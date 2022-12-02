ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WKBN

Pa. fire department treasurer allegedly steals over $300K of funds

By Vivian Muniz
WKBN
WKBN
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0sz7Sc_0jVU3kUl00

NEW COLUMBIA, UNION COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — The White Deer Township Fire Department treasurer is being accused of stealing over $300,000 worth of funds from the department over the course of nearly four years.

According to Pennsylvania State Police, in July 2022, members of the White Deer Township Fire Department reported to troopers the theft and unauthorized use of $197,000 of funds.

Two accused of retail theft at the Crossing Outlets

The fire department noticed an issue after reviewing bank statements dating back to December 2018 and saw transactions that seemed to be unauthorized.

Through an investigation, it was learned that the fire department treasurer Leann Fisher, 48, was the alleged suspect in the disappearance of the funds, PSP stated.

Officials believe Fisher is responsible for the loss of funds totaling around $351,978 from December 2018 to July 2022.

On Thursday charges were filed against Fisher through the district court.

Police are continuing to determine a more precise amount of funds lost and whether the time frame extends beyond December 2018.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WKBN.com.

Comments / 0

Related
WITF

Parents of gunman settle suit over PA State Police barracks ambush

(Scranton) — The parents of a gunman who killed a Pennsylvania state trooper and permanently disabled another eight years ago in an ambush of a police barracks have settled a lawsuit that accused them of partial responsibility for the attack. Tiffany Dickson, widow of Cpl. Bryon Dickson II, and...
wccsradio.com

STATE POLICE SEEKING INFORMATION ON HIT-AND-RUN WEDNESDAY MORNING

State Troopers are seeking information on a hit-and-run crash where a vehicle struck and injured a bicyclist in White Township yesterday. According to a news release from State Police, the crash happened between 7:20 and 7:50 Wednesday morning. A 31-year-old man from Saltsburg was riding his bike in the area of Rose Street and Robertshaw Drive near the Hoodlebug Trail when he was hit by a passing vehicle. The driver did not stop to render aid to the bicyclist. The victim was taken to Indiana Regional Medical Center for treatment of moderate injuries.
WFMJ.com

Brookfield woman awaits sentencing for quarter-of-a-million dollar embezzlement

A Brookfield woman who once served as the Liberty Local Schools treasurer has pleaded guilty to charges filed against her for stealing nearly a quarter-of-a-million dollars from a Trumbull County veterinary business. Tracey Obermiyer, 52, appeared in Trumbull County Common Pleas Court on Wednesday where she pleaded guilty to grand...
Outsider.com

Pennsylvania Poacher Busted With Nearly 40 Bucks in His Possession

A man from Kunkletown, Pennsylvania was arrested on the evening of Nov. 15 on multiple charges of poaching. Pennsylvania State Police at Lehighton took David J. Frantz Sr., 59, into custody after responding to a complaint from a resident of Polk Township. The resident described an unknown F-150 parked on private property with the door ajar and a rifle visible on the front seat.
abc27.com

Why are flags at half staff in Pennsylvania?

YORK COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — Governor Tom Wolf ordered Commonwealth flags to fly at half-staff to honor Fire Chief Troy Dettinger who recently passed away. Dettinger served with the Union Fire and Hose Company in Dover, York County; He died in the line of duty on Wednesday, Nov. 30, 2022.
Jake Wells

Proposal would send Pennsylvania families hundreds each month

counting moneyPhoto byPhoto by Alexander Grey (Creative Commons)onUnsplash. If you're feeling the financial pinch of inflation right now, you'll want to read on. There is a new proposal called the Family Security Act 2.0. Under this program American families would receive between $250-350 per month for each child. In this proposal, children ages five years old and under would receive $350 each month and the money would be sent to the parents. For parents with a child between the ages of six to seventeen years old, the parents would receive $250 each month. It's important to state that this bill is just in the proposal stage right now and it's not law at this time.
wccsradio.com

SHEETZ TO ADD WESTERN PA LOCATIONS

A Western Pennsylvanian convenience store chain has announced that they will expand their presence in their home market. Reports say that Sheetz plans to expand in Western Pennsylvania by opening 30 more stores in the region. Locations have not yet been announced, but Sheetz Real Estate Director Brian Dinges said that he feels many areas can still benefit from the 24/7 convenience options that the stores would provide. The move comes as Sheetz’ main competitor, Wawa, has announced plans to expand its footprint in the state by opening up to 40 stores in Central Pennsylvania over the next three to five years. The two have been natural rivals, offering the same services at their stores.
WKBN

WKBN

57K+
Followers
30K+
Post
17M+
Views
ABOUT

WKBN.com - Local news, weather and sports in Youngstown, Ohio.

 https://WKBN.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy