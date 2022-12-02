ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
FanSided

FanSided

Pros and cons of 49ers signing Baker Mayfield to save their season

The Carolina Panthers releasing Baker Mayfield could save the San Francisco 49ers’ season. With Baker Mayfield being released by the Carolina Panthers on Monday, this leaves open an intriguing possibility for the NFC-contending San Francisco 49ers to put in a claim. While San Francisco improved to 8-4 on the...
FanSided

Jerry Jones reveals ridiculous reason why Ezekiel Elliott was disciplined

Ezekiel Elliott was not the starting running back when the Dallas Cowboys took the field Sunday night vs. the Colts. Here’s why he didn’t get the call. Entering Sunday night’s prime time clash with the Indianapolis Colts, Dallas Cowboys running back Ezekiel Elliott had played in 97 regular-season contests and started each one of them. And he was the club’s starter in four postseason games as well.
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Jaguars are 7th in 2023 NFL Draft order after Week 13

The Jacksonville Jaguars are inching closer to yet another offseason with a top 10 pick in the NFL Draft. With five weeks left to play, the Jaguars are currently seventh in the 2023 NFL Draft order. Jacksonville is third out of the four teams with 4-8 records when it comes to the strength of schedule tiebreaker.
FanSided

Brittany Mahomes called out the Bengals for injury flop (Video)

The Cincinnati Bengals had a sketchy injury situation, and even Brittany Mahomes is questioning the legitimacy of it. The Bengals hosted the Kansas City Chiefs for Week 13 and are putting out quite an interesting game. Jessie Bates III of the Bengals was being switched out of the game due to an ‘injury,’ but the injury seemed to be far from legitimate as Bates stood comfortably until his replacement began running on the field, then laid down on the ground as if remembering he was ‘injured.’
FanSided

3 reasons Odell Beckham Jr needs to sign with the Cowboys over Giants, Bills

Odell Beckham Jr. has narrowed his free agency to three teams. He’s visiting with the Cowboys on Monday, and here’s why he ought to sign with them. Odell Beckham Jr’s free agency is poised to come to a conclusion, finally, mid-week. Before then, he meets with the Dallas Cowboys on Monday after previously meeting with the New York Giants and Buffalo Bills last week.
numberfire.com

Jaguars list Travis Etienne (foot) as questionable on Week 13's injury report

Jacksonville Jaguars running back Travis Etienne (foot) is questionable to play in Week 13's game against the Detroit Lions. After limited practices with his foot injury, Etienne is officially considered questionable although there is optimism he will suit up in Week 13. In a potential opportunity against a Lions' defense allowing 20.6 FanDuel points per game to running backs, our models project Etienne to score 14.4 FanDuel points.
NBC Sports

Report: Deion Sanders tells Jackson State players he’s going to Colorado

Hall of Fame cornerback Deion Sanders is moving up to a higher level of college football. Via Bruce Feldman of TheAthletic.com, Sanders told his players that he’s leaving Jackson State to become the new head coach at Colorado. Sanders spent three years at Jackson State. If he performs as...
numberfire.com

Kenneth Walker (ankle) will not return Sunday for Seahawks in Week 13

Seattle Seahawks running back Kenneth Walker will not return Sunday in the team's Week 13 game against the Los Angeles Rams. Walker suffered an ankle injury during Sunday's contest. As the team went into the locker room for halftime, it officially ruled the rookie running back out for the rest of the night. DeeJay Dallas - originally ruled doubtful with an ankle injury of his own before returning - and Tony Jones Jr. are the available rushers.
numberfire.com

Jacksonville's Travis Etienne (foot) expected to play in Week 13

Jacksonville Jaguars running back Travis Etienne (foot) is expected to play in the team's Week 13 game against the Detroit Lions. Etienne was pulled from the game in the first quarter of the Jags' Week 12 win over the Baltimore Ravens, but after the game it was reported that the team only held him on the sidelines out of an abundance of caution. While he was labeled with a questionable tag for today's tilt with the Lions, all indications have pointed towards Etienne playing without limitations in Week 13.
Yardbarker

Watch: Seahawks CB Tariq Woolen Ties League Lead with 6th Pick vs. Rams

Seattle Seahawks rookie cornerback Tariq Woolen may just have launched himself into the unofficial lead for the Defensive Rookie of Year. The Seahawks entered SoFi Stadium against the Los Angeles Rams on Sunday looking to snap a two-game slide. Woolen aided in those efforts late in the first half, as he snagged a leaping interception in traffic off a pass from Rams quarterback John Wolford.
Detroit Sports Nation

Detroit Lions 2023 NFL Draft picks: Following Week 13 win over Jaguars

After winning three-straight games, the Detroit Lions came up just short on Thanksgiving Day against the Buffalo Bills. Despite going toe-to-toe with arguably the best team in the league, the Lions could not get the job done as the Bills used a late field goal to escape Ford Field with a win.. That being said, the Lions bounced back this week with a dominating 40-14 win over the Jacksonville Jaguars. As far as the Los Angeles Rams go (we care about them because the Lions get their first-round pick), they lost again, which helps the Lions in terms of their draft position. Below are the Detroit Lions 2023 NFL Draft picks prior to Monday Night Football.
FanSided

FanSided

