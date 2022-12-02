ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

actionnews5.com

Mother of 2 missing for 3 weeks; family hopes public can provide answers

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The Memphis Police Department needs your help in finding a missing Memphis woman whose family says she was last seen over three weeks ago. Police say 33-year-old Jacqulin Vail was last seen off Lamar Avenue and Garfield Street near Park Avenue in Orange Mound with burgundy hair, wearing a gray jogging suit with lettering on it and a gray and yellow striped beanie.
actionnews5.com

Garage connected to one-story home caught on fire in Cordova

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The Shelby County Fire Department’s 911 Emergency Communications Center received a call reporting an attached garage to a single-family residence was on fire in East Cordova on Sunday afternoon. According to the Shelby County Fire Department, Battalion 21 and Ladder 65 were the first to...
ediblememphis.com

West Africa Comes to Whitehaven

Déjà vu. That's the experience many first-time guests describe having at Bala's Bistro in Whitehaven. They've never been there before, but it all feels so perfectly familiar. Inside Bala’s Bistro, everything from the decor to the food is bright and vibrant. Owner Bala Tounkara says some people find...
actionnews5.com

Neighbors speak out on Covington house fire that leaves 1 dead

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Covington Fire Department is investigating an early morning deadly house fire that left one Covington man dead. It happened Saturday morning, at a house that sits along Highway 59 West in Tipton County. Covington Fire officials say firefighters got the call around 7:30 a.m, when they...
FOX 13 Memphis WHBQ

Memphis groups shedding light on eviction issue

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The Executive Director of the Black Clergy Collaborative of Memphis is teaming up with the Memphis Public Interest Law Center to bring the exhibition, Evicted to the Benjamin L. Hooks Central Library. ”It’s a series of videos and photographs that share the story of eviction and...
WREG

Fatal house fire reported in Covington

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Hearts are broken across Tipton County after an early morning fire left one person dead and a community in mourning. Like the smell of lingering smoke in the air, a cloud of grief has hangs over a Covington neighborhood. “It’s just devastating around this time,” a neighbor told us. Early Saturday morning, […]
WREG

Two teens shot in Parkway Village

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Two teens were shot near Getwell Road and transported to the hospital Sunday afternoon. At 3:15 p.m., officers responded to a shooting at Getwell Road and Cochese. Police say a 16-year-old and a 17-year-old were located and taken to Le Bonheur. One is in critical condition, and the other is in non-critical […]
WREG

Broken streetlights raise concerns in Parkway Village neighborhood

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Some neighbors in the Parkway Village area are concerned about safety after they say a few streetlights have been out for months and are calling on MLGW to repair them. Lavada Mitchell has lived on Fernbrook Drive for more than 30 years. Her street doesn’t have working streetlights. She’s notified the city and MLGW but […]
WREG

City watch issued for missing, endangered adult

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis Police issued a City Watch Alert for an endangered adult on Sunday. Keith Alan Runyon is a 60-year-old male. He was last seen taking a MATA bus to Christ Community Health Services located in Binghampton. Runyon is 5’10 and weighs about 165 pounds. Police say Runyon has several medical conditions for […]
FOX 13 Memphis WHBQ

Toy drive held in honor of mother murdered in Whitehaven

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — For many, the holiday season is a time to get together with family, but the season can be difficult for those who have lost a loved one. A local church is taking steps to spread the love this year after a member of its congregation was murdered, leaving behind her two young boys.
WREG

Six cars broken into at Parkway Village school

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — On Friday, at around 9 a.m., officers responded to a theft from motor vehicle call at Wooddale Middle School. Six victims told officials that their vehicle’s windows were damaged. The school’s principal shared the surveillance footage of the incident with the reporting officer. The footage showed a small black sedan, with chrome […]
a-z-animals.com

8 Adorable Puppies In Memphis You Can Adopt This Christmas

This winter, puppies in Memphis, Tennessee are looking for a home to call their own! As we approach the holiday season, we know that many families are ready to add a new furry friend. Perhaps one of the eight dogs on this list is the right fit! To help you find the newest member of your family, this list features eight of the most adorable dogs in the Memphis area. With each one, you can read a little bit about their breed. This will help you prepare to bring them home!
WREG

Woman sought after threatening Family Dollar employee: MPD

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis Police are searching for a woman after they said she was caught stealing and then threatened a Family Dollar employee. Memphis Police said the incident occurred on November 28 around 9:20 a.m. at the Family Dollar off the 4000 block of Winchester Road. MPD said the woman was caught stealing and […]
kjluradio.com

Teneessee murder suspect arrested in Columbia

An out-of-state murder suspect is arrested in Columbia. Kevin Fennell, 34, of Memphis Tennessee, was wanted for the shooting death of a man in Shelby Count on November 15. A task force with the U.S. Marshals Service was formed to find Fennell. The Marshals’ Service said it received information that Fennell was in Columbia, and, on Thursday, they surrounded a home in the city. The Columbia Police Department’s SWAT team assisted, and using a loudspeaker, called Fennell out of the home. He surrendered without incident and is awaiting extradition back to Tennessee.
WREG

One dead in Frayser shooting

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A man is dead following a shooting in Frayser Saturday. MPD responded to a shooting on the 3700 block of Pershing Park Drive in Frayser. Police said the victim was taken to a hospital and was later pronounced dead. MPD said the suspect and the victim knew each other.
FOX 13 Memphis WHBQ

Tenants share eviction stories at Central Library Exhibit

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — It’s getting cold out there and many are lucky enough to have a place to call home for the holidays, but not all are so fortunate. “Evicted,” an exhibit at the Benjamin L. Hooks Central Library aims to shed light on the eviction crisis in the Mid-South and the entire country.

