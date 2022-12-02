ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
AZCentral | The Arizona Republic

Drivers mooved over for these cows loose on the Loop 101 freeway

By Ellie Willard, Arizona Republic
AZCentral | The Arizona Republic
AZCentral | The Arizona Republic
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1xgDeU_0jVU211E00

Dozens of cows escaped onto the Loop 101 freeway in Glendale after a driver pulling a cattle trailer crashed into a median early Friday morning.

Just before 4 a.m., a southbound driver carrying 109 cows struck a median near Maryland Avenue on the Loop 101 freeway in Glendale. The accident opened the gate to the trailer and some of the cows were freed to roam on the highway lanes.

Around 15 to 30 cows escaped and blocked the southbound lanes, according to the Arizona Department of Transportation.

After some time, road workers were able to corral the cattle to the right shoulder off the freeway. The incident left one cow dead and two others that had to be euthanized, the Arizona Department of Public Safety said. The driver was not injured.

The cows were loaded into a tractor-trailer that was called to the scene and transported away.

The southbound HOV ramp at Maryland Avenue remained closed as of Friday afternoon, an ADOT official said.

Reach breaking news reporter Ellie Willard at ellie.willard@gannett.com or on Twitter @EllieWillardAZ.

Support local journalism. Subscribe to azcentral.com today.

Comments / 0

Related
AZFamily

Rain breaks down “Cool Pavement” coating in Phoenix neighborhood

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - The rain was a problem for one Phoenix neighborhood near 15th Avenue and McDowell Road over the weekend. While it didn’t flood roads, the rain broke down and chipped the pavement. The streets are part of the “Cool Pavement” pilot program, which adds a thin grey coating as a solution for the heat.
AZFamily

3 dead after fiery car crash in west Phoenix

Phoenix taco truck owner tried to save victims in fiery car crash that killed 3 people. Edgar Ramirez tried to help the victims by using a fire extinguisher and said he gave it everything he had. “I sprayed the vehicle on fire, but there was absolutely no calming that fire down."
fox10phoenix.com

Pedestrians killed in 2 Phoenix crashes just hours apart

PHOENIX - Two pedestrians were killed just hours apart in separate crashes at Phoenix intersections on Friday night, police said. Police said a 71-year-old man was killed while crossing the street near 40th Street and Greenway Road at around 6 p.m. on Dec. 2. A witness told officers that the...
AZFamily

Record rainfall in metro Phoenix this weekend

Phoenix taco truck owner tried to save victims in fiery car crash that killed 3 people. Edgar Ramirez tried to help the victims by using a fire extinguisher and said he gave it everything he had. “I sprayed the vehicle on fire, but there was absolutely no calming that fire down."
AZFamily

Man dead after argument ends in shooting in north Phoenix

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — An argument-turned-deadly shooting killed a man on Friday afternoon in north Phoenix. Phoenix police got a call about a shooting that happened Friday near 29th Street and Bell Road. When officers arrived, they found 45-year-old Jorge Rodriguez and another man in the area who said he was involved in the shooting. Rodriguez was pronounced dead at the scene.
AZFamily

Winter rain no match for the APS Electric Light Parade in Phoenix

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - You may want to check your plans before grabbing your coat and heading out the door. Saturday’s rainy weather has canceled some holiday-themed events across the Valley. The APS Electric Light Parade went on as planned Saturday despite the rainy weather. Officials said the route...
KTAR News

Storm leaves rain through entirety of Valley on Saturday, some lost power

PHOENIX — A storm hit the Valley on Saturday, leaving rain spread out to all corners of Maricopa County and many are without power. Sky Harbor saw 0.51 inches hitting as of 4 p.m. and the average Phoenix metro rainfall was at .36 inches. The East Valley got the brunt of the rain, with some areas reaching 0.75-0.87 inches, according to the National Weather Service.
santansun.com

Developer defends Landings on Ocotillo project

The folks who want to build a controversial affordable housing project in Chandler say there is a lot of misinformation circulating and they are eager to correct it. The Landings on Ocotillo is proposed for about 25 acres east of Arizona Avenue on Ocotillo Road, just east of the railroad tracks behind a Target retail center.
AZFamily

Two people displaced after fire destroys their north Phoenix home

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - Fire investigators are looking into what caused a north Phoenix home to go up in flames Saturday evening, leaving two people without a home. Around 7 p.m., Phoenix and Scottsdale firefighters responded to the home located near 51st Street and Thunderbird Road after receiving a 9-1-1 call reporting the house fire. According to Phoenix Fire Captain Todd Keller, the first crews arrived to heavy fire and smoke coming from the home’s roof. Firefighters quickly cleared the home and began to fight the fast-moving blaze. The intense flames caused part of the roof to collapse, forcing crews to pull back and fight the fire from their ladder trucks.
ABC 15 News

Man arrested after Phoenix PD, DEA find drugs and over 100 caged roosters in residence

A man has been arrested after Phoenix police officers and Drug Enforcement Administration Task Force members found drugs and over 100 caged roosters in his residence. A search warrant was being served at a residence near 19th Avenue and Broadway Road for drug-related crimes. Unspecified drugs were found, as well...
East Valley Tribune

Mesa couple in ‘Light Fight’ of their lives

It started with a single strand of Christmas lights 24 years ago, and now a Mesa couple’s holiday spirit will shine extra bright this year. Tomorrow, Dec. 5, Mesa natives Michael and Shelley Pelky will appear on season 10 of ABC’s hit decorating competition series “The Great Christmas Light Fight,” competing against three other families from across the country that have festooned their houses with holiday lights displays.
AZFamily

Rain chances for metro Phoenix this weekend

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - A strong storm system working its way down the coast of California is going to impact our weather this weekend. To what level is the big question with many of our favorite models in disagreement, even so, close to the weekend, our level of confidence is down a bit as well. For instance, we’ve got a credible model showing 1″ of rain for downtown Phoenix and another credible model with virtually nothing for central Phoenix. It does appear once the southeast Arizona band of showers does appear, the individual cells will “train,” following one another for much of the day on Saturday. That means we anticipate a fairly narrow swatch of decent rain but not much, say, 20 miles on either side of the band.
globalazmedia.com

West Valley resort could be first of its kind in Arizona

Once built out, guests at the new $1 billion VAI Resort in Glendale will have the option to watch a concert while they dine from an eighth floor steakhouse in the hotel, from their own room or while attending a private party on a hotel balcony. If they’re not one...
AZFamily

MCSO identifies 2 bodies found in SUV parked along road near Goodyear

GOODYEAR, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) — The Maricopa County Sheriff’s Office has identified two bodies found in an SUV near Goodyear last week as 54-year-old Jorge Guadalupe Rodriguez-Leyva and 48-year-old Violeta Amado-Correa. Just after 9 a.m. on Nov. 25, a passerby called 911 about a white Ford Expedition parked...
ABC 15 News

RAIN TOTALS: How much rain has fallen in your area? 12-3-22

Cities across the Valley saw plenty of rainfall Saturday morning. How much rain has fallen in your area? See the latest rainfall totals from the Flood Control District of Maricopa County (last updated at 10:00 p.m. Saturday):. See the full forecast or check our interactive radar for your area here.
AZCentral | The Arizona Republic

AZCentral | The Arizona Republic

22K+
Followers
13K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

azcentral.com arizona's home page: azcentral.com is the digital home of The Arizona Republic newspaper, with breaking news and in-depth coverage of sports, things to do, travel and opinions.

 http://azcentral.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy