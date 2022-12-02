The Brooklyn Nets recognized Blake Griffin for his “storied” tenure with the team with a tribute video on his return. We’re as confused as you are. The tribute video for a player’s first game against his old team can be a touching way for an organization to say thank you to a former player, recognizing their best moments on the court and their contributions to building a winning culture. Or, maybe it can be an opportunity for an elaborate inside joke, smiling playfully at a player well-known for his sense of humor?

40 MINUTES AGO