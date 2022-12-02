ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Scott Weiland estate reissues 'The Most Wonderful Time Of the Year' with new tracks from the vault

By Joe Cingrana
 2 days ago

Big holiday news has arrived via the Scott Weiland Estate with the forthcoming deluxe reissue of the late Stone Temple Pilots/Velvet Revolver singer's 2011 holiday album, The Most Wonderful Time Of The Year , on all digital services and now for the first time on vinyl.

The late Scott Weiland ’s deluxe edition of The Most Wonderful Time Of The Year is set for official release on November 4 and fans will be thrilled to hear that four previously unreleased recordings have been added, including his version of "Happy X Mas (War is Over)," the first from the vault following Scott’s passing.

Vinyl editions will be made available in holiday-themed green and red colors, and for those already in the holiday mood, you can listen to the entire album now, set perfectly to the warmth of a yule log.

The Most Wonderful Time Of The Year Track List:

Happy Xmas (War Is Over) *
The Christmas Song
I'll Be Home for Christmas
White Christmas
Silent Night
It's the Most Wonderful Time of the Year
What Child Is This?
Winter Wonderland
Have Yourself a Merry Little Christmas
Happy Christmas and Many More
O Holy Night
White Christmas (Lavish Studio Rehearsal) *
Winter Wonderland (Lavish Studio Rehearsal) *
Have Yourself A Merry Little Christmas” (Lavish Studio Rehearsal) *
* previously unreleased

The original idea to record a holiday album grew out of Scott Weiland’s 2009 performance of “Have Yourself A Merry Little Christmas” on “The Tonight Show With Jay Leno,” where Weiland said Frank Sinatra ’s legendary 1957 recording of the song, which featured an orchestra conducted by Gordon Jenkins , inspired his take on this sentimental favorite.

