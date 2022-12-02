After winning three-straight games, the Detroit Lions came up just short on Thanksgiving Day against the Buffalo Bills. Despite going toe-to-toe with arguably the best team in the league, the Lions could not get the job done as the Bills used a late field goal to escape Ford Field with a win.. That being said, the Lions bounced back this week with a dominating 40-14 win over the Jacksonville Jaguars. As far as the Los Angeles Rams go (we care about them because the Lions get their first-round pick), they lost again, which helps the Lions in terms of their draft position. Below are the Detroit Lions 2023 NFL Draft picks prior to Monday Night Football.

5 HOURS AGO