones Jr. are the available rushers.
Jacksonville's Travis Etienne (foot) expected to play in Week 13
Jacksonville Jaguars running back Travis Etienne (foot) is expected to play in the team's Week 13 game against the Detroit Lions. Etienne was pulled from the game in the first quarter of the Jags' Week 12 win over the Baltimore Ravens, but after the game it was reported that the team only held him on the sidelines out of an abundance of caution. While he was labeled with a questionable tag for today's tilt with the Lions, all indications have pointed towards Etienne playing without limitations in Week 13.
Seahawks Week 13 Inactives: Johnathan Abram 1 of 6 players ruled out vs. Rams
The Seattle Seahawks are desperate to snap their two-game losing streak and fight their way back into the playoff picture. They will look to do so against the patchwork Los Angeles Rams, who’s injury concerns have been well documented all year long. On Saturday, the Rams announced quarterback Matthew...
Watch: Seahawks CB Tariq Woolen Ties League Lead with 6th Pick vs. Rams
Seattle Seahawks rookie cornerback Tariq Woolen may just have launched himself into the unofficial lead for the Defensive Rookie of Year. The Seahawks entered SoFi Stadium against the Los Angeles Rams on Sunday looking to snap a two-game slide. Woolen aided in those efforts late in the first half, as he snagged a leaping interception in traffic off a pass from Rams quarterback John Wolford.
Detroit Lions 2023 NFL Draft picks: Following Week 13 win over Jaguars
After winning three-straight games, the Detroit Lions came up just short on Thanksgiving Day against the Buffalo Bills. Despite going toe-to-toe with arguably the best team in the league, the Lions could not get the job done as the Bills used a late field goal to escape Ford Field with a win.. That being said, the Lions bounced back this week with a dominating 40-14 win over the Jacksonville Jaguars. As far as the Los Angeles Rams go (we care about them because the Lions get their first-round pick), they lost again, which helps the Lions in terms of their draft position. Below are the Detroit Lions 2023 NFL Draft picks prior to Monday Night Football.
