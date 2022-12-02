Read full article on original website
Malheur County Sheriff Wolfe issues statement on his involvement with BM 114 lawsuit
EASTERN OREGON– Malheur County Sheriff Brian Wolfe has made a statement regarding his involvement in a lawsuit against Oregon Governor Kate Brown and Oregon Attorney General Ellen Rosenblum, challenging the constitutionality of Ballot Measure 114. Ballot Measure 114 was passed into law on November 8, 2022, and bans the...
Update on the status of FICS transactions in the Pended/Delayed Queue – Oregon
OREGON – (Press release from Oregon State Police) BM114 becomes law on December 8, 2022. Since November 8, 2022, the FICS unit has experienced unprecedented volumes of firearms transactions never seen before in the program’s 26-year history. OSP continues to work diligently to process and resolve as many of the pended/delayed FICS transactions as possible.
OLCC issues mandatory marijuana product recall
PORTLAND – The Oregon Liquor and Cannabis Commission (OLCC) has issued a mandatory recall for several marijuana products due to the potential presence of pesticides. The possible marijuana product contamination is a result of failure to follow OLCC and Oregon Health Authority (OHA) rules for tracking and isolating marijuana products where the presence of pesticides has been detected.
Joseph FFA Showing the Value of Eastern Oregon at FFA Nationals
JOSEPH – The FFA means something different to everyone, and not just because the acronym no longer explicitly stands for “Future Farmers of America.” Though still maintaining a heavy agricultural focus, the organization continuously provides youth with educational and vocational opportunities well beyond what may be available in typical junior high and high school settings. In addition, FFA connects these youth with an entirely unique national community made up of mentors and peers alike. Nowhere better are these skills and community connections showcased than at the FFA National Convention. Chapters from across the nation come together to participate in various competitions and educational events as well as reflect on the hard work of their members.
Several local volleyball players named for All-State Awards
OREGON – The 2022 Oregon Class 1A All-State Volleyball Awards have been announced with several players from the area making the list. OH Kali Dransfeldt, sr., North Clackamas Christian. L Kaitlyn FitzHenry, sr., Trinity Lutheran. OH Halsie Hempfling, sr., St. Paul. OH Madison Hernandez, jr., Central Christian. L Halee...
