27 First News
Daniel Joseph Sis, Sharon, PA
SHARON, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – Daniel Joseph Sis, 72, of West Hickory, Pennsylvania, passed away peacefully on Friday, December 2, 2022 in Nugent Convalescent Home, Hermitage, Pennsylvania. Daniel was born September 11, 1950 to Helena Mary (Grajcar) and Joseph Sis in Sharon, Pennsylvania. He graduated from Sharpsville High School, class...
27 First News
Charlene Troy, Warren, Ohio
WARREN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Charlene Troy, 80, of Warren, Ohio, died Tuesday, November 29, 2022 at St. Joseph Warren Hospital. She was born October 20, 1942, in Warren, Ohio, a daughter of the late Paul William Thigpen and the late Mary Ellen (Drummond) Thigpen. She was a graduate of...
27 First News
Mary Jane “Janie” Grandolfo, Salem, Ohio
SALEM, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Mary Jane “Janie” Grandolfo, 91, died, Sunday, December 4, 2022 at Salem Regional Medical Center surrounded by her family. Janie was born January 31, 1931 in Salem, Ohio, the daughter of the late Anthony “Tony,” Sr. and Susie (Zamarelli )Petrucci. Janie...
27 First News
Randall “Rand” E. Davis, Sr., North Benton, Ohio
NORTH BENTON, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Randall “Rand” Davis, 73, of North Benton, Ohio, passed away Thursday, December 1, 2022 from pneumonia complications. He was the son of Marian and Ray Davis, Sr., born on November 4, 1949. Randy retired from General Motors, where he worked for 32...
27 First News
Frances Marie DeBonis, Hermitage, PA
HERMITAGE, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – Frances Marie DeBonis, 85, of Hermitage passed away with her two sons and beloved friend, Karen, at her side Thursday morning, December 1, 2022, at her home. Mrs. DeBonis was born September 28, 1937, in Sharon, a daughter of the late Samuel and Carmelina (Santell)...
27 First News
Sandra “Sandy” Lee McBane Hill, Columbiana, Ohio
COLUMBIANA, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Sandra “Sandy” Lee McBane Hill, age 80, of Columbiana, died on Saturday, December 3, 2022, in Columbiana. She was born on September 25, 1942, in Salem, Ohio, daughter of the late Norman and M. June Lundgren McBane. She graduated from Milligan College, obtained...
27 First News
James P. O’Hara, Youngstown, Ohio
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – James P. O’Hara, 92, formerly of Youngstown, passed away Tuesday, September 27, 2022. James was born October 2, 1929, in Youngstown, the ninth of 12 children born to William and Elizabeth Prendergast O’Hara. He proudly served with the United States Army and was...
27 First News
Mary F. (Wallerick) Thomas, Youngstown, Ohio
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Private services were held on Thursday, December 1, 2022, for Mary F. Thomas, 94, who passed away on Thursday, November 24, 2022. Mary was born on May 31, 1928, in Youngstown, a daughter of John N. and Mary Louise Fok Wallerick. Mary was a cashier...
27 First News
Pauline D. Hall, Struthers, Ohio
STRUTHERS, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Pauline D. Hall, 88, of Struthers, passed away peacefully on Thursday, December 1, 2022, with her family by her side. Pauline was born on February 10, 1934, in Struthers, the youngest child of John and Anna Artim Korechko. She graduated from Struthers High School in...
27 First News
Valerie Catherine Thouvenin, Canton, Ohio
CANTON, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Valerie Catherine Thouvenin went home to be with the Lord suddenly Monday, November 28, 2022. She was just 30 years old and was a lifelong resident of Canton. She was born in Canton, Ohio February 17, 1992. She was a graduate of Canton South High...
27 First News
Robert M. Wynn, New Castle, PA
NEW CASTLE, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes)- Robert M. Wynn, 63, of New Castle, passed away on Friday morning, December 2, 2022, in his home. Mr. Wynn was born on December 1, 1955, in New Castle, a son of the late Calvin and Shirley (Atkinson) Wynn, Sr. A lifelong area resident, he was...
27 First News
Albert J. “Al” Protopapa, Youngstown, Ohio
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Albert J. “Al” Protopapa, 81, passed away peacefully in his sleep, Friday morning, December 2, 2022, at Austinwoods. Albert was born July 8, 1941, in Youngstown, a son of the late James and Mary Sablyak Protopapa and lived in the area most of his life.
27 First News
JoAnn Nagy, Austintown, Ohio
AUSTINTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – JoAnn Nagy, 89, passed away peacefully, Wednesday evening, November 23, 2022, at her home. JoAnn was born July 14, 1933, in Youngstown, a daughter of the late Stephen Mitchoff and Geraldine Duke Mitchoff and was a lifelong area resident. She was a graduate of Chaney...
27 First News
Mary C. Santangelo, Boardman, Ohio
BOARDMAN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Mary C. Santangelo, 98, of Boardman, passed away Sunday, November 27, 2022, with her loving family by her side. Mary will always be remembered and loved for her generosity, caring nature and smile. She was born February 26, 1924, in Youngstown, the daughter of Claude...
27 First News
Thomas A. Rolland, Sr., Youngstown, Ohio
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Thomas A. Rolland, Sr., 75, passed away Friday morning, December 2, 2022, at Mercy Health at St. Elizabeth Youngstown Hospital, surrounded by his loving family. Thomas, known by his family and friends as “Tom,” was born May 16, 1947 in Youngstown, Ohio, a son of...
27 First News
Albert Torres, Jr., Youngstown, Ohio
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Albert Torres, Jr., 86, of Youngstown, passed away on Thursday, November 24, 2022, at home surrounded by his loving family. Al (also known as Diamond) was born July 11, 1936, the middle son of Teresa and Albert Torres, Sr. and was a lifelong Youngstown resident.
27 First News
Alfred Pete Nerone, Struthers, Ohio
STRUTHERS, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Alfred Pete Nerone, 70, died Monday, November 28, 2022, at St. Elizabeth Youngstown Hospital. Alfred, affectionately known as Freddie, was born June 30, 1952, in Youngstown, a son of Alfred and Angeline M. Brunnetti Nerone. He was a graduate of Poland High School and was...
27 First News
Edward “Eddie” J. Edgerton, Poland, Ohio
POLAND, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) — Edward “Eddie” J. Edgerton, 79, passed away peacefully at home Wednesday morning, November 30, 2022. Eddie was born December 4, 1942, in Youngstown, a son of Chester J. and Edith K. Ellgas Edgerton, and was a lifelong resident of the Youngstown area. He was the oldest individual with Down Syndrome in Mahoning County.
27 First News
Agnes M. Pierson, Youngstown, Ohio
YOUGNSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Agnes M. Pierson, 86, who passed away November 26, 2022 at Austintown Healthcare Center. She was born October 16, 1936, in Youngstown, a daughter of John Schengeli and Rose (Flaker) Schengeli. Agnes graduated from East High School. She worked office/clerical positions at Isaly’s Dairy, Youngstown...
27 First News
Charlotte Anne Behling, Cortland, Ohio
CORTLAND, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Charlotte Anne Behling, 75, of Cortland, Ohio passed away Thursday, December 1, 2022 at St. Joseph Warren Hospital. She was born November 15, 1947 in Columbus, Ohio, a daughter of the late Charles Pierson and the late Norma (Gilmore) Pierson. She worked at Trumbull Memorial...
