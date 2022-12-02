Read full article on original website
Related
kiow.com
Lake Catherine Cabin Temporarily Closed
The Winnebago County Conservation Board has temporarily closed the Lake Catherine Cabin at Thorpe Park. The cabin will be closed for maintenance throughout the winter months and is scheduled to reopen again in March. Despite the closure, the WCCB is still accepting reservations for 2023 dates. So, people are able...
KAAL-TV
‘Set Memories Aglow’ with Mayo Clinic Hospice tree lighting kicks off for the holiday season
(ABC 6 News) – Holidays are typically a joyful time filled with celebrations, gatherings and merriment; however, they also can be stressful and emotional when a loved one has died. “Although the holidays can be a painful time after the death of a loved one, they can also be...
Faribault County Register
Future of Three Sisters in question
The future of the Three Sisters buildings in downtown Blue Earth remains uncertain, as does the future of the group which owns them. One of the leaders of both the Rural Renaissance Project, a non-profit, and Project 3 Sisters, a for-profit group, has withdrawn her participation in the two organizations.
The Most Magical Christmas Light Show Is Just 60 Minutes From Rochester
Drop your cocoa, grab the kiddos and make the drive to see this holiday display! You won't be disappointed. Every single year, the Carter family in Albert Lea goes all out to help bring Christmas magic to everyone and invites the public to check out their display at 1905 Brookside Drive, Albert Lea, MN 56007.
Just a Short Drive From Rochester are 2 Million+ Mesmerizing Christmas Lights
Have you ever seen 2 million Christmas lights twinkling at once? On Thanksgiving day, a huge light display opened that is about 90 minutes from Rochester, Minnesota. It is a must-see for families all over Minnesota!. Over 2.5 million lights are shining bright at Sever's Drive-thru Holiday Light Show in...
Faribault County Register
Oh where, oh where has my Christmas tree gone?
A staple this time of year, the Christmas tree comes in many different forms – each with its pros and cons. Small trees are easier to haul, cheaper and quicker to decorate. However, they do not offer the same grandeur as their eight, nine and 10-foot counterparts. Artificial trees...
KEYC
St. Peter gas prices average lower than Mankato’s
MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Look around at the gas pumps. According to the Minnesota Department of Commerce, a gallon of gas is 11 cents cheaper this week in Minnesota than the week before, with the new state average at $3.46. But some retailers within the state are lowering gas prices...
KAAL-TV
Mayo Clinic Rochester to ease visitor restrictions beginning Dec. 6
Mayo says the changes are possible due to the reduced risk of severe COVID-19 disease, staff and patient vaccination rates, effective treatment options, and the low positivity rate. Also, patients who are COVID-19 positive or suspected to be positive will no longer have different restrictions from other patients. Mayo will...
KAAL-TV
On This Day in 2017…
…We hit a record high for December 4th of 64°F. Not only is this the record for this day, but it is also tied with the record for the warmest temperature hit in the month of December OVERALL at Rochester International Airport. It is tied with December 15, 2021 (the day with all the tornadoes in our area) for a high of 64°F. We did not get anywhere near that warm on December 4th, but we did see a nice increase compared to Saturday. Temperatures will slightly cool off going forward, but not overwhelmingly cool off.
KAAL-TV
Christmas on the Farm in Pine Island
(ABC 6 News) – Families got to experience some holiday fun with alpacas in Pine Island on Sunday. Christmas on the Farm was held on Sunday at Homestead Arts Farm. Professional photo sessions with the alpacas were the main attraction of the day. Owners Mark and Lori Grimes said it was a great turnout earlier in the day.
Meth Sale Evidence Found in Rochester Traffic Stop
Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News)- A traffic stop in southeast Rochester led to the discovery of drug sale evidence last week. The Olmsted County Attorney’s Office has charged 44-year-old Jamaul Gayles of Rochester with second-degree drug sales and third degree drug possession. An Olmsted County Sheriff’s deputy pulled over a vehicle with an inoperable tail light Gayles was riding in and noticed a pipe used to smoke controlled substances in the center council of a vehicle, the criminal complaint says.
Town 15 Miles from Rochester is the Second Safest and Most Peaceful Town in Minnesota
There are two towns in southeast Minnesota that have been named some of the safest and most peaceful towns in the entire state. One of those towns, which happens to take the number two spot, is just 15 miles from Rochester. This is based on findings from Only in Your...
mprnews.org
Rochester cops put in the hours with teen drivers
It was a couple days after Rochester's first big snow — and Joyous Bellephant's first winter drive, which began with the fine art of scraping ice off a windshield. "Have any information about driving on snow and slush?” she asked her driving teacher. “Yeah. You should drive slower,”...
KIMT
Foot care clinic at The Landing MN
ROCHESTER, Minn.-There was a foot care clinic at The Landing MN today for people experiencing unstable housing. Medical students gave the guests foot soaks. Physicians provided specialty care, such as a screening for diabetic nerve damage. Both socks and shoes were offered at no cost. Zhenya Knyazhanskaya, a member of the Zumbro Valley Medical Society, said events like these provide the students with an important out-of-classroom learning experience.
KEYC
A small-town gem: Elysian welcomes Ahava Cottage
To chat more about the health risks and the dos and don’ts of shoveling snow, Dr. Seth Nelson with Rising Sun Chiropractic in St. Peter visited the studio. The nonprofit says it is at 15% of its $525,000 goal, which is also $55,000 behind fundraising totals at this time last year.
Kat Kountry 105
UPDATE: Grinch Stole $40k of Items From Amazing Rochester Nonprofit
Thanksgiving Day turned out to be a day of stealing rather than giving in Rochester, Minnesota. Unfortunately, what was stolen impacts many in our community that a local nonprofit helps, and the loss to the organization is heartbreaking. But, the tips are rolling in and we've got a little bit of good news since we first published this story.
New Grocery Store May Be Built Near Costco in Rochester
If you need to get groceries, looks like northwest Rochester, Minnesota is now the hot spot for all of the stores. Plans for a brand-new Cub Foods were recently submitted to the City of Rochester and it will just be a hop, skip, and a jump away from several other grocery store locations.
Faribault Mill shares their ideas for holiday gifts
GOLDEN VALLEY, Minn. — Looking for holiday gifts that give back this holiday season? Faribault Mill has some ideas. Faribault Mill stopped by KARE 11 Saturday to share their picks for easy and wearable gifts, like a reversible quarter-zip poncho, deerskin mittens, a knit bomber jacket and more. And...
Minnesota Homeowner Risks Life, Saves Extra Big Dog from Roof
What Is This Great Dane Doing On Kasson Minnesota Family's Roof?. It was a bright day, perfect for putting up Christmas lights. In the process, the head of the Galloway clan's "Light Installation Team" (better known as Aaron) ended up confronting and having to control a GIANT Great Dane on their roof, in Kasson, Minnesota.
northernnewsnow.com
Man seriously hurt following crash in Pine County
Pine County, MN-- A southern Minnesota man is in the hospital after he was hit by a car in Pine County Thursday night. Just after 6:30 p.m., Dale Tatge, 65, of Faribault, Minnesota was traveling north on I-35 near Beroun when he struck a deer. Tatge stopped in the left...
Comments / 3