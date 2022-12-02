Read full article on original website
FBI informant has heart attack on way to testify in Jan. 6th case for Oath Keepers founder
Lawyers for Oath Keepers founder Stewart Rhodes have called an FBI informant to testify as a witness in Rhodes’ defense against charges of seditious conspiracy in the Jan. 6, 2021 Capitol riot. Lawyers said that FBI informant was on his way to the trial when he suffered a heart attack.
US Attorney's Office and FBI unseals indictment against 14 gang members
U.S. Attorneys in New York unsealed a 10-count indictment against 14 members of the Young Gunnaz Gang for racketeering and drug distribution.
Investigating the investigators: FBI sent list of six demands in wake of ‘bogus information’ from informants
EXCLUSIVE — The FBI has received a series of written questions from a top Republican over the bureau’s handling of “secret informants” on the heels of “bogus information” being obtained from sources and in the wake of a bombshell report on the program’s underlying problems, the Washington Examiner has learned.
What happened to the investigation into the Dobbs draft leak?
Supreme Court Justice Samuel Alito called the leak of his draft abortion opinion in Dobbs v. Jackson Women’s Health Organization to Politico last May “a grave betrayal of trust by somebody,” which endangered the justices’ lives. Justice Elena Kagan called the leak “terrible” and “horrible.” Justice Clarence Thomas called the leak “tremendously bad” and “an infidelity.” Chief Justice John Roberts called the breach “absolutely appalling” and a “betrayal” by “one bad apple.”
Appeals court says FBI can use all documents seized in Mar-a-Lago search and ends special master review
A three-judge panel of the US Court of Appeals for the 11th Circuit has reversed a Florida federal judge’s ruling that has prohibited the FBI from using nearly all documents seized during the 8 August search of former president Donald Trump’s Mar-a-Lago club to further the criminal probe into the ex-president.In an unsigned opinion, Chief Judge William Pryor and Circuit Judges Andrew Brasher and Britt Grant wrote that Judge Cannon never had the authority to hear a civil case Mr Trump filed with the aim of stopping the use of the documents as the FBI and Justice Department investigated...
Feds wanted N.C. man jailed for 5 years for Jan. 6 crimes. The judge had a different idea.
U.S. District Judge Amit Mehta sent Matthew Wood back to North Carolina to serve a year of home confinement, not the 57-month prison sentence recommended by federal prosecutors.
Fox News ends Lara Trump's employment following father-in-law Donald Trump's 2024 announcement
Lara Trump will no longer be a paid contributor for Fox News after her father-in-law, Donald Trump, announced his 2024 presidential bid.
Trump Org's new court-appointed 'watchdog,' retired judge Barbara Jones, can now inspect the company books
Have called persistent fraud. Retired federal judge Barbara Jones is now in place as special monitor over the Trump Organization. Jones will monitor for what a Manhattan judge has termed persistent fraud at Donald Trump's company. Trump's real-estate empire is separately on trial on tax-fraud charges, also in Manhattan. There's...
Biden official mocks 'oppression' voiced by 'White protesters' against lockdowns, shares defense of BLM riots
The DOE official said, 'That feeling of ‘oppression’ these white protesters have voiced is [because of]... their perceived loss of power & privilege'
Oath Keepers leader found guilty of seditious conspiracy
Stewart Rhodes, the leader of the far-right Oath Keepers group, was found guilty Tuesday of seditious conspiracy over his role in the Jan. 6, 2021, riot, a win for the Justice Department as it pursues the little-used charge for members of multiple extremist groups who contributed to the chaos at the Capitol. Florida chapter leader […]
FBI met weekly with Big Tech ahead of the 2020 election, agent testifies
An FBI agent testified to Republican attorneys general this week that the FBI held weekly meetings with Big Tech companies in Silicon Valley ahead of the 2020 presidential election.
IRS, Multiple Agencies Put Meth Dealer In Prison For 9 Years
The IRS Criminal Investigation (IRS-CI) division and multiple other government agencies worked together to put a methamphetamine dealer in prison for nine years following this third federal conviction.
DOJ seeks 6.5 years in prison for Jan. 6 rioter who described himself as 'Hitler on steroids' and posted a meme with the caption: 'I rushed the Capitol. Hi Feds'
Prosecutors say William Rogan Reid spent months bragging about his role in the Capitol attack online and goading federal authorities.
Appeals court stops the special master review of government records found at Trump's estate
On Thursday, the 11th circuit Court of Appeals vacated a lower court decision to appoint a special master, a process Trump succeeded in pushing for.
IRS Watchdog Clears Ex-Commissioner of Impropriety in ‘Random’ Audits of Trump Foes Andrew McCabe and James Comey
The Internal Revenue Service’s watchdog found no signs of impropriety in the “random” audits of two men vilified by former President Donald Trump: former FBI director James Comey and ex-deputy director Andrew McCabe. Dated Tuesday but released on Thursday, the Treasury Inspector General for Tax Administration’s (TIGTA)...
Trump probe: Court halts Mar-a-Lago special master review
WASHINGTON (AP) — A unanimous federal appeals court on Thursday ended an independent review of documents seized from former President Donald Trump’s Florida estate, removing a hurdle the Justice Department said had delayed its criminal investigation into the retention of top-secret government information. The decision by the three-judge panel represents a significant win for federal prosecutors, clearing the way for them to use as part of their investigation the entire tranche of documents seized during an Aug. 8 FBI search of Mar-a-Lago. It also amounts to a sharp repudiation of arguments by Trump’s lawyers, who for months had said that...
Cross-Burning White Supremacist Pleads Guilty To Federal Hate Crime
A Mississippi man pleaded guilty to a hate crime in federal court for burning a cross in his front yard to intimidate a Black Family. The post Cross-Burning White Supremacist Pleads Guilty To Federal Hate Crime appeared first on NewsOne.
Strikes help Putin? What a terrible excuse for refusing nurses the rise they deserve
I have my doubts that Vladimir Putin cares very much about the pay disputes of British nurses. He is probably the richest man in the world, and you don’t get there by taking a granular interest in other people’s living standards. He likely has very little concept of the difference between £31,000 a year and £310,000. Besides, he has his own problems.
CNBC
Feds charge 21 people in global crypto money laundering bust
The U.S. Attorney's Office for the Eastern District of Texas announced on Wednesday that it has charged 21 people in a massive transnational crypto money-laundering network. Law enforcement officials said that an annual flow of over $300 million in laundered transactions has been disrupted, along with the seizure and forfeiture of millions in cash and cryptocurrency.
Biden administration considering migrant proposal mirroring Trump-era policy
The Biden administration is seriously considering an asylum proposal that would bar migrants from seeking asylum at the US-Mexico border if they could have received refuge in another country they passed through, mirroring Trump-era asylum limits, according to two sources familiar with discussions.
