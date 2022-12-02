ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
3 major things the Lakers have in common with the 2020 title team

The Los Angeles Lakers got off to a horrible start this season and it looked like the year was going to slip away from the team before it even started. Los Angeles started with a 2-10 record and if it was not for a Matt Ryan prayer three, the team would have been 1-11.
NBA Super Fan Jimmy Goldstein Says Lakers Are Doomed, Clippers Much Better!

NBA super fan Jimmy Goldstein is throwing in the designer brand towel on the Lakers' shot at a championship this season ... telling TMZ Sports everyone should be focusing on the other L.A. team -- the Clippers!!. LeBron James and Co. are sitting at the bottom of the Western Conference...
Nets really gave Blake Griffin a tribute video for his first game back in Brooklyn

The Brooklyn Nets recognized Blake Griffin for his “storied” tenure with the team with a tribute video on his return. We’re as confused as you are. The tribute video for a player’s first game against his old team can be a touching way for an organization to say thank you to a former player, recognizing their best moments on the court and their contributions to building a winning culture. Or, maybe it can be an opportunity for an elaborate inside joke, smiling playfully at a player well-known for his sense of humor?
Chiefs vs. Broncos Prediction and Odds for NFL Week 14 (Fade Russell Wilson, Broncos at Home)

The Denver Broncos are so good at being bad. Every week it seems like they’ll start to be good, but then they find a new and interesting way to be terrible and lose. This past week it was a last second touchdown given up to Tyler Huntley and the Ravens that downed the riding Russell Wilsons, 10-9. What interesting and awful way will they find to blow the game this week, I can’t wait to find out.
Curry and the Warriors face the Pacers

Indiana Pacers (12-11, sixth in the Eastern Conference) vs. Golden State Warriors (13-11, sixth in the Western Conference) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK NBA LINE: Warriors -9.5; over/under is 241.5. BOTTOM LINE: Stephen Curry and the Golden State Warriors host the Indiana Pacers. Curry ranks fourth in the NBA averaging 30.8 points per...
Cubs considering former Cy Young winner to shore up pitching rotation

The Chicago Cubs are looking at an aged pitcher who might still have some left in the tank to beef up their rotation. The Chicago Cubs should be looking to make some moves, especially after missing out on Jose Abreu, who left the cross-town rival White Sox to sign with the Houston Astros.
