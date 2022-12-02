Read full article on original website
Related
richlandsource.com
Section of Cline Ave. closed in Mansfield through Dec. 8
MANSFIELD -- Due to water main repairs, the City of Mansfield has announced it will be necessary to close the following road while repairs are being completed. Cline Avenue from Wood Street to Bertram Avenue.
richlandsource.com
Community health clinic to host free holiday event celebrating sobriety on Dec. 8
MANSFIELD -- The fourth annual celebrating sobriety holiday party is set for Thursday, Dec. 8 from 6 to 8 p.m. at 41 Bowman St., in Mansfield. This event features activities for children and adults, photos with Santa, dinner, music, giveaways, and support for all who have been impacted by addiction.
richlandsource.com
‘We’re giving back’: North End North Pole celebrates Christmas at North Lake Park
MANSFIELD -- Local children were welcomed into the North Lake Park pavilion Saturday with the sounds of jingling reindeer antler headbands, Christmas music and crinkling candy cane wrappers. The Mansfield Parks and Recreation Department, North End Community Improvement Collaborative, The Mansfield/Richland County Public Library, Evolving Through Love and Richland County...
richlandsource.com
Mansfield looks elsewhere to find solutions to community development, codes enforcement issues
MANSFIELD -- Adrian Ackerman is a data person, comfortable with numbers and their analysis. That helped peek the interest of the City of Mansfield's development director earlier this year during an internet training conference involving the City of Kettering, a suburb of Dayton.
richlandsource.com
Area Agency on Aging presents awards at annual meeting
ONTARIO -- The Ohio District 5 Area Agency on Aging, Inc. annual meeting took place on Thursday, Dec. 1, 2022, at the Mid-Ohio Conference Center in Mansfield. Nearly 250 service providers, Corporate Board, Foundation, Advisory Council members, community partners, staff, and dignitaries were in attendance.
whbc.com
Deadly NP Fire Ruled Arson, Reward Offered
NEW PHILADELPHIA, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – The fire that claimed the life of a New Philadelphia woman has been ruled an arson by the State Fire Marshal. No word on how that fire last week may have been started. 66-year-old Leanne Asuncion was found unresponsive in a...
travellens.co
15 Best Restaurants in Canton, OH
Canton, nicknamed the Hall of Fame City, is located in northeastern Ohio. It is situated on Nimishillen Creek, and it's where the National Football League (NFL) was founded in 1920, hence the nickname. Canton is the seat of Stark County and used to be an important manufacturing city, mainly because...
What flags can be flown in Medina's City Square?
In Medina, there’s proposed legislation in the works to better understand what flags can be flown on city property. It comes after some confusion occurred back in June.
richlandsource.com
Wygant honored with ‘Freedom From Selfishness’ philanthropy award
ASHLAND – The Women’s Fund Steering Committee of Ashland County Community Foundation has named Norma Wygant the 2022 recipient of the “Dr. Lucille G. Ford ‘Freedom from Selfishness’ Award.”. Named for Ashland County Community Foundation’s founding president, Dr. Lucille Ford, this annual award recognizes women...
akronlife.com
Christmas tree hunting in Wayne County
Find your perfect Christmas tree at a Wayne County farm. Dunlap Family Tree Farm Opening the day after Thanksgiving, this farm allows you to explore 14 acres of trees and chop your own or select from a variety of fresh-cut Christmas trees. Choose from white pine, Scotch pine, white spruce and more, with options both small and large. While there, enjoy hot chocolate and candy canes and snap pictures on Santa’s sleigh. Nov.27-Dec. 23, 5881 Hoy Road, Wooster, 330-464-4854.
richlandsource.com
Bent but not broken: Brunswick weathers scare to dispatch Euclid
It wasn't exactly Lewis & Clark in uncharted territory, but Brunswick had to survive its share of thorns while shedding Euclid 61-54 during this Ohio boys high school basketball game. Last season, Brunswick and Euclid faced off on January 21, 2022 at Brunswick High School. For more, click here.
Crews battle flames in Bay Village house fire
Fire crews battled flames in a Bay Village home just after midnight on Friday.
3 Places To Get Breakfast in the Akron Area
If so, you should visit these local restaurants in the Akron area. Since 1986, this family-owned restaurant has been offering delicious all-day breakfast. As early as 5:30 in the morning and as late as the early evening, you can grab a tasty 3-egg omelet, buttermilk pancakes, and Texas French toast. Customers recommend the gyro omelet with feta cheese, chili cheese omelet, and country fried steak with spicy sausage gravy.
This Diner Has Been Named the Best in Ohio
Diners have been a quintessential part of the American dining experience for decades and during the past century, they've become known for their large menu, homemade desserts, friendly service, and old-school ambiance.
Mount Vernon News
Tried and True Granola Co. plan new factory in Danville
Delbert and Susan Schlabach, owners of both The Home Place general store and Tried and True Granola Co. in Georgetown, have their sights set on expansion. Right now, Delbert and other family members are busy filling orders of smoked turkey, beef brisket, ribs and other delicacies that families love this time of year.
Person with measles visited NE Ohio shopping mall
Richland Public Health on Friday confirmed a case of measles in a person who visited a public place in the area earlier in the week.
richlandsource.com
Crestline sisters open Spot’s Rolling Bean Coffee Co.
CRESTLINE -- Abby Hocker's parents have told her she was drinking coffee as a 4-year-old. “They have a ton of stories of me loving coffee,” she said.
richlandsource.com
Burbank man killed in Wayne County crash
CONGRESS TOWNSHIP – A Burbank man was killed on Friday after a two-vehicle crash in Wayne County, according to the Wooster Post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol. Steven Catteau, 49, was severely injured as a result of injuries sustained from the crash. Metro-Lifeflight was called to the scene for transport to a medical facility. During the transport, Catteau had passed away as a result of the injuries sustained in the crash.
richlandsource.com
Too wild to tame: Magnolia Sandy Valley topples Sugarcreek Garaway
Magnolia Sandy Valley knocked off Sugarcreek Garaway 61-51 in an Ohio girls basketball matchup on December 3. The last time Magnolia Sandy Valley and Sugarcreek Garaway played in a 46-24 game on December 8, 2021. For more, click here.
spectrumnews1.com
Freeing the Falls: Ohio pledges $25 million toward taking down the Gorge Dam
AKRON, Ohio – A project to remove the Gorge Dam took a big step closer to realization Friday with the state announcing a $25 million contribution to the estimated $130 million needed to take the dam down. Located in Summit Metro Parks’ Gorge Park, the dam spans the Cuyahoga...
Comments / 0