…We hit a record high for December 4th of 64°F. Not only is this the record for this day, but it is also tied with the record for the warmest temperature hit in the month of December OVERALL at Rochester International Airport. It is tied with December 15, 2021 (the day with all the tornadoes in our area) for a high of 64°F. We did not get anywhere near that warm on December 4th, but we did see a nice increase compared to Saturday. Temperatures will slightly cool off going forward, but not overwhelmingly cool off.

17 HOURS AGO