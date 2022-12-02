ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WATCH: Man accused of fatally shooting 9-month-old attacked in Merced court

By Nexstar Media Wire, Jeremy Tanner, Ben Morris, Manny Gomez
 2 days ago

MERCED COUNTY, Calif. ( KSEE/KGPE ) — The man facing a murder charge for allegedly shooting a 9-month-old baby, killing him, was attacked in Merced County Superior Court on Thursday moments before his arraignment.

Video shot inside Merced County Superior Court shows Daevon Motshwane, 18, handcuffed and sitting down, when another man in an orange-striped jumpsuit, also in handcuffs, attacks him from behind, appearing to strike Motshwane in the head with an elbow.

The man in the jumpsuit, James Clay McRae, was previously charged with first-degree murder, according to the Merced County Sheriff’s Office.

Officers quickly subdued McRae and the courtroom was cleared temporarily.

Also in attendance during the scuffle were family members of the victim, 9-month-old Darius King Grigsby.

“Every time you go in there someone gonna come at you and get beat up every time,” Darius’ mother, Monica Ayala, said. “Just all I gotta say is be ready for what’s coming for you boy. Like a lot is gonna come your way and you’re gonna be hurt. Like damaged real bad.”

Motshwane is in court facing charges for allegedly shooting and killing Darius on November 9, while his mother and a friend walked him in a stroller in the area of Q and 12th streets in Merced, according to Merced Police.

Officers say that the fatal shot was meant for the man who was walking with Darius and his mom on that day.

Merced Police detectives were able to successfully track Motshwane from Merced, in California’s Central Valley, about 85 miles west to the city of Gilroy where a SWAT team took him into custody Nov. 17.

Police also arrested a juvenile believed to have been driving the vehicle.

“Every little thing that he gets towards him he deserves every little bit,” said Darius’ aunt Elena Perez Thursday. “Every little things that happens to him in jail, prison, whatever, he deserves every little bit, no matter what.”

The Merced County District Attorney said Motshwane has been charged with one count of first-degree murder and two counts of attempted murder and that he faces life in prison. They would not say if the death penalty was in play.

Motshwane’s arraignment has been moved to the morning of December 8.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to YourCentralValley.com.

Comments / 10

DeAnna Cardini
1d ago

no death penalty please make him live locked up for life. don't let him off with death penalty. He needs to have many restless nights and think how he destroyed people's lives with his careless foolishness.😡🤬 poor excuse for a human being

Reply(3)
3
Robert Villarreal
2d ago

This guy should’ve been in jail already from his prior felonies charges before this shooting happened , but the DA handling that case gave him a plea deal of Counseling , mayor 🤦🏻‍♂️🤦🏻‍♂️

Reply
2
