Homeowner offers tours of “Christmas Winter Wonderland” in support of toy drive
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — If you’re not already in the Christmas spirit, this might help you get there. A Cordova homeowner is offering tours of her home with some of the most extensive Christmas decorations imaginable in exchange for money or toys to go to the YWCA’s Abused Women Shelter.
1,300 children are looking for foster parents in the Memphis area this holiday season
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Almost a dozen lawmakers, like Tennessee State Senator Heidi Campbell, have been urging Tennessee Governor Bill Lee to address the concern around the Department of Children’s Services. Conditions were described as "horrific." Some of the children in state custody had to reportedly sleep on DCS...
actionnews5.com
Mother of 2 missing for 3 weeks; family hopes public can provide answers
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The Memphis Police Department needs your help in finding a missing Memphis woman whose family says she was last seen over three weeks ago. Police say 33-year-old Jacqulin Vail was last seen off Lamar Avenue and Garfield Street near Park Avenue in Orange Mound with burgundy hair, wearing a gray jogging suit with lettering on it and a gray and yellow striped beanie.
localmemphis.com
Here's how much the 21st annual 'St. Jude Marathon' raised and how many participated in the event
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — More than 20,000 runners from across the globe laced up for a good cause on Saturday. The 21st Annual St. Jude Marathon brought in more than $12 million for the hospital. Not only did this fundraiser benefit St. Jude and the city of Memphis, but people...
actionnews5.com
Garage connected to one-story home caught on fire in Cordova
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The Shelby County Fire Department’s 911 Emergency Communications Center received a call reporting an attached garage to a single-family residence was on fire in East Cordova on Sunday afternoon. According to the Shelby County Fire Department, Battalion 21 and Ladder 65 were the first to...
ediblememphis.com
West Africa Comes to Whitehaven
Déjà vu. That's the experience many first-time guests describe having at Bala's Bistro in Whitehaven. They've never been there before, but it all feels so perfectly familiar. Inside Bala’s Bistro, everything from the decor to the food is bright and vibrant. Owner Bala Tounkara says some people find...
actionnews5.com
Neighbors speak out on Covington house fire that leaves 1 dead
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Covington Fire Department is investigating an early morning deadly house fire that left one Covington man dead. It happened Saturday morning, at a house that sits along Highway 59 West in Tipton County. Covington Fire officials say firefighters got the call around 7:30 a.m, when they...
Memphis groups shedding light on eviction issue
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The Executive Director of the Black Clergy Collaborative of Memphis is teaming up with the Memphis Public Interest Law Center to bring the exhibition, Evicted to the Benjamin L. Hooks Central Library. ”It’s a series of videos and photographs that share the story of eviction and...
Fatal house fire reported in Covington
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Hearts are broken across Tipton County after an early morning fire left one person dead and a community in mourning. Like the smell of lingering smoke in the air, a cloud of grief has hangs over a Covington neighborhood. “It’s just devastating around this time,” a neighbor told us. Early Saturday morning, […]
Two teens shot in Parkway Village
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Two teens were shot near Getwell Road and transported to the hospital Sunday afternoon. At 3:15 p.m., officers responded to a shooting at Getwell Road and Cochese. Police say a 16-year-old and a 17-year-old were located and taken to Le Bonheur. One is in critical condition, and the other is in non-critical […]
Broken streetlights raise concerns in Parkway Village neighborhood
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Some neighbors in the Parkway Village area are concerned about safety after they say a few streetlights have been out for months and are calling on MLGW to repair them. Lavada Mitchell has lived on Fernbrook Drive for more than 30 years. Her street doesn’t have working streetlights. She’s notified the city and MLGW but […]
City watch issued for missing, endangered adult
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis Police issued a City Watch Alert for an endangered adult on Sunday. Keith Alan Runyon is a 60-year-old male. He was last seen taking a MATA bus to Christ Community Health Services located in Binghampton. Runyon is 5’10 and weighs about 165 pounds. Police say Runyon has several medical conditions for […]
Toy drive held in honor of mother murdered in Whitehaven
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — For many, the holiday season is a time to get together with family, but the season can be difficult for those who have lost a loved one. A local church is taking steps to spread the love this year after a member of its congregation was murdered, leaving behind her two young boys.
Six cars broken into at Parkway Village school
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — On Friday, at around 9 a.m., officers responded to a theft from motor vehicle call at Wooddale Middle School. Six victims told officials that their vehicle’s windows were damaged. The school’s principal shared the surveillance footage of the incident with the reporting officer. The footage showed a small black sedan, with chrome […]
a-z-animals.com
8 Adorable Puppies In Memphis You Can Adopt This Christmas
This winter, puppies in Memphis, Tennessee are looking for a home to call their own! As we approach the holiday season, we know that many families are ready to add a new furry friend. Perhaps one of the eight dogs on this list is the right fit! To help you find the newest member of your family, this list features eight of the most adorable dogs in the Memphis area. With each one, you can read a little bit about their breed. This will help you prepare to bring them home!
Give Blood, Share Joy: 17-year-old living with sickle cell advocating for herself, others with the trait
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — ABC 24 Memphis has partnered with Vitalant and the Sickle Cell Foundation of Tennessee for our Give Blood, Share Joy campaign. We spoke with individuals living with sickle cell. There are things we can control and others we cannot. Rather than harping on the uncontrollable, 17-year-old...
Woman sought after threatening Family Dollar employee: MPD
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis Police are searching for a woman after they said she was caught stealing and then threatened a Family Dollar employee. Memphis Police said the incident occurred on November 28 around 9:20 a.m. at the Family Dollar off the 4000 block of Winchester Road. MPD said the woman was caught stealing and […]
kjluradio.com
Teneessee murder suspect arrested in Columbia
An out-of-state murder suspect is arrested in Columbia. Kevin Fennell, 34, of Memphis Tennessee, was wanted for the shooting death of a man in Shelby Count on November 15. A task force with the U.S. Marshals Service was formed to find Fennell. The Marshals’ Service said it received information that Fennell was in Columbia, and, on Thursday, they surrounded a home in the city. The Columbia Police Department’s SWAT team assisted, and using a loudspeaker, called Fennell out of the home. He surrendered without incident and is awaiting extradition back to Tennessee.
One dead in Frayser shooting
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A man is dead following a shooting in Frayser Saturday. MPD responded to a shooting on the 3700 block of Pershing Park Drive in Frayser. Police said the victim was taken to a hospital and was later pronounced dead. MPD said the suspect and the victim knew each other.
Tenants share eviction stories at Central Library Exhibit
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — It’s getting cold out there and many are lucky enough to have a place to call home for the holidays, but not all are so fortunate. “Evicted,” an exhibit at the Benjamin L. Hooks Central Library aims to shed light on the eviction crisis in the Mid-South and the entire country.
