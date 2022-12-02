Read full article on original website
Related
WOWT
Contractor turns self in after arrest warrant issued for theft
CASS COUNTY, Nebraska (WOWT) - A siding contractor charged with felony theft by deception turned himself in Friday at the Cass County jail in Plattsmouth. Mark Scheidewind, 46, represented Midwest Restorations on a siding order for a Beaver Lake home. The wrong siding was delivered in June and returned but...
Glenwood Woman Arrested After a Traffic Stop.
(Montgomery County) This morning at 12:34 am Deputies with the Montgomery County sheriff’s Office conducted a traffic stop on Highway 34 at the Mills/Montgomery County line. Upon investigation Deputies arrested 22-year-old Dezirae Marie Kuhl of Glenwood for Possession of a controlled substance 1st offense. She was transported to the Montgomery County Jail where she is being held on 1000 dollars bond.
WOWT
Police: Robber maces employee at Omaha McDonald’s, takes cash drawer
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - An Omaha McDonald’s was robbed Saturday night. According to Omaha Police, at 9:01 p.m. Saturday officers responded to the McDonald’s near 108th and Q Street in response to a robbery. An employee told police a man walked up to the drive-through window, maced the...
thebestmix1055.com
West Point man faces various charges
Fremont police responded at 8:53 Thursday night to the 900 block of Kate Avenue in reference to a trespassing complaint. As the result of an investigation, Terry A. Slack, 50, of West Point was arrested for resisting arrest, criminal trespass, obstruction of a peace officer, disturbing the peace, public indecency and disorderly conduct.
klkntv.com
Lancaster County deputies arrest two fugitives during enforcement campaign
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – The Lancaster County Sheriff’s Office has wrapped up the Buckle Up, Every Trip, Every Time campaign, which promoted the use of seat belts and child restraint systems. On Nov. 23, deputies set up a high-visibility safety checkpoint and added additional deputies to enforce traffic...
News Channel Nebraska
Three teens arrested for throwing, breaking items at Super Saver
LINCOLN, Neb. -- Authorities in Lincoln responded to a report of three teenagers throwing and breaking items. The Lincoln Police Department said they were dispatched around 6:10 p.m. to the 233 N 48th Super Saver. When officers arrived, they said they were told by bystanders the three teenage males -...
iheart.com
Council Bluffs man arrested, accused of stabbing his wife
(Council Bluffs, IA) -- A Council Bluffs man is behind bars, accused of stabbing his wife. Council Bluffs Police say just after 4:00 Thursday afternoon, officers were called to the area of 6th Street and 5th Avenue for a reported disturbance between a man and a woman. Once on the scene, officers were told that a woman had been stabbed in the neck by a man. Police say officers located the man, 31 year old Angers Kau, in the area and he was arrested.
klin.com
52.7 Grams Of Crack Cocaine Seized During West Lincoln Traffic Stop
The Lancaster County Sheriff’s Office says a vehicle was stopped on Highway 77 near Van Dorn around noon yesterday for tinted windows. Chief Deputy Ben Houchin says after smelling marijuana a probable cause search was conducted. Two Lincoln Police officers found the crack, which Houchin says is rare these...
KETV.com
Council Bluffs police report woman stabbed in neck during domestic dispute
COUNCIL BLUFFS, Iowa — Council Bluffs police said a man stabbed his wife in a domestic dispute Thursday. Thirty-one-year-old Angers Kau stabbed his wife in the neck at a home on 5th Avenue, according to officers. Authorities said she's now at Nebraska Medicine, and she's expected to survive. Officers...
WOWT
Another Omaha church threatened with note
After another cold start sunny skies and a south breeze should help to warm things up today. Morning temperatures in the teens should jump into the mid-40s this afternoon. Not quite as cold tonight but lows still drop into the teens. Warming up a little for Sunday afternoon. UNO Department...
KETV.com
One person critically injured in Saturday night stabbing
OMAHA, Neb. — Omaha police said one person is in critical condition after being stabbed Saturday night. Officers said they responded to a reported stabbing just before 9 p.m., near 93rd Street and Maplewood Boulevard. Police said the victim was transported to a local hospital in critical condition. The...
KETV.com
Omaha police arrest four people connected to Wednesday night homicide
OMAHA, Neb. — Omaha police said they've arrested four suspects related to the Wednesday night shooting that killed 15-year-old Synthia Elliott. Authorities said four males were arrested: Kash Davis, 19; Selassie Spencer, 20; Latrail Washington, 20; and Jarrious Hill, 19. All four are facing first-degree murder charges and use...
KETV.com
Teenage girl identified as victim of deadly shooting Wednesday night, according to Omaha police
OMAHA, Neb. — A 15-year-old girl died Wednesday night in a shooting, according to Omaha police. Around 8:42 p.m., officers responded to a residence near 37th and Pinkney streets. Officers found shell casings and observed damage to the residence from gunfire, according to Omaha police. Police said they found...
Omaha man gets four months for leaving noose for Black coworker to find
An Omaha man who placed a noose next to a Black coworker's workstation was sentenced on Friday for violating the person’s federal civil rights.
fox42kptm.com
Four men arrested and charged with murder in shooting of 15-year-old Synthia Elliott
OMAHA, Neb. (KPTM) — Omaha Police say they have arrested the four men accused of shooting and killing 15-year-old Synthia Elliott on Wednesday night. Kash Davis, 19, Selassie Spencer, 20, Latrail Washington, 20, and Jarrious Hill, 19, have all been charged with first-degree murder and use of a weapon to commit a felony.
KETV.com
Mickey Joseph accused of physically assaulting, choking his wife, according to court documents
LINCOLN, Neb. — Mickey Joseph is accused of physically assaulting and choking his wife, according to court documents. The former Nebraska interim football coach was arrested Wednesday and is charged with strangulation. Around 1:54 p.m., officers responded to a residence near S 34th Street and Tree Line Drive for...
thebestmix1055.com
Police arrest man for disorderly conduct
A disturbance at a business in the 200 block of West 23rd Street on Friday night led to the arrest of a Fremont man. Police were dispatched at about 9:10 p.m. Their investigation resulted in the arrest of Travis L. Jurgens, 37, for disorderly conduct.
1011now.com
Firefighters responds to fire in northeast Lincoln
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) -Lincoln Fire and Rescue responded to a fire near North 47th Street and Cleveland Avenue on Sunday. According to LFR, an electric furnace in the attic of one of the apartments malfunctioned, catching fire at around 10:43 a.m. Members of the apartment complex evacuated the building without...
thebestmix1055.com
Fremont man arrested for possession of controlled substance
Fremont police made contact with Keiden R. Sovey, 21, of Fremont on Monday morning in reference to an active warrant. Drugs were located during the contact. Sovey was arrested and jailed on the warrant and for possession of a controlled substance.
UPDATE: Second threatening note found Saturday at Omaha Church
A statement from Christ Community Church said a threatening note was found on their Church door Saturday morning.
Comments / 0