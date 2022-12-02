Read full article on original website
18-year-old killed in Southington crash
SOUTHINGTON, Conn. (WTNH) — An 18-year-old was killed Sunday morning after driving off the road and crashing into a wooded area in Southington, according to authorities. Joshua Ryan Chevalier, of Southington, was pronounced dead at the scene. No one else was in the vehicle. He was driving at about 5 a.m. when he lost control […]
Teen loses control of vehicle, lands off-road in fatal crash: Police
SOUTHINGTON, Conn. — A teenager died after losing control of his car and going off-road in Southington on Sunday, police said. Around 5 a.m., Southington police said a nearby officer responded to the sound of screeching tires and the sound of a crash. While investigating the scene, the officer found a single car that went off the roadway and landed in a wooded area.
Crash involving CT transit bus, 2 tractor trailers and others vehicles closes I-84 in West Hartford
WEST HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - A collision closed Interstate 84 westbound in West Hartford early Monday morning. State police said the crash involved a CT Transit Bus, two tractor trailers, a postal truck and two passenger vehicles. It happened around 5 a.m. on Monday between exits 43 and 44. The...
1 dead in Stonington I-95 crash
STONINGTON, Conn. (WTNH) — A 21-year-old woman was killed early Sunday morning in a crash on Interstate 95, according to Connecticut State Police. Police received several 911 calls at about 1:15 a.m. that a person was walking south on the interstate near Exit 91, according to authorities. Troopers then found the crash. According to troopers, […]
One Rhode Islander killed, another injured in overnight crash in CT
STONINGTON, R.I. (WLNE) — One Rhode Islander was killed and another was seriously injured after a single-vehicle crash on I-95 in Connecticut. State Troopers identified the victim as 21-year-old Samantha Stone, of Ashaway, Rhode Island. She was pronounced dead at the scene. Connecticut State Police said the crash happened...
Woman charged with drunk driving on UConn campus
MANSFIELD, CT (WFSB) - State police said they charged a woman with driving under the influence and reckless driving after she sped through the University of Connecticut campus on Sunday. Troopers said they arrested Caitryn Byrka, 33, of South Windsor. Sunday shortly after 4 a.m., state police said they were...
VIDEO: Motor vehicle collision closes I-84 in West Hartford
Nicole Nalepa and Scot Haney have the news and weather for the morning of Dec. 5, including a preview of a court appearance for a suspected baby killer. The man accused of killing his daughter in Naugatuck and spending nearly two weeks on the run is due to face a judge Monday morning.
Woman critical after struck by school bus in Connecticut
A woman is in critical condition after they were struck by a school bus in Connecticut Friday morning, according to authorities.
Suspected Naugatuck baby killer faces a judge
WATERBURY, CT (WFSB) - The man accused of killing his daughter in Naugatuck and spending nearly two weeks on the run faced a judge Monday morning. Christopher Francisquini was caught by police Friday following a search that involved multiple law enforcement agencies, including the FBI. He went before a judge...
One person dead following early morning crash on I-95 in Stonington
STONINGTON, CT. (WFSB) - A serious crash on I-95 south shut down the highway for several hours on Sunday. Responding officers stated that there was a one car motor vehicle crash on the left side of the roadway. The car appeared to have struck a tree head on shortly before...
Connecticut will give you $50K if you can help solve these homicide cases
NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — Did you see something? Say something. Across Connecticut, many families have waited decades to see justice for their loved ones. In some, they’ve died without having answers. The state allows the governor to authorize up to a $50,000 reward for information that leads to an arrest and conviction in a […]
Middletown police officer dies of cancer
Middletown Police Officer Matt Silvestrini passed away peacefully Saturday evening after suffering a long battle with uncurable brain cancer.
Police investigate robbery at Groton Henny Penny
GROTON, Conn. (WTNH) — The Groton Town Police are searching for a suspect involved in a robbery at the Henny Penny. Police say the incident happened Saturday night around 7:15 p.m. at 1270 Gold Star Highway. One suspect entered the store, allegedly brandishing a knife and demanding money, according to police. The suspect left the […]
Troopers Investigate After Shots Fired In CT Neighborhood
An investigation is underway after shots were fired in a Connecticut neighborhood.Troopers in Hartford County received a report at about 9:20 p.m. on Tuesday, Nov. 29, from a Burlington resident who heard gunshots fired on West Ledge Road, Connecticut State Police reported.Police reported finding t…
Man hospitalized after car drives into Vernon reservoir
VERNON, Conn. (WTNH) — A man was hospitalized after a car accidentally drove into a reservoir in Vernon Saturday morning. According to Vernon police, a car accidentally drove off the road at 415 Lake St. into Risley Reservoir just before 12 p.m. The driver, an adult man, was transported to a hospital for injuries. Police […]
Two dead after car flips during alleged escape from police stop in Worcester
WORCESTER, Mass. — A fatal crash that killed two in Worcester early Saturday morning occurred after the driver of the vehicle sped away from a police stop, according to the Worcester Police Department. Two of the seven occupants of a Toyota Highlander involved in a pedestrian altercation were pronounced...
Robbery at Gas Station in Town of Groton Under Investigation
Groton Town Police are investigating after a robbery at a gas station on Saturday night. Officers were called to the Henny Penny on the Gold Star Highway around 7:15 p.m. after getting a report of a robbery. According to investigators, a man entered the business, reportedly brandished a knife and...
Christopher Francisquini arrested after two-week manhunt
Francisquini was apprehended at 3:05pm today in the area of 400 Grand Street in the City of Waterbury, according to Naugatuck police. Holiday lights: The lights are shining brightly at Page Park. Updated: 17 hours ago. It's really looking like the holidays in Bristol!. Updated: 17 hours ago. At one...
Man Hospitalized After Shooting in Hartford
A man in his 30s is hospitalized after he was shot in Hartford Friday night. Hartford police officers responded to Russ Street at 10:51 p.m. after someone called to report that a person has been shot and they found a victim with gunshot wounds. Police said his injuries are not...
Trial for 2019 Preston fatal shooting avoided with no contest plea
NEW LONDON, Conn. (WTNH) – A man about to go on trial for a 2019 fatal shooting in Preston has avoided trial by pleading nolo contendere and now will be sentenced in February on first-degree manslaughter with a firearm charge. Francis Giannelli, 28, of Glastonbury, was charged with the shooting death of 35-year-old Robert Thompson […]
