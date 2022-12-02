ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Alleged I-15 shooter ‘tried to scare police’ in attempt to see his mom

By Derick Fox
 2 days ago

LAYTON, Utah ( ABC4 ) – The man who was allegedly involved in a shootout with police on I-15 in Lay t on on Wednesday, Nov. 30 has been identified and booked into the Davis County Jail.

Micheal John Buttel, 28, was booked on three counts of assault on an officer with a dangerous weapon (second degree felony), one count of receive or transfer of a stolen vehicle (second degree felony), six counts of felony discharge of a firearm (third degree felony), one count of possession of a dangerous weapon by a restricted person (third degree felony), and one count of criminal mischief of a loss of more than $5,000 (second degree felony).

UTA bus driver breaks hip after allegedly being pushed by bicyclist

In addition to the felony charges, Buttel was also booked on six counts of discharge of a firearm from a vehicle at any road signs on the highway (Class ‘B’ misdemeanor) and the infractions of failure to obey traffic control devices and not having a valid license.

According to the booking affidavit, Buttel fled from officers because he knew he had warrants for his arrest and was in a stolen vehicle. Buttel allegedly admitted to having stolen a vehicle from West Valley before stealing a second one in Centerville.

Buttel also allegedly had stolen a gun and fired it “several times in the air in an attempt to scare the officers into stop chasing him.” When police asked why he didn’t stop, Buttel reportedly responded by saying he “didn’t want to stop because he wanted to see his mother.”

The incident began when police were called to investigate a suspicious vehicle near 1400 North and 300 West just before 6:30 a.m. on Wednesday morning. When officers approached the vehicle, they reported finding Buttel asleep with a gun in his pocket.

As backup arrived, police surrounded Buttel’s car and “gave orders to follow their commands in loud, clear, verbal commands,” according to the affidavit.

Police say Buttel woke up, reversed his car, striking a mailbox, before hitting two patrol cars and fleeing the area. A nearby unmarked patrol car followed Buttel while law enforcement deployed a spike strip in an attempt to stop him.

Man assaulted for ‘taking too much time’ at Hill Air Force Base golf course

The spike strip was reportedly successful, shredding the car’s tires, but Buttel reportedly continued driving on the vehicle’s rims, turning onto southbound I-15.

Just after 7 a.m., police say Buttel fired his gun as police began a PIT maneuver, prompting a Layton Police Department Detective and Sergeant to fire three rounds back. Minutes later, Buttel crashed and surrendered to police, reporting he had been shot.

Buttel was taken to the Ogden Regional Hospital where he received medical treatment before being booked into the Davis County Jail.

Police said additional charges are “likely to be added” in relation to the alleged stolen vehicles, along with “numerous financial cards, a Utah driver’s license, and a stolen backpack” all of which did not belong to Buttel.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to ABC4 Utah.

