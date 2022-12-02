JOSEPH – The FFA means something different to everyone, and not just because the acronym no longer explicitly stands for “Future Farmers of America.” Though still maintaining a heavy agricultural focus, the organization continuously provides youth with educational and vocational opportunities well beyond what may be available in typical junior high and high school settings. In addition, FFA connects these youth with an entirely unique national community made up of mentors and peers alike. Nowhere better are these skills and community connections showcased than at the FFA National Convention. Chapters from across the nation come together to participate in various competitions and educational events as well as reflect on the hard work of their members.

