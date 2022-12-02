Read full article on original website
Moultrie teacher Jessica Hewett 'Hidden Heroes' finalist
ATLANTA — The Georgia Leadership Institute for School Improvement recently announced the winners of its annual Hidden Heroes campaign. In its third year, Hidden Heroes recognizes the unsung educators whose commitment to the students and communities they serve often goes unnoticed. Nominations were open to the public and resulted in a record-setting 60 nominees ranging from teachers, principals, and administrators to security guards, nutrition staff and coaches.
thefamuanonline.com
School of Nursing appears back on track
Since the rise of the COVID-19 pandemic in March 2020, the demand for nurses and healthcare professionals has been at an all-time high. The Florida A&M University School of Nursing aims to produce top-notch and knowledgeable nurses. Despite accreditation mishaps in the past, the school is eager to welcome its Spring 2023 cohort to the program in January.
thefamuanonline.com
A determined Bell brings Spectrum back to life
Florida A&M University is remarkably diverse in culture, opportunities and style. But the LGBTQIA+ community is about to shine brightly at FAMU. Spectrum LGBTQ + Pride Union was once an organization that stopped being active due to COVID-19. No one took that step to bring it back to on-campus life, but Akiva Cenai Bell, a junior, was determined to change that.
alachuachronicle.com
Florida Department of Economic Opportunity files petition asking Administrative Judge to reverse Gainesville’s exclusionary zoning ordinance
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. – The Florida Department of Economic Opportunity (DEO) has filed a petition with the State of Florida Division of Administrative Hearings against one of the City of Gainesville’s exclusionary zoning ordinances, claiming that the ordinance, which amends the City’s Comprehensive Plan, will “adversely impact an important state resource or facility, in this case being affordable housing.”
famunews.com
FAMU Unveils Indoor Air Quality Center of Excellence
Florida A&M University (FAMU) unveiled the new Indoor Air Quality (“IAQ”) Center of Excellence (COE) on Wednesday, November 30 The COE is being established in partnership with Aura Air, a leading global provider of smart air technology based in Israel. Led by Professor Victor Ibeanusi, Ph.D., dean of...
Brianna Cox promoted to Farm Credit relationship manager
BAINBRIDGE -- Southwest Georgia Farm Credit has announced the promotion of Brianna Cox to relationship manager. In this role, Cox will serve clients seeking financing for their farms, farm businesses, hunting and recreation properties, farm equipment, and homes with acreage. Cox attends Georgia Southwestern State University and has experience in lending, finance and underwriting.
WALB 10
Bainbridge park expansion project underway
Republican group plans to engage young voters in south Georgia. Medical cannabis facility expands to South Georgia. The new facility will be in Cook County. 3 Southwest Georgians become Eagle Scouts; 2 of them make history. Updated: 23 hours ago. 3 Southwest Georgians become Eagle Scouts; 2 of them make...
famunews.com
FAMU Stalwarts Eddie Jackson and Michael Smith Honored at Florida Classic Night of Distinction
(from left) Loretta Smith, Michael Smith, Larry Robinson and Sharon Robinson. Florida A&M University Interim Athletic Director Michael Smith and president of the 220 Quarterback Club Eddie Jackson were honored at the Florida Classic Night of Distinction. A former Rattler football player, Smith is serving his second stint as interim...
ecbpublishing.com
From the superintendent’s desk
This first semester after regaining local control of our school district has brought joys, lessons and a view of a bright horizon. Student enrollment is up nearly 30%. Our Community Partnership School grant was approved, and we are building the team who will implement this excellent benefit for our students and families. We are building Career & Technical Education (CTE) programs at the school so students graduate with industry certifications and job readiness in addition to a high school diploma. Workforce Training is the focus of our Adult Education Program as we lay groundwork for training adult career changers and those re-entering the local labor force or entering for the first time. We have wonderful teachers, administrators and staff members who work tirelessly to bring their A-game to campus every day.
famunews.com
FAMU President’s Recruiting Tour Visits Orlando, Tampa and St. Petersburg
President Robinson with St. Petersburg College President Tonjua Williams. The Florida A&M University (FAMU) President’s Recruiting Tour made three Central Florida stops in St. Petersburg, Tampa, and Orlando ahead of the Florida Classic football game. On Wednesday, November 16, President Larry Robinson, Ph.D., administrators, student leaders and alumni addressed...
thefamuanonline.com
I wish I started my college career at FAMU
The biggest takeaway from my college experience as a transfer student is to be vocal and communicate with your peers. They may have information that you don’t have. Greetings, my name is Adrian Murray, better known as “Aj,” and I am a graduating senior at Florida A&M University majoring in public relations. I’m from Cocoa, and as a transfer student I learned quickly that communication with peers is a major part of university life.
southfloridareporter.com
Takeaways from Tallahassee — TaxWatching the future
As members of Florida TaxWatch met in Coral Gables, piles of reports greeted guests outside ballrooms and meeting spaces at The Biltmore. But Executive Vice President Tony Carvajal repeatedly stressed the organization will update its practices, and its print output, with the times. “We’re a too-much-paper kind of organization,” he...
WCTV
Surprise donation made live on air during Eyewitness News at 4
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - There was a special surprise during the Eyewitness News at 4 p.m. on Tuesday. The non-profit organization, the Independent Order of Odd Fellows, presented a total of $2,000 to Capt. Curtis “Wayne” Hooks of the Civil Air Patrol for ‘Wreaths Across America.’. “I’m...
Prosecutor takes the stand against Gov. DeSantis in lawsuit challenging suspension
Quality Journalism for Critical Times Andrew Warren took the stand in a federal courthouse in Tallahassee on Tuesday to recount the day in August that a top legal aide to Gov. Ron DeSantis arrived, flanked by sheriff’s deputies, to drive him out of his office as state’s attorney for Hillsborough County. It was Aug. 4, and DeSantis has just signed […] The post Prosecutor takes the stand against Gov. DeSantis in lawsuit challenging suspension appeared first on Florida Phoenix.
WCTV
Wakulla county man pedals his way to a complete life transformation
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - A Wakulla County man is filled with joy this holiday season after his year started with a near-death experience. The pandemic sent Isaac Johnson to a dark place, and it took his family and a rekindled passion to rescue himself. Johnson landed in the hospital in...
WEAR
Florida high school retires late alumni Carla Williams' jersey
JACKSON COUNTY, Fla. -- A longtime basketball player and coach is being remembered at her high school. Graceville School in Jackson County, Florida, is retiring Carla Williams' jersey. Williams led the basketball team to a state championship in 1992 and excelled at Pensacola State College and Florida State University. Williams...
South Georgia officials address Valdosta High incident
Local South Georgia officials addressed the community following reports of an alleged active shooter incident at Valdosta High School on Wednesday.
fsunews.com
One dead and four injured in FAMU shooting, suspect in custody
On Sunday, Nov. 27, a lone shooter opened fire on a group of young people playing basketball at an outdoor Florida A&M University court. 21-year-old Da’vhon Sharai Young was arrested and charged with four counts of attempted murder and one count of premeditated murder according to the Leon County Sheriff’s Office’s Daily Booking Report.
Parents speak out after FAMU basketball court shooting
Harold Edwards' sons play basketball regularly at the what's known as the FAMU recreation center on Wahnish Way.
SWAC Champion FAMU Rattlers fall to SEC Champion Gators
Rattlers' season ends in a valiant effort against Florida. The post SWAC Champion FAMU Rattlers fall to SEC Champion Gators appeared first on HBCU Gameday.
