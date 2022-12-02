Read full article on original website
ajmc.com
TPS Improves PAH Functional Outcomes in a Pediatric Population
The study investigators wanted more data on long-term outcomes in pediatric patients following implantation of a transcatheter Potts shunt (TPS) for treatment of severe pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH). Despite instances of clinical worsening and malfunctioning devices, pediatric patients who have severe pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH) exhibited significant, durable improvement in...
ajmc.com
What Predicts Good Outcomes With Axi-cel? Investigators Support “Timely” Treatment
Investigators from Fred Hutchison Cancer Research Center hoped to gain insights into what factors can predict success with axi-cel in patients with relapsed or refractory diffuse large B-cell lymphoma (DLBCL). As the use of chimeric antigen receptor (CAR) T-cell therapy moves into earlier lines of care in lymphoma, identifying when...
Insights lead to new guidelines for children with cerebral palsy | Pediatric Research
When we think about the transformative power of research, we often think about new drug development, discovering a new molecular pathway or developing a new device or procedure. Another way research transforms care is when experts gather the latest evidence and use it to inform guidelines for the care of people with specific conditions.
Medical News Today
Alzheimer’s disease: Urine biomarker may provide early detection, study shows
In a recent study, researchers in China recruited hundreds of participants with healthy cognition or dementia to study biomarkers for Alzheimer’s disease that can be detected early. The researchers focused their study on urinary formic acid, a formaldehyde product. By checking participants’ formic acid levels, the researchers learned that...
Patients suffering with hard-to-treat depression may get relief from noninvasive magnetic brain stimulation
Not only is depression a debilitating disease, but it is also widespread. Approximately 20 million adult Americans experience at least one episode of depression per year. Millions of them take medication to treat their depression. But for many, the medications don’t work: Either they have minimal or no effect, or the side effects are intolerable. These patients have what is called treatment-resistant depression. One promising treatment for such patients is a type of brain stimulation therapy called transcranial magnetic stimulation. This treatment is not new; it has been around since 1995. The U.S. Food and Drug Administration cleared transcranial magnetic...
Researchers have gained an understanding of how heart failure occurs in people with kidney disease
Our understanding of the mechanism of heart failure with preserved ejection fraction is getting closer to reality thanks to new research from researchers at the Interdisciplinary Stem Cell Institute (ISCI) at Miller Medical School in Miami.
Cannabis For Tourette Syndrome? Significant Improvement In Quality Of Life, Finds Israeli Study
Tourette syndrome (TS) patients who consume cannabis products report significant improvements in their quality of life and often reduce their intake of prescription medicines, according to data published in the journal Cannabis and Cannabinoid Research, reported NORML. The study titled “Use of Medical Cannabis in Patients with Gilles de la...
Female children undergo gender transition treatment at a higher rate than males
New information suggests that young girls are initiating treatment to transition into boys more often than their male counterparts. This comes as the popularity of double mastectomy surgeries among minors rapidly increases.
MedicalXpress
Risk of uterine diseases, cancers up with tamoxifen treatment
Tamoxifen treatment is associated with increased risk of endometrial hyperplasia, polyps, and carcinoma, as well as other uterine cancers, according to a study published online Nov. 28 in JAMA Network Open. Ki-Jin Ryu, M.D., Ph.D., from the Korea University College of Medicine in Seoul, and colleagues examined the association of...
Medical News Today
Stroke: Researchers develop AI model to predict a person’s 10-year risk
Each year, an estimated 15 million people globally experience a stroke. A person may have a better outcome following a stroke if treated quickly. In a new study, researchers used artificial intelligence and a single chest X-ray to predict a person’s 10-year risk of dying from a stroke or heart attack.
Washington Examiner
Older people are increasingly living alone. That's not good for any of us
For Americans aged 50 and older, living alone is on the rise. This increase isn't a result of the COVID-19 pandemic . Instead, it's been decades in the making. Among other things, it is a result of shifting attitudes toward marriage, careers, and children. Approximately 15 million people aged 50...
scitechdaily.com
Autism Breakthrough: New Treatment Significantly Improves Social Skills and Brain Function
The treatment caused neurological changes, including a decrease in inflammation and an increase in functionality, according to the researchers. A recent Tel Aviv University study found that pressure chamber therapy greatly improved social skills and the condition of the autistic brain. The research was carried out on autism animal models. The researchers discovered changes in the brain, including a decrease in neuroinflammation, which has been linked to autism. Furthermore, the social functioning of the animal models treated in the pressure chamber improved significantly. The success of the research has significant implications for the applicability and understanding of pressure chamber therapy as a treatment for autism.
Medical News Today
Type 2 diabetes: Artificial intelligence model predicts onset within 12 hours
Researchers recently created an artificial intelligence model that predicts diabetes onset with 12 hours of blood glucose data collected from a wearable device. They say their model could aid the diagnosis of prediabetes and help prevent type 2 diabetes. How the AI model will impact rates of type 2 diabetes...
psychologytoday.com
Clinical Services for Eating Disorders in All Ages
Many people with eating disorders transit from child and adolescent to adult clinical services. This transition often creates a gap in regular treatment and interruption of the therapeutic relationship with negative consequences. The change in the nature of the treatment often disorients patients and their parents. All-age eating disorder clinical...
ajmc.com
Two Ways Health Systems Are Moving Toward Greater Oncology Stewardship
The increasing complexity and costs of oncology care and resulting patient financial toxicity is driving more health systems to adopt oncology stewardship principles in their pharmacy practices, according to a session at the American Society of Health-System Pharmacists (ASHP) 2022 Midyear Clinical Meeting & Exposition. Most health care professionals are...
When does mental distress become a mental illness?
Human beings experience a range of emotions, some of which are pleasant, such as joy and happiness, and others that are uncomfortable or even painful, such as anxiety, anger or grief. Often, emotional discomfort or pain is temporary and appropriate to the circumstances. It is natural, and even helpful, to experience anxiety when facing a difficult decision, or grief when a loved one dies. However, when painful mental states are long-lasting and interfere with our ability to function well in our daily lives and relationships, it can mean we are experiencing a form of mental illness. Mental illnesses usually have...
Second Death in Trial of Experimental Alzheimer's Drug Is Raising Concerns
Two fatal cases of brain hemorrhage have now been linked to the experimental Alzheimer’s drug lecanemab. The patients died after being treated with a blood thinner or a clot-busting drug. Doctors suspect that by stripping away amyloid deposits, lecanemab weakens blood vessels and leaves them vulnerable to bleeds. TUESDAY,...
physiciansweekly.com
Uncomplicated Acute Aortic Dissection: Endovascular Versus Medical Therapy
Despite the lack of evidence, thoracic endovascular aortic repair (TEVAR) has become the treatment of choice for uncomplicated type B aortic dissection (uTBAD). The purpose of this study was to evaluate the effectiveness of the first TEVAR after uTBAD with medical treatment alone in terms of reducing mortality and morbidity. Adults aged 65 and over with index hospitalizations for acute uTBAD between January 1, 2011, and December 31, 2018, were included in this cohort research using inpatient claims data from the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services, with follow-up accessible through December 31, 2019. All-cause mortality, hospitalizations for cardiovascular issues, hospitalizations for aortic issues, hospitalizations for aortic issues a second time, and aortic interventions after the first TEVAR vs. medicinal treatment were included as outcomes using an inverse probability weighting scheme based on the propensity score.
Channel 3000
Deferiprone Not Beneficial for Newly Diagnosed Parkinson Disease
THURSDAY, Dec. 1, 2022 (HealthDay News) — For patients newly diagnosed with Parkinson disease, deferiprone is associated with worse scores in measures of parkinsonism, according to a study published in the Dec. 1 issue of the New England Journal of Medicine. David Devos, M.D., Ph.D., from the University of...
Greatist
What Drinks Have the Most Magnesium?
Magnesium is an essential nutrient that can be found in a variety of food and drinks. Magnesium is a mineral found in food and drink all over the world. It plays a role in hundreds of your body’s everyday chemical reactions. It’s also linked to a bunch of health benefits. Thirsty? Let’s find out what drinks have magnesium in them so you can top yourself up on the go.
