Park Record

Park City seasonal workers given guide to navigate housing, employment and transit￼

The mountain resorts are open, Park City-area traffic backups are worsening and businesses linked to tourism are preparing for the busiest stretch of the winter. It is likely the resort, restaurant, lodging and transportation industries — all with close ties to each other — have already hired much of the staff that will be needed for the winter, but the seasonal workforce encounters challenges each year as it arrives in the state’s most expensive housing market and, in many cases, without vehicles.
Park Record

Sliders rewrite record books in Park City

The Utah Olympic Oval might have some competition for the “Fastest Ice on Earth” moniker after this week’s IBSF World Cup at the Utah Olympic Park. The record books at the park’s bobsled/skeleton track were rewritten on Thursday, as the world’s best skeleton athletes took advantage of the track’s improvements since the circuit was last in Park City in 2017. The top nine finishers in the women’s field posted times in both heats that were faster than Noelle Pikus-Pace’s previous track record of 49.74 seconds. Three men did the same against the old track record of 48.5 seconds, and four more had individual heats that were faster. The fastest time of the day for the women was Mirela Rahneva of Canada’s 49.12 seconds en route to a first-place finish overall, and the men’s best time was winner Christopher Grotheer of Germany at 48.12 seconds.
Park Record

Park City releases calendar predicting the worst traffic days of the winter

The traffic in Park City is expected to become especially bad in the middle of December and stay that way through much of January. And then numerous days of bad traffic will likely follow in February and March before the lines of cars let up in April. Those predictions, made...
Park Record

Bazaar gets Silly for the holidays

The Park Silly Holiday Bazaar is heading back to a familiar venue — The Doubletree Park City Yarrow Hotel this season. The market, which will feature 80 artists, crafters and creative entrepreneurs, will run from Friday, Dec. 9, through Sunday, Dec. 11. Friday hours are from 5-9 p.m., and hours for Saturday and Sunday are 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Park Record

World Cup 2022 Skeleton Highlights [PHOTOS]

Readers around Park City and Summit County make the Park Record's work possible. Your financial contribution supports our efforts to deliver quality, locally relevant journalism. Now more than ever, your support is critical to help us keep our community informed about the evolving coronavirus pandemic and the impact it is...
kslnewsradio.com

After a cold November, Utah prepares for another storm

SALT LAKE CITY — November 2022 in Utah was colder and wetter than the average from the past 30 years. With temperatures nearly 5 degrees lower and precipitation almost 1.5 times higher, Utahn’s may have wanted a break. But, that break isn’t here yet. A cold front is...
utahbusiness.com

Ivory Homes and Larry H. Miller Communities lead community vision for master-planned community in eastern Summit County

MURRAY, UT—Utah’s top homebuilder Ivory Homes and Larry H. Miller Communities, the visionary organization behind the master-planned community of Daybreak, have partnered to provide their years of local expertise in effective community development to help achieve smart and incremental growth objectives for the town of Hoytsville, Utah. The...
buildingsaltlake.com

The commercial-to-residential conversion boom has already begun

Interested in seeing where developers are proposing and building new apartments in Salt Lake, or just want to support a local source of news on what’s happening in your neighborhood? Subscribe to Building Salt Lake. Salt Lake City is set to see multiple buildings be converted from commercial use...
Park Record

High Valley Transit readies takeover of critical PC-SLC Connect bus route

The red-white-and-blue transit buses that allow commuters, skiers and visitors to easily travel through Parleys Canyon will be reduced starting next Sunday, but a new agreement spearheaded by a county agency will ensure the critical connection remains intact. The Utah Transit Authority will shorten services along the 902 Park City-Salt...
kjzz.com

Considerable avalanche danger as next storm arrives in Utah

SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — The incoming storm isn't expected to be as severe as the past two for valley areas, but some higher elevations are already under a Winter Weather Advisory as the next system moves into the state. As more snow falls on the layers from previous...
KPCW

Snow impacts Friday morning commute, Park City could see a foot

A winter storm warning is in effect for both the Wasatch Front and Back until 11 a.m. Friday. The National Weather Service in Salt Lake City said heavy snow will push into the early morning hours. Strong winds causing blowing snow are also likely. UDOT is urging people who plan...
kslnewsradio.com

Sugar House locals worry 2100 South poses threat to safety and business

SALT LAKE CITY — As Salt Lake City prepares to rebuild 2100 South, local businesses in Sugar House are asking that safety for foot traffic be a top priority. This comes after complaints that the area’s main strip of the road is too dangerous. Salt Lake City is...
ksl.com

Another Utah storm expected to result in 'significant' travel impacts Friday

SALT LAKE CITY — Thursday marks the beginning of meteorological winter, and Utah is forecast to celebrate it with a bang. The National Weather Service's Salt Lake City and Grand Junction, Colorado, offices issued a series of winter storm warnings that cover a wide swath of Utah ahead of another snowstorm that is expected to arrive overnight into Friday morning, providing 2 to 5 inches of snow in valleys, 4 to 8 inches along valley benches, and 12 to 18 inches in the mountains.
kslnewsradio.com

Utah population update: 60K+ people have moved here since 2021

SALT LAKE CITY — Over the last year, when people made the decision to move to Utah (or move to a different place within Utah) more of them chose to live in Utah County. And Salt Lake County is a close second. That’s according to the Utah Population Committee,...

