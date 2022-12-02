Read full article on original website
Park City resort offers dinner in a life-size snow globe
Edge Steakhouse at the Westgate Park City Resort & Spa is offering dinner in a life-size snow globe this winter.
Park Record
Park City seasonal workers given guide to navigate housing, employment and transit￼
The mountain resorts are open, Park City-area traffic backups are worsening and businesses linked to tourism are preparing for the busiest stretch of the winter. It is likely the resort, restaurant, lodging and transportation industries — all with close ties to each other — have already hired much of the staff that will be needed for the winter, but the seasonal workforce encounters challenges each year as it arrives in the state’s most expensive housing market and, in many cases, without vehicles.
Park Record
Sliders rewrite record books in Park City
The Utah Olympic Oval might have some competition for the “Fastest Ice on Earth” moniker after this week’s IBSF World Cup at the Utah Olympic Park. The record books at the park’s bobsled/skeleton track were rewritten on Thursday, as the world’s best skeleton athletes took advantage of the track’s improvements since the circuit was last in Park City in 2017. The top nine finishers in the women’s field posted times in both heats that were faster than Noelle Pikus-Pace’s previous track record of 49.74 seconds. Three men did the same against the old track record of 48.5 seconds, and four more had individual heats that were faster. The fastest time of the day for the women was Mirela Rahneva of Canada’s 49.12 seconds en route to a first-place finish overall, and the men’s best time was winner Christopher Grotheer of Germany at 48.12 seconds.
Park Record
Park City releases calendar predicting the worst traffic days of the winter
The traffic in Park City is expected to become especially bad in the middle of December and stay that way through much of January. And then numerous days of bad traffic will likely follow in February and March before the lines of cars let up in April. Those predictions, made...
Woman awarded $2.4 million after Vail Resorts employee smashes her hand with bowling ball
The international ski resort giant, Vail Resorts, was ordered to pay a woman $2.4 million dollars last month, after her hand was smashed with a bowling ball by a Vail Resorts employee. According to a case review that was written by the plaintiff's counsel, the incident occurred on April 4,...
Park Record
Bazaar gets Silly for the holidays
The Park Silly Holiday Bazaar is heading back to a familiar venue — The Doubletree Park City Yarrow Hotel this season. The market, which will feature 80 artists, crafters and creative entrepreneurs, will run from Friday, Dec. 9, through Sunday, Dec. 11. Friday hours are from 5-9 p.m., and hours for Saturday and Sunday are 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.
ksl.com
Jake Garn, US senator and Utah's first astronaut, is honored in new airport art
SALT LAKE CITY — It's not uncommon for parents to encourage their children to reach for the stars, but one Utahn from Richfield took this challenge more literally than most — becoming mayor of Salt Lake City, a U.S. senator and an astronaut. An art piece honoring Edwin...
High winds force Utah ski resorts to close early
Heavy winds across northern Utah has forced some local ski resorts to shut down out of safety concerns.
Goldener Hirsch Hotel stars in Lindsay Lohan’s Netflix holiday movie
PARK CITY, Utah — Every holiday season sugary-sweet, mostly cringe-worthy movies come out by the sleigh full. This year, “Falling for Christmas,” starring actress Lindsay Lohan was filmed in our […]
Park Record
World Cup 2022 Skeleton Highlights [PHOTOS]
Readers around Park City and Summit County make the Park Record's work possible. Your financial contribution supports our efforts to deliver quality, locally relevant journalism. Now more than ever, your support is critical to help us keep our community informed about the evolving coronavirus pandemic and the impact it is...
kslnewsradio.com
After a cold November, Utah prepares for another storm
SALT LAKE CITY — November 2022 in Utah was colder and wetter than the average from the past 30 years. With temperatures nearly 5 degrees lower and precipitation almost 1.5 times higher, Utahn’s may have wanted a break. But, that break isn’t here yet. A cold front is...
utahbusiness.com
Ivory Homes and Larry H. Miller Communities lead community vision for master-planned community in eastern Summit County
MURRAY, UT—Utah’s top homebuilder Ivory Homes and Larry H. Miller Communities, the visionary organization behind the master-planned community of Daybreak, have partnered to provide their years of local expertise in effective community development to help achieve smart and incremental growth objectives for the town of Hoytsville, Utah. The...
buildingsaltlake.com
The commercial-to-residential conversion boom has already begun
Interested in seeing where developers are proposing and building new apartments in Salt Lake, or just want to support a local source of news on what’s happening in your neighborhood? Subscribe to Building Salt Lake. Salt Lake City is set to see multiple buildings be converted from commercial use...
Three Utah cities listed among best college towns in nation
Three Utah cities were named among the best towns for college students according to a new study.
Park Record
High Valley Transit readies takeover of critical PC-SLC Connect bus route
The red-white-and-blue transit buses that allow commuters, skiers and visitors to easily travel through Parleys Canyon will be reduced starting next Sunday, but a new agreement spearheaded by a county agency will ensure the critical connection remains intact. The Utah Transit Authority will shorten services along the 902 Park City-Salt...
kjzz.com
Considerable avalanche danger as next storm arrives in Utah
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — The incoming storm isn't expected to be as severe as the past two for valley areas, but some higher elevations are already under a Winter Weather Advisory as the next system moves into the state. As more snow falls on the layers from previous...
Snow impacts Friday morning commute, Park City could see a foot
A winter storm warning is in effect for both the Wasatch Front and Back until 11 a.m. Friday. The National Weather Service in Salt Lake City said heavy snow will push into the early morning hours. Strong winds causing blowing snow are also likely. UDOT is urging people who plan...
kslnewsradio.com
Sugar House locals worry 2100 South poses threat to safety and business
SALT LAKE CITY — As Salt Lake City prepares to rebuild 2100 South, local businesses in Sugar House are asking that safety for foot traffic be a top priority. This comes after complaints that the area’s main strip of the road is too dangerous. Salt Lake City is...
ksl.com
Another Utah storm expected to result in 'significant' travel impacts Friday
SALT LAKE CITY — Thursday marks the beginning of meteorological winter, and Utah is forecast to celebrate it with a bang. The National Weather Service's Salt Lake City and Grand Junction, Colorado, offices issued a series of winter storm warnings that cover a wide swath of Utah ahead of another snowstorm that is expected to arrive overnight into Friday morning, providing 2 to 5 inches of snow in valleys, 4 to 8 inches along valley benches, and 12 to 18 inches in the mountains.
kslnewsradio.com
Utah population update: 60K+ people have moved here since 2021
SALT LAKE CITY — Over the last year, when people made the decision to move to Utah (or move to a different place within Utah) more of them chose to live in Utah County. And Salt Lake County is a close second. That’s according to the Utah Population Committee,...
