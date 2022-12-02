Read full article on original website
Giannis Antetokounmpo Tweets A Photo With LeBron James After Loss To Lakers
Giannis Antetokounmpo sent out a tweet after losing to LeBron James and the Los Angeles Lakers.
LeBron James Says Anthony Davis Is Clearly The No. 1 Option For The Lakers
LeBron James opined that it was the team's job to get Anthony Davis going, and it was the latter's job to be assertive.
Los Angeles Lakers ‘discussed’ Russell Westbrook trade involving DeMar DeRozan
The Los Angeles Lakers are beginning to climb their way up the NBA standings, largely carried by Anthony Davis and
NBA Twitter reacts to Anthony Davis' 55-point game vs. Wizards
It is not a stretch to say that Los Angeles Lakers superstar big man Anthony Davis is in the midst of the best stretch of his career. Just a couple of weeks ago, he posted four straight games with at least 30 points and 15 rebounds, and now he is going back into volcano mode.
Pacers vs. Warriors Prediction and Odds for Monday, December 5 (Golden State Should Roll at Home)
The Golden State Warriors are turning their season around, winning seven of their last 10 games to move to the No. 6 spot in the Western Conference. Golden State has an easy matchup with a struggling Indiana Pacers team on Monday, especially since Indiana will be without its best player, Tyrese Haliburton, due to a groin injury.
3 major things the Lakers have in common with the 2020 title team
The Los Angeles Lakers got off to a horrible start this season and it looked like the year was going to slip away from the team before it even started. Los Angeles started with a 2-10 record and if it was not for a Matt Ryan prayer three, the team would have been 1-11.
NBA Super Fan Jimmy Goldstein Says Lakers Are Doomed, Clippers Much Better!
NBA super fan Jimmy Goldstein is throwing in the designer brand towel on the Lakers' shot at a championship this season ... telling TMZ Sports everyone should be focusing on the other L.A. team -- the Clippers!!. LeBron James and Co. are sitting at the bottom of the Western Conference...
Best NHL Odds for Every Game Today (Odds, Puck Lines and Totals for Monday, December 5)
Monday night brings us six NHL matchups on the board, with a gangbuster of a matchup in the early going at 7 p.m. ET from Boston. The 20-3-0 Bruins welcome the Vegas Golden Knights (18-7-1) to TD Garden for a terrific matchup amongst two of the best squads in their respective conferences.
Anthony Davis notches 55 points as Lakers beat Wizards
Anthony Davis erupted for a season-high 55 points, four shy of his career-high, and recorded his 10th consecutive double-double with
Joel Embiid passes Julius Erving for 4th most 30-point games for Sixers
Philadelphia 76ers star Joel Embiid is a rare breed in the NBA. The 7-foot big man just has the ability to do it all while out on the floor as he can take a defender off the dribble, he can knock down jumpers, he gets to the free-throw line, and he makes it all look easy.
Nets really gave Blake Griffin a tribute video for his first game back in Brooklyn
The Brooklyn Nets recognized Blake Griffin for his “storied” tenure with the team with a tribute video on his return. We’re as confused as you are. The tribute video for a player’s first game against his old team can be a touching way for an organization to say thank you to a former player, recognizing their best moments on the court and their contributions to building a winning culture. Or, maybe it can be an opportunity for an elaborate inside joke, smiling playfully at a player well-known for his sense of humor?
Chiefs vs. Broncos Prediction and Odds for NFL Week 14 (Fade Russell Wilson, Broncos at Home)
The Denver Broncos are so good at being bad. Every week it seems like they’ll start to be good, but then they find a new and interesting way to be terrible and lose. This past week it was a last second touchdown given up to Tyler Huntley and the Ravens that downed the riding Russell Wilsons, 10-9. What interesting and awful way will they find to blow the game this week, I can’t wait to find out.
Knicks PG Derrick Rose Linked to Rockets Rival in Trade Rumor
The Houston Rockets and the NBA represent a constantly-in-motion thing ... and All Knicks, powered by Sports Illustrated, is here to chronicle it for you - news and rumors from H-Town and beyond ...
Curry and the Warriors face the Pacers
Indiana Pacers (12-11, sixth in the Eastern Conference) vs. Golden State Warriors (13-11, sixth in the Western Conference) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK NBA LINE: Warriors -9.5; over/under is 241.5. BOTTOM LINE: Stephen Curry and the Golden State Warriors host the Indiana Pacers. Curry ranks fourth in the NBA averaging 30.8 points per...
Celtics look to spoil Raptors’ home mojo
The visiting Boston Celtics can expect to see the best version of the Raptors on Monday night since Toronto seemingly
10 Times Sport Team Owners Were Accused Of Racist Behavior And The Consequences They Were Handed
From Jerry Jones to Kelly Loeffler.
Cubs considering former Cy Young winner to shore up pitching rotation
The Chicago Cubs are looking at an aged pitcher who might still have some left in the tank to beef up their rotation. The Chicago Cubs should be looking to make some moves, especially after missing out on Jose Abreu, who left the cross-town rival White Sox to sign with the Houston Astros.
Jimmy Butler, Ja Morant in spotlight as Heat, Grizzlies meet
The Miami Heat, who are set to end their four-game road trip with a game against the Memphis Grizzlies on
NBA games today: Celtics vs Raptors, Heat vs Grizzlies are best NBA games on Monday
Bookmark. Save. Favorite. Do your thing. This is the one-stop shop for everything related to the NBA schedule for the
Marvin Harrison Jr. had perfect reaction on Twitter to USC losing Pac-12 title game
Ohio State’s Marvin Harrison Jr. had the perfect reaction after watching USC fumble its College Football Playoff bag in the Pac-12 Championship Game. It’s difficult to determine where the blame should be placed for the unexpectedness of the College Football Playoff chaos that awaits the world. USC obviously...
