The Coast Guard saved a missing Carnival Cruise passenger during a noon rescue mission on Thanksgiving—after the man had apparently spent the morning and prior night floating in the Gulf of Mexico, according to NBC affiliate KPLC. The Lake Charles TV station reported the man was found alive but unresponsive. He had not returned to his room on the ship Carnival Valor after his sister had last seen him around 11 pm Wednesday night. The pleasure craft, which departed New Orleans the day before the holiday, had initially reversed course to assist the Coast Guard, but then resumed its planned itinerary to Mexico's island Cozumel and port of Progreso.Read more at The Daily Beast.

10 DAYS AGO